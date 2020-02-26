COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

/EIN News/ -- FRISCO, TX, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. On July 16, 2019, Comstock completed the acquisition of Covey Park Energy LLC ("Covey Park"). The Company's annual financial results include the results of operations of Covey Park beginning on July 16, 2019. On August 14, 2018, the Company completed transactions in which entities controlled by Dallas businessman Jerry Jones contributed Bakken Shale properties to the Company in exchange for a controlling interest in the Company (the "Jones Contribution"). The 2019 results and the period from August 14, 2018 through December 31, 2018 reflect the Jones Contribution, while results for the period from January 1, 2018 through August 13, 2018 reflect the historical results of Comstock for that period (the "Predecessor").

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

For the fourth quarter of 2019, Comstock reported net income available to common stockholders of $40.8 million or $0.19 per diluted share. Net income available to common stockholders as adjusted to exclude certain items not related to normal operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $49.1 million or $0.22 per diluted share. These items included $4.1 million in non-cash interest amortization resulting from adjusting debt assumed in the Covey Park acquisition to fair value; $4.6 million of non-cash accretion resulting from adjusting the preferred stock issued in connection with the Covey Park acquisition to fair value; and $0.4 million in unrealized hedging gains.

Comstock produced 121.5 billion cubic feet ("Bcf") of natural gas and 576,665 barrels of oil or 125.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent ("Bcfe") in the fourth quarter of 2019. Natural gas production averaged 1,321 million cubic feet ("MMcf") per day, an increase of 293% over natural gas production in the fourth quarter of 2018. The growth in natural gas production was primarily attributable to the acquisition of Covey Park and the successful results from Comstock's Haynesville shale drilling activities in 2019. Oil production in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to 6,268 barrels of oil per day from 9,155 barrels per day produced in the fourth quarter of 2018 due primarily to expected production declines from the Bakken Shale properties acquired in the Jones Contribution.

Comstock's average realized natural gas price in the fourth quarter of 2019, including hedging, decreased to $2.30 per Mcf as compared to $3.28 per Mcf realized in the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company's average realized oil price in the fourth quarter of 2019, including hedging, decreased to $50.36 per barrel as compared to $54.96 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2018. Oil and gas sales were $308.6 million (including realized hedging gains) in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to sales of $147.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. EBITDAX, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, exploration expense and other noncash expenses, of $234.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 109% over EBITDAX of $112.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company's operating cash flow generated in the fourth quarter of 2019 of $187.9 million increased 97% over operating cash flow of $95.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

For the year ended December 31, 2019, Comstock reported a net income available to common stockholders of $74.5 million or $0.52 per diluted share. Net income available to common stockholders as adjusted to exclude certain items not related to normal operating activities primarily due to the closing of the Covey Park acquisition for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $122.3 million or $0.77 per diluted share. These items included $31.9 million of advisory and legal fees, severance costs and other change of control payments; $7.1 million in non-cash interest amortization resulting from adjusting debt assumed in the Covey Park acquisition to fair value; $3.5 million of hedging settlements related to July production that were received prior to closing the Covey Park acquisition; $4.6 million of non-cash accretion resulting from adjusting the preferred stock issued in connection with the Covey Park acquisition to fair value; and $0.7 million in unrealized hedging gains.

Comstock produced 292.8 Bcf of natural gas and 2.7 million barrels of oil or 308.9 Bcfe for the year ended December 31, 2019. Natural gas production averaged 802 MMcf per day and oil production averaged 7,356 barrels of oil per day. On a proforma basis, assuming the Covey Park acquisition had been completed on January 1, 2019, oil and natural gas production would have been 7,416 barrels per day and 1,190 MMcf per day, respectively. Comstock's average realized natural gas price after hedging was $2.35 per Mcf and realized oil price after hedging was $49.64 per barrel for the year. Oil and gas sales for 2019 were $821.4 million (including realized hedging gains and losses), EBITDAX was $613.6 million and operating cash flow generated was $468.3 million.

