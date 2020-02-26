There were 780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,935 in the last 365 days.

Upwork Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Full Year 2019 ASC 606 Revenue of $300.6 Million

Full Year 2019 ASC 605 Revenue of $302.6 Million Increased 19% Year-Over-Year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the largest online talent solution, as measured by gross services volume (“GSV”), today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results.

“We had a solid fourth quarter and exceeded our revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. Not only do we have a tremendous market opportunity, but we are uniquely positioned to solve the greatest challenge any company can face: how to find the skills and talent they need to thrive,” said Hayden Brown, President and CEO of Upwork. “We’ve set the right strategic priorities and are making the necessary investments to take Upwork into the next phase of growth, and I am confident that we are oriented for success.”

Upwork adopted the new revenue recognition accounting standard, Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 (“ASC 606”), as of January 1, 2019 on a modified retrospective basis. Financial results for the reporting periods during 2019 are presented in accordance with the new revenue recognition standard. This press release includes additional information to reconcile the impact of the adoption of ASC 606 on our financial results for the reporting periods during 2019. Please refer to the financial tables at the end of this press release for results reported under Accounting Standards Codification Topic 605 (“ASC 605”). Additionally, we have posted a presentation on the investor section of our website at investors.upwork.com with details regarding the impact of the ASC 606 adoption on our reported financial results.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

  • Gross services volume (GSV) increased by 16% year-over-year to $549 million
  • Revenue (under ASC 606) grew 19% year-over-year to $80.3 million; Revenue (under ASC 605) grew 20% year-over-year to $80.7 million
  • Marketplace revenue (under ASC 606) grew 21% year-over-year to $72.2 million; Marketplace revenue (under ASC 605) grew 22% year-over-year to $72.6 million
  • Take rate (under ASC 606) was 14.6%, up from 14.3% a year ago; Take rate (under ASC 605) was 14.7%, up from 14.3% a year ago
  • Gross margin (under ASC 606) expanded approximately two percentage points year-over-year to 71%; Gross margin (under ASC 605) expanded three percentage points year-over-year to 72%
  • Net loss (under ASC 606) was $5.5 million, or $(0.05) per share, compared to a net loss of $5.4 million, or $(0.05) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018; Net loss (under ASC 605) was $5.2 million, or $(0.05) per share, compared to a net loss of $5.4 million, or $(0.05) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Non-GAAP net income (under ASC 606) was $3.4 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.7 million, or $0.03 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018; Non-GAAP net income (under ASC 605) was $3.7 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.7 million, or $0.03 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Adjusted EBITDA (under ASC 606), a non-GAAP financial measure, was $3.5 million compared to $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018; Adjusted EBITDA (under ASC 605), a non-GAAP financial measure, was $3.8 million compared to $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

  • Gross services volume (GSV) increased by 19% year-over-year to $2.087 billion
  • Revenue (under ASC 606) grew 19% to $300.6 million; Revenue (under ASC 605) grew 19% to $302.6 million
  • Marketplace revenue (under ASC 606) grew 20% to $268.3 million; Marketplace revenue (under ASC 605) grew 21% to $270.4 million
  • Take Rate (under ASC 606) remained unchanged from a year ago at 14.4%; Take rate (under ASC 605) was 14.5%, up from 14.4% a year ago
  • Gross margin (under ASC 606) expanded approximately two percentage points year-over-year to 71%; Gross margin (under ASC 605) expanded three percentage points year-over-year to 71%
  • Core clients grew 18% year-over-year to approximately 124,000
  • Net loss (under ASC 606) was $16.7 million, or $(0.15) per share, compared to a net loss of $19.9 million, or $(0.38) per share, for full year 2018; Net loss (under ASC 605) was $14.7 million, or $(0.13) per share, compared to a net loss of $19.9 million, or $(0.38) per share, for full year 2018
  • Non-GAAP net income (under ASC 606) was $5.5 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $0.6 million, or $(0.01) per share, for full year 2018; Non-GAAP net income (under ASC 605) was $7.4 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $0.6 million, or $(0.01) per share, for full year 2018
  • Adjusted EBITDA (under ASC 606) was $7.4 million compared to $3.8 million in the prior year; Adjusted EBITDA (under ASC 605) was $9.4 million compared to $3.8 million in the prior year

Note: Reported figures are rounded; unless otherwise noted, comparisons of the fourth quarter of 2019 are to the fourth quarter of 2018 and comparisons for the full year 2019 are to the full year 2018. All financial measures are GAAP unless cited as non-GAAP.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Guidance (ASC 606 basis)
As of February 26, 2020, Upwork is initiating revenue guidance for its first quarter and full year 2020 as follows:

