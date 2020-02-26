Upwork Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Full Year 2019 ASC 606 Revenue of $300.6 Million



Full Year 2019 ASC 605 Revenue of $302.6 Million Increased 19% Year-Over-Year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the largest online talent solution, as measured by gross services volume (“GSV”), today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results.

“We had a solid fourth quarter and exceeded our revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. Not only do we have a tremendous market opportunity, but we are uniquely positioned to solve the greatest challenge any company can face: how to find the skills and talent they need to thrive,” said Hayden Brown, President and CEO of Upwork. “We’ve set the right strategic priorities and are making the necessary investments to take Upwork into the next phase of growth, and I am confident that we are oriented for success.”

Upwork adopted the new revenue recognition accounting standard, Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 (“ASC 606”), as of January 1, 2019 on a modified retrospective basis. Financial results for the reporting periods during 2019 are presented in accordance with the new revenue recognition standard. This press release includes additional information to reconcile the impact of the adoption of ASC 606 on our financial results for the reporting periods during 2019. Please refer to the financial tables at the end of this press release for results reported under Accounting Standards Codification Topic 605 (“ASC 605”). Additionally, we have posted a presentation on the investor section of our website at investors.upwork.com with details regarding the impact of the ASC 606 adoption on our reported financial results.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Gross services volume (GSV) increased by 16% year-over-year to $549 million

increased by 16% year-over-year to $549 million Revenue (under ASC 606) grew 19% year-over-year to $80.3 million; Revenue (under ASC 605) grew 20% year-over-year to $80.7 million

(under ASC 606) grew 19% year-over-year to $80.3 million; (under ASC 605) grew 20% year-over-year to $80.7 million Marketplace revenue (under ASC 606) grew 21% year-over-year to $72.2 million; Marketplace revenue (under ASC 605) grew 22% year-over-year to $72.6 million

(under ASC 606) grew 21% year-over-year to $72.2 million; (under ASC 605) grew 22% year-over-year to $72.6 million Take rate (under ASC 606) was 14.6%, up from 14.3% a year ago; Take rate (under ASC 605) was 14.7%, up from 14.3% a year ago

(under ASC 606) was 14.6%, up from 14.3% a year ago; (under ASC 605) was 14.7%, up from 14.3% a year ago Gross margin (under ASC 606) expanded approximately two percentage points year-over-year to 71%; Gross margin (under ASC 605) expanded three percentage points year-over-year to 72%

(under ASC 606) expanded approximately two percentage points year-over-year to 71%; (under ASC 605) expanded three percentage points year-over-year to 72% Net loss (under ASC 606) was $5.5 million, or $(0.05) per share, compared to a net loss of $5.4 million, or $(0.05) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018; Net loss (under ASC 605) was $5.2 million, or $(0.05) per share, compared to a net loss of $5.4 million, or $(0.05) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018

(under ASC 606) was $5.5 million, or $(0.05) per share, compared to a net loss of $5.4 million, or $(0.05) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018; Net loss (under ASC 605) was $5.2 million, or $(0.05) per share, compared to a net loss of $5.4 million, or $(0.05) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018 Non-GAAP net income (under ASC 606) was $3.4 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.7 million, or $0.03 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018; Non-GAAP net income (under ASC 605) was $3.7 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.7 million, or $0.03 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018

(under ASC 606) was $3.4 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.7 million, or $0.03 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018; Non-GAAP net income (under ASC 605) was $3.7 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.7 million, or $0.03 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018 Adjusted EBITDA (under ASC 606), a non-GAAP financial measure, was $3.5 million compared to $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018; Adjusted EBITDA (under ASC 605), a non-GAAP financial measure, was $3.8 million compared to $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Gross services volume (GSV) increased by 19% year-over-year to $2.087 billion

increased by 19% year-over-year to $2.087 billion Revenue (under ASC 606) grew 19% to $300.6 million; Revenue (under ASC 605) grew 19% to $302.6 million