Drilling Results

Total expenditures in 2019 for drilling and development activities was $510.5 million. Comstock spent $485.4 million to develop its Haynesville and Bossier shale properties, including $468.5 million on drilling and completing wells and an additional $16.9 million on other development activity. Comstock drilled 82 (51.1 net) horizontal Haynesville or Bossier shale wells in 2019, which had an average lateral length of approximately 8,100 feet. Comstock also completed 19 (7.3 net) wells that were drilled in 2018. Fifty (36.0 net) of the wells drilled in 2019 were also completed in 2019. The Company currently expects the remaining 32 (15.1 net) wells drilled in 2019 will be completed in 2020, of which 18 (12.6 net) are operated wells. Comstock also spent $25.1 million of development costs on its other properties primarily on completing four (2.2 net) Eagle Ford shale wells during the year.



Since its last operational update, Comstock reported on an additional 20 Haynesville shale wells. The average initial production rate of these wells was 24 MMcf per day. The wells had completed lateral lengths ranging from 4,337 feet to 10,191 feet, with an average completed lateral length of 6,926 feet. Each well was tested at initial production rates of 15 to 45 MMcf per day. Comstock currently has 15 (7.8 net) operated Haynesville shale wells that are in the process of being completed.

2019 Proved Oil & Gas Reserves

Comstock also announced that proved oil and natural gas reserves as of December 31, 2019 were estimated at 5.3 Tcfe of natural gas and 16.7 million barrels of oil, or 5.4 Tcfe as compared to total proved reserves of 2.4 Tcfe as of December 31, 2018. The reserve estimates were determined under the SEC guidelines and were audited by the Company's independent reserve engineering firms. The 5.4 Tcfe of proved reserves at December 31, 2019 were 36% proved developed and 92% were operated by Comstock. The present value, using a 10% discount rate, or the future net cash flows before income taxes of the proved reserves (the "PV-10 Value") was approximately $3.3 billion, using average first of month 2019 prices of $2.58 per Mcf of natural gas and $55.69 per barrel for oil. The PV-10 Value increased 85% from the PV-10 Value in 2018 of $1.8 billion. The natural gas and oil prices used in determining the December 31, 2019 proved reserves estimates were 11% lower for natural gas and 9% lower for oil as compared to prices used at December 31, 2018.

The following table reflects the changes in the proved reserve estimates since the end of 2018:

Oil

(MMBbls) Natural

Gas

(Bcf) Total

(Bcfe) Proved Reserves: Proved Reserves at December 31, 2018 23.6 2,282.8 2,424.4 Production (2.7 ) (292.8 ) (308.9 ) Acquisitions 0.2 3,023.1 3,024.5 Extensions and discoveries 0.3 315.3 316.8 Divestitures (0.1 ) (49.5 ) (49.9 ) Revisions: Price (0.5 ) (228.5 ) (231.5 ) Performance and Other (4.1 ) 291.1 266.6 Proved Reserves at December 31, 2019 16.7 5,341.5 5,442.0

The significant growth in proved reserves was primarily attributable to acquisitions, including the Covey Park acquisition, which added 3.0 Tcfe to proved reserves. The Company also added 583 Bcfe related to its 2019 drilling activities and to performance and other revisions. Lower oil and natural gas prices reduced proved reserves by 232 Bcfe. Based on the 2019 proved reserve additions, Comstock's "all-in" finding costs were approximately $0.72 per Mcfe excluding price-related revisions ($0.77 per Mcfe including price-related revisions).

2020 Drilling Budget

The Company also announced its current drilling plans for 2020. Comstock's planned capital expenditures for 2020 total $421.0 million and exclusively focused on the Haynesville/Bossier shale. Comstock is currently planning to operate five drilling rigs in 2020 and will drill 46 (34.3 net) operated horizontal wells and complete the 18 (12.6 net) wells drilled in 2019.

Other

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company based in Frisco, Texas engaged in oil and gas acquisitions, exploration and development, and its assets are primarily located in Texas, Louisiana and North Dakota. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.





COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 August 14, 2018

through

December 31, 2018 January 1, 2018

through

August 13, 2018 (Predecessor) Natural gas sales $ 260,206 $ 107,843 $ 635,795 $ 144,236 $ 147,897 Oil sales 29,042 45,655 132,894 79,385 18,733 Total oil and gas sales 289,248 153,498 768,689 223,621 166,630 Operating expenses: Production taxes 10,449 7,104 29,181 11,155 3,659 Gathering and transportation 29,957 7,061 71,303 10,511 11,841 Lease operating 28,835 13,720 87,283 20,736 21,139 Exploration — — 241 — — Depreciation, depletion and amortization 111,842 36,124 276,526 53,944 68,032 General and administrative, net 6,484 8,096 29,244 11,399 15,699 Loss (gain) on sale of oil and gas properties — (57 ) 25 (155 ) 35,438 Total operating expenses 187,567 72,048 493,803 107,590 155,808 Operating income 101,681 81,450 274,886 116,031 10,822 Other income (expenses): Gain from derivative financial instruments 19,790 12,480 51,735 10,465 881 Other income 282 131 622 173 677 Transaction costs 90 — (41,010 ) — (2,866 ) Interest expense (54,107 ) (28,758 ) (161,541 ) (43,603 ) (101,203 ) Total other income (expenses) (33,945 ) (16,147 ) (150,194 ) (32,965 ) (102,511 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 67,736 65,303 124,692 83,066 (91,689 ) Provision for income taxes (12,620 ) (15,004 ) (27,803 ) (18,944 ) (1,065 ) Net income (loss) 55,116 50,299 96,889 64,122 (92,754 ) Preferred stock dividends and accretion (14,287 ) — (22,415 ) — — Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 40,829 $ 50,299 $ 74,474 $ 64,122 $ (92,754 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.48 $ 0.52 $ 0.61 $ (6.08 ) Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.48 $ 0.52 $ 0.61 $ (6.08 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 187,280 105,457 142,750 105,453 15,262 Diluted 284,100 105,457 187,378 105,459 15,262

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, OPERATING CASH FLOW: 2019 2018 2019 August 14, 2018

through

December 31, 2018 January 1, 2018

through

August 13, 2018 (Predecessor) Net income (loss) $ 55,116 $ 50,299 $ 96,889 $ 64,122 $ (92,754 ) Reconciling items: Deferred and non-current income taxes 12,821 25,196 28,026 29,079 1,052 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 111,842 36,124 276,526 53,944 68,032 Unrealized loss (gain) from derivative financial instruments (488 ) (18,250 ) 949 (16,044 ) 1,961 Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs 7,068 1,582 16,274 2,404 29,457 Interest paid in-kind — — — — 25,004 Stock-based compensation 1,661 665 4,020 994 3,912 Transaction costs (90 ) — 41,010 — — Covey Park July 2019 hedging settlements — — 4,574 — — Loss (gain) on sale of oil and gas properties — (57 ) 25 (155 ) 35,438 Operating cash flow 187,930 95,559 468,293 134,344 72,102 Transaction costs 90 — (41,010 ) — — Covey Park July 2019 hedging settlements — — (4,574 ) — — (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (45,184 ) (16,164 ) 3,220 (61,048 ) 2,834 (Increase) decrease in other current assets 2,686 (11,201 ) 9,823 (12,527 ) 337 Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses 22,909 30,499 15,485 41,533 10,462 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 168,431 $ 98,693 $ 451,237 $ 102,302 $ 85,735 EBITDAX: Net income (loss) $ 55,116 $ 50,299 $ 96,889 $ 64,122 $ (92,754 ) Interest expense 54,107 28,758 161,541 43,603 101,203 Income taxes 12,620 15,004 27,803 18,944 1,065 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 111,842 36,124 276,526 53,944 68,032 Exploration — — 241 — — Unrealized loss (gain) from derivative financial instruments (488 ) (18,250 ) 949 (16,044 ) 1,961 Stock-based compensation 1,661 665 4,020 994 3,912 Transaction costs (90 ) — 41,010 — 2,866 Covey Park July 2019 hedging settlements — — 4,574 — — Loss (gain) on sale of oil and gas properties — (57 ) 25 (155 ) 35,438 Total EBITDAX $ 234,768 $ 112,543 $ 613,578 $ 165,408 $ 121,723 As of December 31, BALANCE SHEET: 2019 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,532 $ 23,193 Derivative financial instruments 89,192 15,401 Other current assets 195,849 120,833 Property and equipment, net 4,008,803 1,667,979 Other 344,746 360,434 Total assets $ 4,657,122 $ 2,187,840 Current liabilities $ 392,376 $ 206,853 Derivative financial instruments 4,220 — Long-term debt 2,500,132 1,244,363 Deferred income taxes 211,772 161,917 Asset retirement obligation 18,151 5,136 Other non-current liabilities 7,866 — Preferred stock 379,583 — Stockholders' equity 1,143,022 569,571 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,657,122 $ 2,187,840