For the first quarter of 2020, Upwork expects to report:

  • Revenue in the range of $81.5 million to $82.5 million1
  • Weighted average shares outstanding in the range of 114 million to 116 million

For the full year 2020, Upwork expects to report:

  • Revenue in the range of $340 million to $345 million2
  • Weighted average shares outstanding in the range of 117 million to 121 million

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Upwork will host a conference call today at 2 p.m. Pacific Time/5 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. An audio webcast archive will be available following the live event for approximately one year at investors.upwork.com. The prepared remarks corresponding to the information reviewed on today’s conference call will also be available on our Investor Relations website, once the call has concluded.

Upwork will host a conference call today at 2 p.m. Pacific Time/5 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. An audio webcast archive will be available following the live event for approximately one year at investors.upwork.com. The prepared remarks corresponding to the information reviewed on today's conference call will also be available on our Investor Relations website, once the call has concluded.

_____________________________

1 Under ASC 605, the estimated range for revenue guidance for the first quarter 2020 represents a year-over-year growth rate of between 20% to 22%
2 Under ASC 605, the estimated range for revenue guidance for the full year 2020 represents a year-over-year growth rate of between 14% and 16%.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are statements other than statements of historical facts, and statements in the future tense. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future performance of Upwork and its market opportunity, including expected financial results for the first quarter of 2020 and full year 2020, and expectations for capturing market share and regarding the changing landscape of work, as well as statements regarding our planned investments to support growth. Forward-looking statements are based upon various estimates and assumptions, as well as information known to Upwork as of the date of this press release, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially or such uncertainties could cause adverse effects on our results, including: our ability to attract and retain a community of freelancers and clients; our limited operating history under our current business strategy and pricing model; our focus on the long-term and our investments in sustainable, profitable growth; our ability to develop and release new products and services, and develop and release successful enhancements, features, and modifications to our existing products and services; the impact of new and existing laws and regulations; our ability to generate revenue from our marketplace offerings and the effects of fluctuations in our level of client spend retention; our ability to develop, maintain, and enhance our brand and reputation cost-effectively; competition; challenges to contractor classification or employment status of freelancers on our platform; the possibility that the market for freelancers and the services they offer will develop more slowly than we expect; user circumvention of our platform; our ability to sell to mid-market, large enterprise, and global account clients; the success of our investments in our enterprise sales organization and our related marketing efforts, and expectations for the ability for enterprise sales to drive incremental revenue and GSV growth; changes in the amount and mix of services facilitated through our platform in a period; changes in our level of investment in sales and marketing, research and development, and general and administrative expenses, and our hiring plans for sales personnel; the market for information technology; future changes to our pricing model; payment and fraud risks; security breaches; privacy; litigation and related costs; and other general market, political, economic, and business conditions. Actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 6, 2019 and our other SEC filings, which are available on the Investor Relations page of our website at investors.upwork.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 when filed. All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release. These statements are based on information available to Upwork on the date hereof, and Upwork assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP, we present under ASC 606 and under ASC 605, non-GAAP cost of revenue (and as percentage of revenue), non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (total and each line item, and total and each non-GAAP operating expense item as a percentage of revenue), non-GAAP income from operations (and as percentage of revenue), non-GAAP net income (loss) (and as a percentage of revenue and on a per share basis), and adjusted EBITDA in this press release. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of financial results as reported under GAAP.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP for planning purposes, including in the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of our core operating results and the effectiveness of our business strategy, and in evaluating our financial performance. These measures provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitate period-to-period comparisons of core operating results, and also facilitate comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company’s operating performance. We exclude the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures: stock-based compensation expense (non-cash expense calculated by companies using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions), depreciation and amortization (non-cash expense), interest expense, other (income) expense, net, income tax (benefit) provision, change in fair value of redeemable preferred stock warrant liability (a non-cash charge that will not recur in the periods following the fourth quarter of 2018) and expense from our Tides Foundation common stock warrant (non-cash expense included in general and administrative expense).

Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, (1) stock-based compensation expense has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy, (2) although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements, and (3) adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (a) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (b) interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt, which reduces cash available to us; (c) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; or (d) expense from our common stock warrant issued to the Tides Foundation, which is recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future. The non-GAAP measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

About Upwork
Upwork is the largest online talent solution, as measured by GSV, that enables businesses to find and work with highly-skilled independent professionals. We empower businesses with more flexible access to quality talent, on demand. Through Upwork’s matching technology and services, companies have access to a global pool of proven professionals so they can scale their teams dynamically to meet business needs. Upwork also provides skilled professionals and agencies access to more opportunities.