(under ASC 606) grew 19% to $300.6 million; (under ASC 605) grew 19% to $302.6 million Marketplace revenue (under ASC 606) grew 20% to $268.3 million; Marketplace revenue (under ASC 605) grew 21% to $270.4 million

(under ASC 606) grew 20% to $268.3 million; (under ASC 605) grew 21% to $270.4 million Take Rate (under ASC 606) remained unchanged from a year ago at 14.4%; Take rate (under ASC 605) was 14.5%, up from 14.4% a year ago

(under ASC 606) remained unchanged from a year ago at 14.4%; (under ASC 605) was 14.5%, up from 14.4% a year ago Gross margin (under ASC 606) expanded approximately two percentage points year-over-year to 71%; Gross margin (under ASC 605) expanded three percentage points year-over-year to 71%

(under ASC 606) expanded approximately two percentage points year-over-year to 71%; (under ASC 605) expanded three percentage points year-over-year to 71% Core clients grew 18% year-over-year to approximately 124,000

grew 18% year-over-year to approximately 124,000 Net loss (under ASC 606) was $16.7 million, or $(0.15) per share, compared to a net loss of $19.9 million, or $(0.38) per share, for full year 2018; Net loss (under ASC 605) was $14.7 million, or $(0.13) per share, compared to a net loss of $19.9 million, or $(0.38) per share, for full year 2018

(under ASC 606) was $16.7 million, or $(0.15) per share, compared to a net loss of $19.9 million, or $(0.38) per share, for full year 2018; (under ASC 605) was $14.7 million, or $(0.13) per share, compared to a net loss of $19.9 million, or $(0.38) per share, for full year 2018 Non-GAAP net income (under ASC 606) was $5.5 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $0.6 million, or $(0.01) per share, for full year 2018; Non-GAAP net income (under ASC 605) was $7.4 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $0.6 million, or $(0.01) per share, for full year 2018

(under ASC 606) was $5.5 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $0.6 million, or $(0.01) per share, for full year 2018; (under ASC 605) was $7.4 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $0.6 million, or $(0.01) per share, for full year 2018 Adjusted EBITDA (under ASC 606) was $7.4 million compared to $3.8 million in the prior year; Adjusted EBITDA (under ASC 605) was $9.4 million compared to $3.8 million in the prior year

Note: Reported figures are rounded; unless otherwise noted, comparisons of the fourth quarter of 2019 are to the fourth quarter of 2018 and comparisons for the full year 2019 are to the full year 2018. All financial measures are GAAP unless cited as non-GAAP.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Guidance (ASC 606 basis)

As of February 26, 2020, Upwork is initiating revenue guidance for its first quarter and full year 2020 as follows:

For the first quarter of 2020, Upwork expects to report:

Revenue in the range of $81.5 million to $82.5 million 1

Weighted average shares outstanding in the range of 114 million to 116 million

For the full year 2020, Upwork expects to report:

Revenue in the range of $340 million to $345 million 2

Weighted average shares outstanding in the range of 117 million to 121 million

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Upwork will host a conference call today at 2 p.m. Pacific Time/5 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. An audio webcast archive will be available following the live event for approximately one year at investors.upwork.com. The prepared remarks corresponding to the information reviewed on today’s conference call will also be available on our Investor Relations website, once the call has concluded.

We use our investor relations website (investors.upwork.com/), our Twitter handle (twitter.com/Upwork) and Hayden Brown’s Twitter handle (twitter.com/hydnbrwn) and LinkedIn profile (linkedin.com/in/haydenlbrown) as a means of disseminating or providing notification of, among other things, news or announcements regarding our business or financial performance, investor events, press releases and earnings releases and as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The content of our websites and information that we may post on or provide to online and social media channels, including those mentioned above, and information that can be accessed through our websites or these online and social media channels are not incorporated by reference into this press release or in any report or document we file with the SEC, and any references to our websites or these online and social media channels are intended to be inactive textual references only.

_____________________________

1 Under ASC 605, the estimated range for revenue guidance for the first quarter 2020 represents a year-over-year growth rate of between 20% to 22%

2 Under ASC 605, the estimated range for revenue guidance for the full year 2020 represents a year-over-year growth rate of between 14% and 16%.