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

REGIONAL OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Haynesville Bakken Eagle Ford and Other Total Gas production (Mmcf) 115,332 1,529 4,660 121,521 Oil production (Mbbls) 3 478 96 577 Total Production (Mmcfe) 115,351 4,394 5,235 124,980 Natural gas sales $ 250,671 $ (881 ) $ 10,416 $ 260,206 Natural gas hedging settlements (a) — — — 19,302 Total natural gas including hedging 250,671 (881 ) 10,416 279,508 Oil sales 164 23,419 5,459 29,042 Oil hedging settlements (a) — — — — Total oil including hedging 164 23,419 5,459 29,042 Total oil and gas sales including hedging $ 250,835 $ 22,538 $ 15,875 $ 308,550 Average gas price (per Mcf) $ 2.17 $ (0.58 ) $ 2.24 $ 2.14 Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf) $ 2.30 Average oil price (per barrel) $ 53.12 $ 49.03 $ 56.86 $ 50.36 Average oil price including hedging (per barrel) $ 50.36 Average price (per Mcfe) $ 2.17 $ 5.13 $ 3.03 $ 2.31 Average price including hedging (per Mcfe) $ 2.47 Production taxes $ 7,165 $ 2,650 $ 634 $ 10,449 Gathering and transportation $ 28,144 $ — $ 1,813 $ 29,957 Lease operating $ 18,639 $ 4,803 $ 5,393 $ 28,835 Production taxes (per Mcfe) $ 0.06 $ 0.60 $ 0.12 $ 0.08 Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe) $ 0.24 $ — $ 0.35 $ 0.24 Lease operating (per Mcfe) $ 0.17 $ 1.10 $ 1.03 $ 0.23 Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures: Acquisitions $ 41,828 $ — $ — $ 41,828 Development leasehold 888 — 2 890 Development drilling and completion 145,215 2,359 3,386 150,960 Other development 3,121 — — 3,121 Total $ 191,052 $ 2,359 $ 3,388 $ 196,799

(a) Included in gain from derivative financial instruments in operating results.







COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

REGIONAL OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Haynesville Bakken Eagle Ford and Other Total Gas production (Mmcf) 27,176 2,583 1,174 30,933 Oil production (Mbbls) — 828 15 843 Total Production (Mmcfe) 27,176 7,550 1,261 35,987 Natural gas sales $ 96,029 $ 7,447 $ 4,367 $ 107,843 Natural gas hedging settlements (a) — — — (6,402 ) Total natural gas including hedging 96,029 7,447 4,367 101,441 Oil sales — 44,810 845 45,655 Oil hedging settlements (a) — — — 632 Total oil including hedging — 44,810 845 46,287 Total oil and gas sales including hedging $ 96,029 $ 52,257 $ 5,212 $ 147,728 Average gas price (per Mcf) $ 3.53 $ 2.88 $ 3.72 $ 3.49 Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf) $ 3.28 Average oil price (per barrel) $ — $ 54.13 $ 56.33 $ 54.21 Average oil price including hedging (per barrel) $ 54.96 Average price (per Mcfe) $ 3.53 $ 6.92 $ 4.13 $ 4.27 Average price including hedging (per Mcfe) $ 4.11 Production taxes $ 1,976 $ 5,001 $ 127 $ 7,104 Gathering and transportation $ 6,722 $ — $ 339 $ 7,061 Lease operating $ 4,130 $ 5,820 $ 3,771 $ 13,721 Production taxes (per Mcfe) $ 0.07 $ 0.66 $ 0.10 $ 0.20 Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe) $ 0.25 $ — $ 0.27 $ 0.20 Lease operating (per Mcfe) $ 0.15 $ 0.77 $ 2.99 $ 0.37 Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures: Acquisitions $ 3,108 $ — $ — $ 3,108 Development leasehold 1,240 — — 1,240 Development drilling and completion 72,962 26,764 — 99,726 Other development 5,802 — — 5,802 Total $ 83,112 $ 26,764 $ — $ 109,876

(a) Included in gain from derivative financial instruments in operating results.







COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

REGIONAL OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 Haynesville Bakken Eagle Ford and Other Total Gas production (Mmcf) 275,832 6,106 10,896 292,834 Oil production (Mbbls) 6 2,465 214 2,685 Total Production (Mmcfe) 275,869 20,896 12,179 308,944 Natural gas sales $ 609,680 $ 1,958 $ 24,157 $ 635,795 Natural gas hedging settlements (a) — — — 52,297 Total natural gas including hedging 609,680 1,958 24,157 688,092 Oil sales 387 120,633 11,874 132,894 Oil hedging settlements (a) — — — 387 Total oil including hedging 387 120,633 11,874 133,281 Total oil and gas sales including hedging $ 610,067 $ 122,591 $ 36,031 $ 821,373 Average gas price (per Mcf) $ 2.21 $ 0.32 $ 2.22 $ 2.17 Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf) $ 2.35 Average oil price (per barrel) $ 62.38 $ 48.94 $ 55.49 $ 49.49 Average oil price including hedging (per barrel) $ 49.64 Average price (per Mcfe) $ 2.21 $ 5.87 $ 2.96 $ 2.49 Average price including hedging (per Mcfe) $ 2.66 Production taxes $ 14,594 $ 13,176 $ 1,411 $ 29,181 Gathering and transportation $ 67,124 $ — $ 4,179 $ 71,303 Lease operating $ 45,381 $ 23,468 $ 18,434 $ 87,283 Production taxes (per Mcfe) $ 0.05 $ 0.63 $ 0.12 $ 0.09 Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe) $ 0.24 $ — $ 0.34 $ 0.23 Lease operating (per Mcfe) $ 0.17 $ 1.12 $ 1.51 $ 0.29 Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures: Acquisitions $ 2,097,451 $ — $ — $ 2,097,451 Development leasehold 7,586 — 17 7,603 Development drilling and completion 468,513 5,480 19,632 493,625 Other development 9,339 — — 9,339 Total $ 2,582,889 $ 5,480 $ 19,649 $ 2,608,018

(a) Included in gain from derivative financial instruments in operating results.





COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

REGIONAL OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

For the Period August 14, 2018 through December 31, 2018 Haynesville Bakken Eagle Ford and Other Total Gas production (Mmcf) 39,413 3,855 1,763 45,031 Oil production (Mbbls) — 1,364 21 1,385 Total Production (Mmcfe) 39,413 12,037 1,888 53,338 Natural gas sales $ 129,024 $ 8,913 $ 6,299 $ 144,236 Natural gas hedging settlements (a) — — — (6,211 ) Total natural gas including hedging 129,024 8,913 6,299 138,025 Oil sales — 78,050 1,335 79,385 Oil hedging settlements (a) — — — 632 Total oil including hedging — 78,050 1,335 80,017 Total oil and gas sales including hedging $ 129,024 $ 86,963 $ 7,634 $ 218,042 Average gas price (per Mcf) $ 3.27 $ 2.31 $ 3.57 $ 3.20 Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf) $ 3.07 Average oil price (per barrel) $ — $ 57.24 $ 63.57 $ 57.34 Average oil price including hedging (per barrel) $ 57.80 Average price (per Mcfe) $ 3.27 $ 7.22 $ 4.04 $ 4.19 Average price including hedging (per Mcfe) $ 4.09 Production taxes $ 2,752 $ 8,215 $ 188 $ 11,155 Gathering and transportation $ 9,953 $ — $ 558 $ 10,511 Lease operating $ 6,118 $ 9,070 $ 5,548 $ 20,736 Production taxes (per Mcfe) $ 0.07 $ 0.68 $ 0.10 $ 0.21 Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe) $ 0.25 $ — $ 0.30 $ 0.20 Lease operating (per Mcfe) $ 0.16 $ 0.76 $ 2.94 $ 0.38 Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures: Acquisitions $ 21,013 $ — $ — $ 21,013 Development leasehold 1,715 — — 1,715 Development drilling and completion 106,366 42,379 — 148,745 Other development 13,612 — — 13,612 Total $ 142,706 $ 42,379 $ — $ 185,085

(a) Included in gain from derivative financial instruments in operating results.





COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

REGIONAL OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

For the Period January 1, 2018 through August 13, 2018 (Predecessor) Haynesville Bakken Eagle Ford and Other Total Gas production (Mmcf) 52,021 — 3,219 55,240 Oil production (Mbbls) — — 287 287 Total Production (Mmcfe) 52,021 — 4,942 56,963 Natural gas sales $ 138,391 $ — $ 9,506 $ 147,897 Natural gas hedging settlements (a) — — — 2,842 Total natural gas including hedging 138,391 — 9,506 150,739 Oil sales — — 18,733 18,733 Oil hedging settlements (a) — — — — Total oil including hedging — — 18,733 18,733 Total oil and gas sales including hedging $ 138,391 $ — $ 28,239 $ 169,472 Average gas price (per Mcf) $ 2.66 $ — $ 2.95 $ 2.68 Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf) $ 2.73 Average oil price (per barrel) $ — $ — $ 65.23 $ 65.23 Average oil price including hedging (per barrel) $ 65.23 Average price (per Mcfe) $ 2.66 $ — $ 5.71 $ 2.93 Average price including hedging (per Mcfe) $ 2.98 Production taxes $ 2,556 $ — $ 1,103 $ 3,659 Gathering and transportation $ 10,728 $ — $ 1,113 $ 11,841 Lease operating $ 7,675 $ — $ 13,464 $ 21,139 Production taxes (per Mcfe) $ 0.05 $ — $ 0.22 $ 0.06 Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe) $ 0.21 $ — $ 0.23 $ 0.21 Lease operating (per Mcfe) $ 0.15 $ — $ 2.72 $ 0.37 Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures: Acquisitions $ 39,323 $ — $ — $ 39,323 Development leasehold 2,848 — — 2,848 Development drilling and completion 90,840 — — 90,840 Other development 13,205 — 666 13,871 Total $ 146,216 $ — $ 666 $ 146,882

(a) Included in gain from derivative financial instruments in operating results.





COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

PRO FORMA OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Comstock Covey Park (b) Pro Forma Combined Gas production (Mmcf) 292,834 141,610 434,444 Oil production (Mbbls) 2,685 22 2,707 Total Production (Mmcfe) 308,944 141,742 450,686 Natural gas sales $ 635,795 $ 377,368 $ 1,013,163 Natural gas hedging settlements (a) 52,297 12,687 64,984 Total natural gas including hedging 688,092 390,055 1,078,147 Oil sales 132,894 1,233 134,127 Oil hedging settlements (a) 387 — 387 Total oil including hedging 133,281 1,233 134,514 Total oil and gas sales including hedging $ 821,373 $ 391,288 $ 1,212,661 Average gas price (per Mcf) $ 2.17 $ 2.66 $ 2.33 Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf) $ 2.35 $ 2.75 $ 2.48 Average oil price (per barrel) $ 49.49 $ 56.05 $ 49.55 Average oil price including hedging (per barrel) $ 49.64 $ 56.05 $ 49.69 Average price (per Mcfe) $ 2.49 $ 2.67 $ 2.55 Average price including hedging (per Mcfe) $ 2.66 $ 2.76 $ 2.69 Production taxes $ 29,181 $ 8,868 $ 38,049 Gathering and transportation $ 71,303 $ 35,188 $ 106,491 Lease operating $ 87,283 $ 37,043 $ 124,326 Production taxes (per Mcfe) $ 0.09 $ 0.06 $ 0.08 Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe) $ 0.23 $ 0.25 $ 0.24 Lease operating (per Mcfe) $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.28

Included in gain from derivative financial instruments in operating results. Pro forma for an acquisition which completed on March 5, 2019.