Upwork’s mission is to create economic opportunities so people have better lives. The community of independent professionals working via Upwork spans many categories including software development, creative & design, finance & accounting, consulting, operations and customer support—over 8,000 skills are represented.

More than thirty percent of the Fortune 500 use Upwork. Clients include Airbnb, Automattic, BISSELL, GE, and Microsoft.

Upwork is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., with offices in Chicago and San Francisco, as well as distributed team members around the world. For more information, visit Upwork’s website at www.upwork.com, or its Investor Relations website at https://investors.upwork.com, or join Upwork on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Upwork is a registered trademark of Upwork Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

UPWORK INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Revenue              
Marketplace $ 72,189     $ 59,652     $ 268,284     $ 223,831  
Managed services 8,099     7,690     32,278     29,523  
Total revenue 80,288     67,342     300,562     253,354  
Cost of revenue 22,937     20,880     88,144     81,458  
Gross profit 57,351     46,462     212,418     171,896  
Operating expenses              
Research and development 16,322     14,808     64,027     55,488  
Sales and marketing 25,572     17,909     95,891     72,963  
General and administrative 21,134     15,234     67,327     49,336  
Provision for transaction losses 1,199     1,209     3,905     5,821  
Total operating expenses 64,227     49,160     231,150     183,608  
Loss from operations (6,876 )   (2,698 )   (18,732 )   (11,712 )
Interest expense 259     364     1,306     2,038  
Other (income) expense, net (1,634 )   2,297     (3,407 )   6,142  
Loss before income taxes (5,501 )   (5,359 )   (16,631 )   (19,892 )
Income tax provision —      (6 )   (28 )   (15 )
Net loss $ (5,501 )   $ (5,365 )   $ (16,659 )   $ (19,907 )
               
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.05 )   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.38 )
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 112,690     103,362     109,815     52,328  
                       


UPWORK INC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
   
  As of December 31,
  2019   2018
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,392     $ 129,128  
Marketable securities 85,481      
Funds held in escrow, including funds in transit 108,721     98,186  
Trade and client receivables, net 30,156     22,315  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,885     6,253  
Total current assets 280,635     255,882  
Property and equipment, net 21,454     10,815  
Goodwill 118,219     118,219  
Intangible assets, net 3,335     6,004  
Operating lease asset 21,908      
Other assets, noncurrent 829     653  
Total assets $ 446,380     $ 391,573  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 652     $ 2,073  
Escrow funds payable 108,721     98,186  
Debt, current 7,584     5,671  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 18,342     20,948  
Deferred revenue 13,799     722  
Total current liabilities 149,098     127,600  
Debt, noncurrent 10,699     18,239  
Operating lease liability, noncurrent 21,186      
Other liabilities, noncurrent 5,973     1,989  
Total liabilities 186,956     147,828  
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock 11     11  
Additional paid-in capital 431,370     387,233  
Accumulated deficit (171,957 )   (143,499 )
Total stockholders’ equity 259,424     243,745  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 446,380     $ 391,573  
               


UPWORK INC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:              
Net loss $ (5,501 )   $ (5,365 )   $ (16,659 )   $ (19,907 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:              
Provision for transaction losses 1,040     498     3,118     5,110  
Depreciation and amortization 2,163     1,407     6,661     4,949  
Amortization of debt issuance costs 13     13     52     77  
Amortization of discount on purchases of marketable securities (210 )       (1,158 )    
Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability     2,446         6,056  
Amortization of operating lease asset 886         3,945      
Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense 272     226     711     226  
Stock-based compensation expense 7,940     4,694     18,798     10,361  
Loss on disposal of fixed assets 14     58     14     91  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Trade and client receivables (3,815 )   18,643     (10,918 )   3,506  
Prepaid expenses and other assets (662 )   (634 )   (2,069 )   (1,292 )
Operating lease liability (473 )       (1,453 )    
Accounts payable (2,154 )   (3,397 )   (1,457 )   1,609  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities (4,016 )   3,339     (2,957 )   2,849  
Deferred revenue 3,560     6     4,430     109  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (943 )   21,934     1,058     13,744  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:              
Purchases of marketable securities (36,836 )       (168,786 )    
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 12,000         84,500      
Purchases of property and equipment (522 )   (1,404 )   (10,752 )   (3,002 )
Internal-use software and platform development costs (1,832 )   (1,169 )   (5,886 )   (3,839 )
Net cash used in investing activities (27,190 )   (2,573 )   (100,924 )   (6,841 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:              
Changes in escrow funds payable (5,872 )   (9,292 )   10,535     10,991  
Proceeds from exercises of stock options and common stock warrant 4,181     1,149     18,155     8,160  
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units     (247 )       (247 )
Proceeds from borrowings on debt         50,000     15,000  
Repayment of debt (1,893 )   (25,000 )   (55,679 )   (25,000 )
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 2,814         6,391      
Proceeds from the initial public offering, net of discounts and commissions     109,381         109,381  
Payments of costs related to the initial public offering     (2,221 )       (6,220 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (770 )   73,770     29,402     112,065  
NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH (28,903 )   93,131     (70,464 )   118,968  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—beginning of period 188,506     136,936     230,067     111,099  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period $ 159,603     $ 230,067     $ 159,603     $ 230,067  
                               