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are statements other than statements of historical facts, and statements in the future tense. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future performance of Upwork and its market opportunity, including expected financial results for the first quarter of 2020 and full year 2020, and expectations for capturing market share and regarding the changing landscape of work, as well as statements regarding our planned investments to support growth. Forward-looking statements are based upon various estimates and assumptions, as well as information known to Upwork as of the date of this press release, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially or such uncertainties could cause adverse effects on our results, including: our ability to attract and retain a community of freelancers and clients; our limited operating history under our current business strategy and pricing model; our focus on the long-term and our investments in sustainable, profitable growth; our ability to develop and release new products and services, and develop and release successful enhancements, features, and modifications to our existing products and services; the impact of new and existing laws and regulations; our ability to generate revenue from our marketplace offerings and the effects of fluctuations in our level of client spend retention; our ability to develop, maintain, and enhance our brand and reputation cost-effectively; competition; challenges to contractor classification or employment status of freelancers on our platform; the possibility that the market for freelancers and the services they offer will develop more slowly than we expect; user circumvention of our platform; our ability to sell to mid-market, large enterprise, and global account clients; the success of our investments in our enterprise sales organization and our related marketing efforts, and expectations for the ability for enterprise sales to drive incremental revenue and GSV growth; changes in the amount and mix of services facilitated through our platform in a period; changes in our level of investment in sales and marketing, research and development, and general and administrative expenses, and our hiring plans for sales personnel; the market for information technology; future changes to our pricing model; payment and fraud risks; security breaches; privacy; litigation and related costs; and other general market, political, economic, and business conditions. Actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 6, 2019 and our other SEC filings, which are available on the Investor Relations page of our website at investors.upwork.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 when filed. All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release. These statements are based on information available to Upwork on the date hereof, and Upwork assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP, we present under ASC 606 and under ASC 605, non-GAAP cost of revenue (and as percentage of revenue), non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (total and each line item, and total and each non-GAAP operating expense item as a percentage of revenue), non-GAAP income from operations (and as percentage of revenue), non-GAAP net income (loss) (and as a percentage of revenue and on a per share basis), and adjusted EBITDA in this press release. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of financial results as reported under GAAP.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP for planning purposes, including in the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of our core operating results and the effectiveness of our business strategy, and in evaluating our financial performance. These measures provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitate period-to-period comparisons of core operating results, and also facilitate comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company’s operating performance. We exclude the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures: stock-based compensation expense (non-cash expense calculated by companies using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions), depreciation and amortization (non-cash expense), interest expense, other (income) expense, net, income tax (benefit) provision, change in fair value of redeemable preferred stock warrant liability (a non-cash charge that will not recur in the periods following the fourth quarter of 2018) and expense from our Tides Foundation common stock warrant (non-cash expense included in general and administrative expense).

Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, (1) stock-based compensation expense has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy, (2) although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements, and (3) adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (a) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (b) interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt, which reduces cash available to us; (c) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; or (d) expense from our common stock warrant issued to the Tides Foundation, which is recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future. The non-GAAP measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

About Upwork

Upwork is the largest online talent solution, as measured by GSV, that enables businesses to find and work with highly-skilled independent professionals. We empower businesses with more flexible access to quality talent, on demand. Through Upwork’s matching technology and services, companies have access to a global pool of proven professionals so they can scale their teams dynamically to meet business needs. Upwork also provides skilled professionals and agencies access to more opportunities.

Upwork’s mission is to create economic opportunities so people have better lives. The community of independent professionals working via Upwork spans many categories including software development, creative & design, finance & accounting, consulting, operations and customer support—over 8,000 skills are represented.

More than thirty percent of the Fortune 500 use Upwork. Clients include Airbnb, Automattic, BISSELL, GE, and Microsoft.

