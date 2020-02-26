Food For The Poor Inc. President/CEO Robin Mahfood Retires

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After nearly 20 years as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Food For The Poor (FFP) Inc., Robin Mahfood has retired. Under his leadership, FFP has grown to be one of the largest international humanitarian organizations in the USA. Its Canadian affiliate, Food For The Poor Canada (FFPC) has been able to increase its impact relative to its size under the FFP umbrella and empower Canadians to support families and communities across the Caribbean and Latin America.



Robin Mahfood was one of the original founders of FFP and assumed the role as President and CEO in 2001 after many years as the Executive Vice President and Secretary of the Board of Directors. Since his time with FFP Inc., the organization has built more than 85,400 homes for families in need, shipped more than 88,000 containers of essential goods like foods and medicines, and provided over $15.7 US billion in aid.

Mahfood’s successor is Ed Raine, who joined the organization in 2017 after many years as an executive in Operations and Human Resources for large organizations.

"The organization is in good hands," Mahfood said of Raine. "There's a lot of good work to be done. The next decade is going to bring all of us new opportunities. My thoughts and my prayers will always be at Food For The Poor."

FFPC is excited to continue working closely with FFP Inc. under its new leadership to carry on providing families and communities with access to food, medicine, homes, schools, livelihoods and emergency aid.

“It has been a privilege to work with Robin; he worked for the people of the Caribbean and Latin America and through his strong leadership, he and his team have saved and changed hundreds of thousands of lives across the region over the last two decades,” said Samantha Mahfood, Executive Director of Food For The Poor Canada.

To honour his legacy and contributions to the organization, FFP will build the Robin G. Mahfood Vocational Training Center in Spanish Town, Jamaica.

About Food For The Poor Canada

Food For The Poor Canada (FFPC) empowers communities in the Caribbean and Latin America through five areas of programming: food, housing, education, health and livelihood. Through basic aid and sustainable development, FFPC responds to urgent needs while building community and social infrastructure. FFPC utilizes the pre-existing infrastructure of local affiliated organizations, to better sustain and grow the communities they serve. Over the last 11 years, FFPC and its Canadian donors have built 124 homes and 32 schools, as well as shipped and distributed $32 million worth of food, educational and medical supplies.

FFPC is part of the Food For The Poor family of charities; the founding organization in the USA is Food For The Poor, an interdenominational Christian organization that works in 18 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Robin Mahfood with children in Haiti. Robin Mahfood, President and CEO of Food For The Poor for 20 years, shown here with children in Haiti. Photo/Food For The Poor