The below table reconciles cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as reported in the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the total of the same amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows as of December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands):

  As of December 31,
  2019   2018
Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,392     $ 129,128  
Restricted cash 2,490     2,753  
Funds held in escrow, including funds in transit 108,721     98,186  
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows $ 159,603     $ 230,067  
               


UPWORK INC.
COST OF REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2019   2018   Change   2019   2018   Change
Cost of revenue $ 22,937     $ 20,880     $ 2,057   10 %   $ 88,144     $ 81,458     $ 6,686   8 %
Components of cost of revenue:                          
Costs of freelancer services to deliver managed services 6,620     6,318     302   5 %   26,763     24,490     2,273   9 %
Other components of cost of revenue 16,317     14,562     1,755   12 %   61,381     56,968     4,413   8 %
Total gross margin 71 %   69 %         71 %   68 %      
                                   


UPWORK INC
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS - ASC 606
(In thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
GAAP Net Loss $ (5,501 )   $ (5,365 )   $ (16,659 )   $ (19,907 )
Add back (deduct):              
Stock-based compensation 7,940     4,694     18,798     10,361  
Depreciation and amortization 2,163     1,407     6,661     4,949  
Interest expense 259     364     1,306     2,038  
Other (income) expense, net (1,634 )   2,297     (3,407 )   6,142  
Provision for income tax     6     28     15  
Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense 272     226     711     226  
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,499     $ 3,629     $ 7,438     $ 3,824  
               
Cost of Revenue Reconciliation:              
Cost of revenue, GAAP $ 22,937     $ 20,880     $ 88,144     $ 81,458  
Stock-based compensation (130 )   (118 )   (456 )   (282 )
Cost of revenue, Non-GAAP $ 22,807     $ 20,762     $ 87,688     $ 81,176  
% of revenue, GAAP 29 %   31 %   29 %   32 %
% of revenue, Non-GAAP 28 %   31 %   29 %   32 %
               
Gross Profit Reconciliation:              
Gross profit, GAAP $ 57,351     $ 46,462     $ 212,418     $ 171,896  
Stock-based compensation 130     118     456     282  
Gross profit, Non-GAAP $ 57,481     $ 46,580     $ 212,874     $ 172,178  
% of revenue, GAAP 71 %   69 %   71 %   68 %
% of revenue, Non-GAAP 72 %   69 %   71 %   68 %
               
Operating Expenses Reconciliation:              
Research and development, GAAP $ 16,322     $ 14,808     $ 64,027     $ 55,488  
Stock-based compensation (1,902 )   (1,547 )   (6,471 )   (3,258 )
Research and development, Non-GAAP $ 14,420     $ 13,261     $ 57,556     $ 52,230  
% of revenue, GAAP 20 %   22 %   21 %   22 %
% of revenue, Non-GAAP 18 %   20 %   19 %   21 %
               
Sales and marketing, GAAP $ 25,572     $ 17,909     $ 95,891     $ 72,963  
Stock-based compensation (749 )   (611 )   (2,609 )   (1,637 )
Sales and marketing, Non-GAAP $ 24,823     $ 17,298     $ 93,282     $ 71,326  
% of revenue, GAAP 32 %   27 %   32 %   29 %
% of revenue, Non-GAAP 31 %   26 %   31 %   28 %
               