Upwork is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., with offices in Chicago and San Francisco, as well as distributed team members around the world. For more information, visit Upwork’s website at www.upwork.com , or its Investor Relations website at https://investors.upwork.com , or join Upwork on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Upwork is a registered trademark of Upwork Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

UPWORK INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Marketplace $ 72,189 $ 59,652 $ 268,284 $ 223,831 Managed services 8,099 7,690 32,278 29,523 Total revenue 80,288 67,342 300,562 253,354 Cost of revenue 22,937 20,880 88,144 81,458 Gross profit 57,351 46,462 212,418 171,896 Operating expenses Research and development 16,322 14,808 64,027 55,488 Sales and marketing 25,572 17,909 95,891 72,963 General and administrative 21,134 15,234 67,327 49,336 Provision for transaction losses 1,199 1,209 3,905 5,821 Total operating expenses 64,227 49,160 231,150 183,608 Loss from operations (6,876 ) (2,698 ) (18,732 ) (11,712 ) Interest expense 259 364 1,306 2,038 Other (income) expense, net (1,634 ) 2,297 (3,407 ) 6,142 Loss before income taxes (5,501 ) (5,359 ) (16,631 ) (19,892 ) Income tax provision — (6 ) (28 ) (15 ) Net loss $ (5,501 ) $ (5,365 ) $ (16,659 ) $ (19,907 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.38 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 112,690 103,362 109,815 52,328





UPWORK INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,392 $ 129,128 Marketable securities 85,481 — Funds held in escrow, including funds in transit 108,721 98,186 Trade and client receivables, net 30,156 22,315 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,885 6,253 Total current assets 280,635 255,882 Property and equipment, net 21,454 10,815 Goodwill 118,219 118,219 Intangible assets, net 3,335 6,004 Operating lease asset 21,908 — Other assets, noncurrent 829 653 Total assets $ 446,380 $ 391,573 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 652 $ 2,073 Escrow funds payable 108,721 98,186 Debt, current 7,584 5,671 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 18,342 20,948 Deferred revenue 13,799 722 Total current liabilities 149,098 127,600 Debt, noncurrent 10,699 18,239 Operating lease liability, noncurrent 21,186 — Other liabilities, noncurrent 5,973 1,989 Total liabilities 186,956 147,828 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 11 11 Additional paid-in capital 431,370 387,233 Accumulated deficit (171,957 ) (143,499 ) Total stockholders’ equity 259,424 243,745 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 446,380 $ 391,573





UPWORK INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (5,501 ) $ (5,365 ) $ (16,659 ) $ (19,907 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Provision for transaction losses 1,040 498 3,118 5,110 Depreciation and amortization 2,163 1,407 6,661 4,949 Amortization of debt issuance costs 13 13 52 77 Amortization of discount on purchases of marketable securities (210 ) — (1,158 ) — Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability — 2,446 — 6,056 Amortization of operating lease asset 886 — 3,945 — Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense 272 226 711 226 Stock-based compensation expense 7,940 4,694 18,798 10,361 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 14 58 14 91 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade and client receivables (3,815 ) 18,643 (10,918 ) 3,506 Prepaid expenses and other assets (662 ) (634 ) (2,069 ) (1,292 ) Operating lease liability (473 ) — (1,453 ) — Accounts payable (2,154 ) (3,397 ) (1,457 ) 1,609 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (4,016 ) 3,339 (2,957 ) 2,849 Deferred revenue 3,560 6 4,430 109 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (943 ) 21,934 1,058 13,744 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of marketable securities (36,836 ) — (168,786 ) — Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 12,000 — 84,500 — Purchases of property and equipment (522 ) (1,404 ) (10,752 ) (3,002 ) Internal-use software and platform development costs (1,832 ) (1,169 ) (5,886 ) (3,839 ) Net cash used in investing activities (27,190 ) (2,573 ) (100,924 ) (6,841 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Changes in escrow funds payable (5,872 ) (9,292 ) 10,535 10,991 Proceeds from exercises of stock options and common stock warrant 4,181 1,149 18,155 8,160 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units — (247 ) — (247 ) Proceeds from borrowings on debt — — 50,000 15,000 Repayment of debt (1,893 ) (25,000 ) (55,679 ) (25,000 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 2,814 — 6,391 — Proceeds from the initial public offering, net of discounts and commissions — 109,381 — 109,381 Payments of costs related to the initial public offering — (2,221 ) — (6,220 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (770 ) 73,770 29,402 112,065 NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH (28,903 ) 93,131 (70,464 ) 118,968 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—beginning of period 188,506 136,936 230,067 111,099 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period $ 159,603 $ 230,067 $ 159,603 $ 230,067

The below table reconciles cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as reported in the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the total of the same amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows as of December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands):

As of December 31, 2019 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,392 $ 129,128 Restricted cash 2,490 2,753 Funds held in escrow, including funds in transit 108,721 98,186 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows $ 159,603 $ 230,067





UPWORK INC. COST OF REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Cost of revenue $ 22,937 $ 20,880 $ 2,057 10 % $ 88,144 $ 81,458 $ 6,686 8 % Components of cost of revenue: Costs of freelancer services to deliver managed services 6,620 6,318 302 5 % 26,763 24,490 2,273 9 % Other components of cost of revenue 16,317 14,562 1,755 12 % 61,381 56,968 4,413 8 % Total gross margin 71 % 69 % 71 % 68 %





UPWORK INC RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS - ASC 606 (In thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP Net Loss $ (5,501 ) $ (5,365 ) $ (16,659 ) $ (19,907 ) Add back (deduct): Stock-based compensation 7,940 4,694 18,798 10,361 Depreciation and amortization 2,163 1,407 6,661 4,949 Interest expense 259 364 1,306 2,038 Other (income) expense, net (1,634 ) 2,297 (3,407 ) 6,142 Provision for income tax — 6 28 15 Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense 272 226 711 226 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,499 $ 3,629 $ 7,438 $ 3,824 Cost of Revenue Reconciliation: Cost of revenue, GAAP $ 22,937 $ 20,880 $ 88,144 $ 81,458 Stock-based compensation (130 ) (118 ) (456 ) (282 ) Cost of revenue, Non-GAAP $ 22,807 $ 20,762 $ 87,688 $ 81,176 % of revenue, GAAP 29 % 31 % 29 % 32 % % of revenue, Non-GAAP 28 % 31 % 29 % 32 % Gross Profit Reconciliation: Gross profit, GAAP $ 57,351 $ 46,462 $ 212,418 $ 171,896 Stock-based compensation 130 118 456 282 Gross profit, Non-GAAP $ 57,481 $ 46,580 $ 212,874 $ 172,178 % of revenue, GAAP 71 % 69 % 71 % 68 % % of revenue, Non-GAAP 72 % 69 % 71 % 68 % Operating Expenses Reconciliation: Research and development, GAAP $ 16,322 $ 14,808 $ 64,027 $ 55,488 Stock-based compensation (1,902 ) (1,547 ) (6,471 ) (3,258 ) Research and development, Non-GAAP $ 14,420 $ 13,261 $ 57,556 $ 52,230 % of revenue, GAAP 20 % 22 % 21 % 22 % % of revenue, Non-GAAP 18 % 20 % 19 % 21 % Sales and marketing, GAAP $ 25,572 $ 17,909 $ 95,891 $ 72,963 Stock-based compensation (749 ) (611 ) (2,609 ) (1,637 ) Sales and marketing, Non-GAAP $ 24,823 $ 17,298 $ 93,282 $ 71,326 % of revenue, GAAP 32 % 27 % 32 % 29 % % of revenue, Non-GAAP 31 % 26 % 31 % 28 % General and administrative, GAAP $ 21,134 $ 15,234 $ 67,327 $ 49,336 Stock-based compensation (5,159 ) (2,418 ) (9,262 ) (5,184 ) Amortization of intangible assets (667 ) (667 ) (2,668 ) (2,668 ) Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense (272 ) (226 ) (711 ) (226 ) General and administrative, Non-GAAP $ 15,036 $ 11,923 $ 54,686 $ 41,258 % of revenue, GAAP 26 % 23 % 22 % 19 % % of revenue, Non-GAAP 19 % 18 % 18 % 16 % Loss from Operations Reconciliation: Loss from operations, GAAP $ (6,876 ) $ (2,698 ) $ (18,732 ) $ (11,712 ) Stock-based compensation 7,940 4,694 18,798 10,361 Amortization of intangible assets 667 667 2,668 2,668 Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense 272 226 711 226 Income from operations, Non-GAAP $ 2,003 $ 2,889 $ 3,445 $ 1,543 % of revenue, GAAP -9 % -4 % -6 % -5 % % of revenue, Non-GAAP 2 % 4 % 1 % 1 % Net Loss Reconciliation: Net loss, GAAP $ (5,501 ) $ (5,365 ) $ (16,659 ) (19,907 ) Stock-based compensation 7,940 4,694 18,798 10,361 Amortization of intangible assets 667 667 2,668 2,668 Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense 272 226 711 226 Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability — 2,446 — 6,056 Net income (loss), Non-GAAP $ 3,378 $ 2,668 $ 5,518 $ (596 ) % of revenue, GAAP -7 % -8 % -6 % -8 % % of revenue, Non-GAAP 4 % 4 % 2 % — % Net Loss per Share Reconciliation: Weighted-average shares outstanding 112,690 103,362 109,815 52,328 Net loss per share, GAAP $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.38 ) Net income (loss) per share, Non-GAAP $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ (0.01 )