General and administrative, GAAP $ 21,134     $ 15,234     $ 67,327     $ 49,336  
Stock-based compensation (5,159 )   (2,418 )   (9,262 )   (5,184 )
Amortization of intangible assets (667 )   (667 )   (2,668 )   (2,668 )
Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense (272 )   (226 )   (711 )   (226 )
General and administrative, Non-GAAP $ 15,036     $ 11,923     $ 54,686     $ 41,258  
% of revenue, GAAP 26 %   23 %   22 %   19 %
% of revenue, Non-GAAP 19 %   18 %   18 %   16 %
               
Loss from Operations Reconciliation:              
Loss from operations, GAAP $ (6,876 )   $ (2,698 )   $ (18,732 )   $ (11,712 )
Stock-based compensation 7,940     4,694     18,798     10,361  
Amortization of intangible assets 667     667     2,668     2,668  
Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense 272     226     711     226  
Income from operations, Non-GAAP $ 2,003     $ 2,889     $ 3,445     $ 1,543  
% of revenue, GAAP -9 %   -4 %   -6 %   -5 %
% of revenue, Non-GAAP 2 %   4 %   1 %   1 %
               
Net Loss Reconciliation:              
Net loss, GAAP $ (5,501 )   $ (5,365 )   $ (16,659 )   (19,907 )
Stock-based compensation 7,940     4,694     18,798     10,361  
Amortization of intangible assets 667     667     2,668     2,668  
Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense 272     226     711     226  
Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability     2,446         6,056  
Net income (loss), Non-GAAP $ 3,378     $ 2,668     $ 5,518     $ (596 )
% of revenue, GAAP -7 %   -8 %   -6 %   -8 %
% of revenue, Non-GAAP 4 %   4 %   2 %   %
               
Net Loss per Share Reconciliation:              
Weighted-average shares outstanding 112,690     103,362     109,815     52,328  
Net loss per share, GAAP $ (0.05 )   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.38 )
Net income (loss) per share, Non-GAAP $ 0.03     $ 0.03     $ 0.05     $ (0.01 )
                               


UPWORK INC
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS - ASC 605
(In thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
GAAP Net Loss $ (5,158 )   $ (5,365 )   $ (14,740 )   $ (19,907 )
Add back (deduct):              
Stock-based compensation 7,940     4,694     18,798     10,361  
Depreciation and amortization 2,163     1,407     6,661     4,949  
Interest expense 259     364     1,306     2,038  
Other (income) expense, net (1,634 )   2,297     (3,407 )   6,142  
Provision for income tax     6     28     15  
Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense 272     226     711     226  
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,842     $ 3,629     $ 9,357     $ 3,824  
               
Cost of Revenue Reconciliation:              
Cost of revenue, GAAP $ 22,937     $ 20,880     $ 88,144     $ 81,458  
Stock-based compensation (130 )   (118 )   (456 )   (282 )
Cost of revenue, Non-GAAP $ 22,807     $ 20,762     $ 87,688     $ 81,176  
% of revenue, GAAP 28 %   31 %   29 %   32 %
% of revenue, Non-GAAP 28 %   31 %   29 %   32 %
               
Gross Profit Reconciliation:              
Gross profit, GAAP $ 57,744     $ 46,462     $ 214,503     $ 171,896  
Stock-based compensation 130     118     456     282  
Gross profit, Non-GAAP $ 57,874     $ 46,580     $ 214,959     $ 172,178  
% of revenue, GAAP 72 %   69 %   71 %   68 %
% of revenue, Non-GAAP 72 %   69 %   71 %   68 %
               
Operating Expenses Reconciliation:              
Research and development, GAAP $ 16,322     $ 14,808     $ 64,027     $ 55,488  
Stock-based compensation (1,902 )   (1,547 )   (6,471 )   (3,258 )
Research and development, Non-GAAP $ 14,420     $ 13,261     $ 57,556     $ 52,230  
% of revenue, GAAP 20 %   22 %   21 %   22 %
% of revenue, Non-GAAP 18 %   20 %   19 %   21 %
               
Sales and marketing, GAAP $ 25,572     $ 17,909     $ 95,891     $ 72,963  
Stock-based compensation (749 )   (611 )   (2,609 )   (1,637 )
Sales and marketing, Non-GAAP $ 24,823     $ 17,298     $ 93,282     $ 71,326  
% of revenue, GAAP 32 %   27 %   32 %   29 %
% of revenue, Non-GAAP 31 %   26 %   31 %   28 %
               
General and administrative, GAAP $ 21,184     $ 15,234     $ 67,493     $ 49,336  
Stock-based compensation (5,159 )   (2,418 )   (9,262 )   (5,184 )
Amortization of intangible assets (667 )   (667 )   (2,668 )   (2,668 )
Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense (272 )   (226 )   (711 )   (226 )
General and administrative, Non-GAAP $ 15,086     $ 11,923     $ 54,852     $ 41,258  
% of revenue, GAAP 26 %   23 %   22 %   19 %
% of revenue, Non-GAAP 19 %   18 %   18 %   16 %
               
Loss from Operations Reconciliation:              
Loss from operations, GAAP $ (6,533 )   $ (2,698 )   $ (16,813 )   $ (11,712 )
Stock-based compensation 7,940     4,694     18,798     10,361  
Amortization of intangible assets 667     667     2,668     2,668  
Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense 272     226     711     226  
Income from operations, Non-GAAP $ 2,346     $ 2,889     $ 5,364     $ 1,543  
% of revenue, GAAP -8 %   -4 %   -6 %   -5 %
% of revenue, Non-GAAP 3 %   4 %   2 %   1 %
               
Net Loss Reconciliation:              
Net loss, GAAP $ (5,158 )   $ (5,365 )   $ (14,740 )   (19,907 )
Stock-based compensation 7,940     4,694     18,798     10,361  
Amortization of intangible assets 667     667     2,668     2,668  
Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense 272     226     711     226  
Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability     2,446         6,056  
Net income (loss), Non-GAAP $ 3,721     $ 2,668     $ 7,437     $ (596 )
% of revenue, GAAP -6 %   -8 %   -5 %   -8 %
% of revenue, Non-GAAP 5 %   4 %   2 %   %
               
Net Loss per Share Reconciliation:              
Weighted-average shares outstanding 112,690     103,362     109,815     52,328  
Net loss per share, GAAP $ (0.05 )   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.38 )
Net income (loss) per share, Non-GAAP $ 0.03     $ 0.03     $ 0.07     $ (0.01 )
                               

The following table summarizes the impacts of adopting ASC 606 and ASC 842 on our condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2019 (in thousands):

   
  December 31, 2019
         
  Balances, without      
  Adoption of Adjustments Adjustments Balances,
  Topics 606 and 842 due to Topic 606 due to Topic 842 (1) as Reported
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet        
Current assets—Trade and client receivables, net $ 36,487   $ (6,331 ) $   $ 30,156  
Noncurrent assets        
Operating lease asset     21,908   21,908  
Other assets, noncurrent 904     (75 ) 829  
Current liabilities        
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 21,027   (5,817 ) 3,132   18,342  
Deferred revenue 2,280   11,519     13,799  
Noncurrent liabilities        
Operating lease liability, noncurrent     21,186   21,186  
Other liabilities, noncurrent 6,740   1,850   (2,617 ) 5,973  
Total stockholders’ equity 273,141   (13,883 ) 166   259,424  
         
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations        
Revenue $ 302,647   $ (2,085 ) $   $ 300,562  
Operating expense—General and administrative 67,493     (166 ) 67,327  
Net loss attributable to common stockholders (14,740 ) (2,085 ) 166   (16,659 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted (0.13 ) (0.02 )   (0.15 )

(1) Amounts include other adjustments made in conjunction with the adoption of Topic 842.

The following table summarizes the impact of adopting ASC 606 on our condensed consolidated statements of operations for the periods indicated. The impact of adopting ASC 842 on our condensed consolidated statements of operations for the periods indicated was immaterial.

                  Twelve Months
  Three Months Ended   Ended
          September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
  March 31, 2019   June 30, 2019   2019   2019   2019
  (in thousands)
As reported:                  
Revenue                  
Marketplace $ 60,455     $ 65,728     $ 69,912     $ 72,189     $ 268,284  
Managed services 8,021     8,055     8,103     8,099     32,278  
Total revenue 68,476     73,783     78,015     80,288     300,562  
Cost of revenue 21,125     21,588     22,494     22,937     88,144  
Gross profit 47,351     52,195     55,521     57,351     212,418  
                   
Adjustment due to ASC 606 448     473     771     393     2,085  
                   
Without Adoption of ASC 606:                  
Revenue                  
Marketplace $ 60,903     $ 66,201     $ 70,683     $ 72,582     $ 270,369  
Managed services 8,021     8,055     8,103     8,099     32,278  
Total revenue 68,924     74,256     78,786     80,681     302,647  
Cost of revenue 21,125     21,588     22,494     22,937     88,144  
Gross profit 47,799     52,668     56,292     57,744     214,503  
                             

Contacts

Palmira Gerlach
Investor Relations 
Investor@Upwork.com