UPWORK INC RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS - ASC 605 (In thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP Net Loss $ (5,158 ) $ (5,365 ) $ (14,740 ) $ (19,907 ) Add back (deduct): Stock-based compensation 7,940 4,694 18,798 10,361 Depreciation and amortization 2,163 1,407 6,661 4,949 Interest expense 259 364 1,306 2,038 Other (income) expense, net (1,634 ) 2,297 (3,407 ) 6,142 Provision for income tax — 6 28 15 Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense 272 226 711 226 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,842 $ 3,629 $ 9,357 $ 3,824 Cost of Revenue Reconciliation: Cost of revenue, GAAP $ 22,937 $ 20,880 $ 88,144 $ 81,458 Stock-based compensation (130 ) (118 ) (456 ) (282 ) Cost of revenue, Non-GAAP $ 22,807 $ 20,762 $ 87,688 $ 81,176 % of revenue, GAAP 28 % 31 % 29 % 32 % % of revenue, Non-GAAP 28 % 31 % 29 % 32 % Gross Profit Reconciliation: Gross profit, GAAP $ 57,744 $ 46,462 $ 214,503 $ 171,896 Stock-based compensation 130 118 456 282 Gross profit, Non-GAAP $ 57,874 $ 46,580 $ 214,959 $ 172,178 % of revenue, GAAP 72 % 69 % 71 % 68 % % of revenue, Non-GAAP 72 % 69 % 71 % 68 % Operating Expenses Reconciliation: Research and development, GAAP $ 16,322 $ 14,808 $ 64,027 $ 55,488 Stock-based compensation (1,902 ) (1,547 ) (6,471 ) (3,258 ) Research and development, Non-GAAP $ 14,420 $ 13,261 $ 57,556 $ 52,230 % of revenue, GAAP 20 % 22 % 21 % 22 % % of revenue, Non-GAAP 18 % 20 % 19 % 21 % Sales and marketing, GAAP $ 25,572 $ 17,909 $ 95,891 $ 72,963 Stock-based compensation (749 ) (611 ) (2,609 ) (1,637 ) Sales and marketing, Non-GAAP $ 24,823 $ 17,298 $ 93,282 $ 71,326 % of revenue, GAAP 32 % 27 % 32 % 29 % % of revenue, Non-GAAP 31 % 26 % 31 % 28 % General and administrative, GAAP $ 21,184 $ 15,234 $ 67,493 $ 49,336 Stock-based compensation (5,159 ) (2,418 ) (9,262 ) (5,184 ) Amortization of intangible assets (667 ) (667 ) (2,668 ) (2,668 ) Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense (272 ) (226 ) (711 ) (226 ) General and administrative, Non-GAAP $ 15,086 $ 11,923 $ 54,852 $ 41,258 % of revenue, GAAP 26 % 23 % 22 % 19 % % of revenue, Non-GAAP 19 % 18 % 18 % 16 % Loss from Operations Reconciliation: Loss from operations, GAAP $ (6,533 ) $ (2,698 ) $ (16,813 ) $ (11,712 ) Stock-based compensation 7,940 4,694 18,798 10,361 Amortization of intangible assets 667 667 2,668 2,668 Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense 272 226 711 226 Income from operations, Non-GAAP $ 2,346 $ 2,889 $ 5,364 $ 1,543 % of revenue, GAAP -8 % -4 % -6 % -5 % % of revenue, Non-GAAP 3 % 4 % 2 % 1 % Net Loss Reconciliation: Net loss, GAAP $ (5,158 ) $ (5,365 ) $ (14,740 ) (19,907 ) Stock-based compensation 7,940 4,694 18,798 10,361 Amortization of intangible assets 667 667 2,668 2,668 Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense 272 226 711 226 Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability — 2,446 — 6,056 Net income (loss), Non-GAAP $ 3,721 $ 2,668 $ 7,437 $ (596 ) % of revenue, GAAP -6 % -8 % -5 % -8 % % of revenue, Non-GAAP 5 % 4 % 2 % — % Net Loss per Share Reconciliation: Weighted-average shares outstanding 112,690 103,362 109,815 52,328 Net loss per share, GAAP $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.38 ) Net income (loss) per share, Non-GAAP $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.07 $ (0.01 )

The following table summarizes the impacts of adopting ASC 606 and ASC 842 on our condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2019 (in thousands):

December 31, 2019 Balances, without Adoption of Adjustments Adjustments Balances, Topics 606 and 842 due to Topic 606 due to Topic 842 (1) as Reported Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Current assets—Trade and client receivables, net $ 36,487 $ (6,331 ) $ — $ 30,156 Noncurrent assets Operating lease asset — — 21,908 21,908 Other assets, noncurrent 904 — (75 ) 829 Current liabilities Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 21,027 (5,817 ) 3,132 18,342 Deferred revenue 2,280 11,519 — 13,799 Noncurrent liabilities Operating lease liability, noncurrent — — 21,186 21,186 Other liabilities, noncurrent 6,740 1,850 (2,617 ) 5,973 Total stockholders’ equity 273,141 (13,883 ) 166 259,424 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Revenue $ 302,647 $ (2,085 ) $ — $ 300,562 Operating expense—General and administrative 67,493 — (166 ) 67,327 Net loss attributable to common stockholders (14,740 ) (2,085 ) 166 (16,659 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted (0.13 ) (0.02 ) — (0.15 )

(1) Amounts include other adjustments made in conjunction with the adoption of Topic 842.

The following table summarizes the impact of adopting ASC 606 on our condensed consolidated statements of operations for the periods indicated. The impact of adopting ASC 842 on our condensed consolidated statements of operations for the periods indicated was immaterial.

Twelve Months Three Months Ended Ended September 30, December 31, December 31, March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 2019 2019 2019 (in thousands) As reported: Revenue Marketplace $ 60,455 $ 65,728 $ 69,912 $ 72,189 $ 268,284 Managed services 8,021 8,055 8,103 8,099 32,278 Total revenue 68,476 73,783 78,015 80,288 300,562 Cost of revenue 21,125 21,588 22,494 22,937 88,144 Gross profit 47,351 52,195 55,521 57,351 212,418 Adjustment due to ASC 606 448 473 771 393 2,085 Without Adoption of ASC 606: Revenue Marketplace $ 60,903 $ 66,201 $ 70,683 $ 72,582 $ 270,369 Managed services 8,021 8,055 8,103 8,099 32,278 Total revenue 68,924 74,256 78,786 80,681 302,647 Cost of revenue 21,125 21,588 22,494 22,937 88,144 Gross profit 47,799 52,668 56,292 57,744 214,503

Contacts

Palmira Gerlach

Investor Relations

Investor@Upwork.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.