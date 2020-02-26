New Seasons™ Collection Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta, Saturday, February 29th

/EIN News/ -- MURRIETA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An exciting new chance to come home to Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta is just around the corner at the Grand Opening for Seasons by Richmond American Homes. The lively event begins Saturday, February 29th at 10 am, when guests can be among the first to tour the single-family neighborhood’s three stunning model homes. The highly customizable ranch-style and two-story designs will captivate visitors with open living spaces spanning from approximately 2,087 to 3,046 square feet with up to six bedrooms, three to six baths, large Great Rooms for entertaining, flex rooms and lofts per plan, and two-car garages. Hundreds of personalization opportunities are available, including optional fireplaces, covered patios, and much more. Prices are anticipated to start from the low to mid $400,000s.



In addition to model tours, the family friendly Grand Opening will also offer a delicious lunch from 11 am to 2 pm, with a decadent spread that includes BBQ chicken, BBQ beef sliders, grilled corn on the cob, cole slaw and cookies. Plus, there will be a petting zoo, gold panning experience and animal-themed crafts that kids will love.

Homeowners at all of Spencer’s Crossing’s exquisite neighborhoods enjoy a full, balanced lifestyle that includes resort-style recreational amenities, sprawling parks, community events, and a prime Murrieta location that’s just minutes from Temecula. Award-winning schools, shopping, dining and freeways are also conveniently close to home.

To learn more about Seasons or the six other extraordinary neighborhoods selling now, visit Spencer’s Crossing and tour models to experience the impressive variety of home options. For immediate details, go to www.SpencersCrossing.com.

“This new Seasons neighborhood is an exciting addition to Spencer’s Crossing with gorgeous single-family designs that can be thoroughly customized to suit your lifestyle,” said Rachel Peyton, Marketing Manager for Brookfield Residential Southern California. “Bring family and friends along to the February 29th Grand Opening to explore the models and enjoy a really fun afternoon at Spencer’s Crossing.”

In addition to Seasons, six other neighborhoods built by the nation’s finest homebuilders are currently selling at Spencer’s Crossing.

Rosewood by Richmond American Homes showcases lovely one- and two-story home designs spanning up to approximately 3,520 square feet with three to six bedrooms, up to five baths, and up to three-car garages. The open living spaces are highlighted by comfortable Great Rooms with optional fireplaces, luxurious master bedrooms with large walk-in closets, stylish kitchens, studies and lofts in select designs, and up to three-car garages. Courtyards or porches are standard in every home, while popular custom options like extended patios can be added to personalize designs. Prices are anticipated from the mid $400,000s.

Larkspur by D.R. Horton offers an array of spacious one- and two-story floorplans, including one featuring a unique multi-generational suite with a private entrance. Open interiors span from approximately 2,319 to 2,929 square feet with up to five bedrooms, up to four baths, large Great Rooms, modern kitchens, first-floor bedrooms in select designs, versatile dens or lofts per plan, and two-car garages. Prices from the low $400,000s.

Braeburn by Pardee Homes presents enchanting one- and two-story detached floorplans spanning from approximately 2,010 to 2,884 square feet. Interiors include three to five bedrooms, two and one-half to three baths, oversized Great Rooms, gourmet kitchens with islands, first-floor bedrooms per plan, versatile lofts, and up to three-bay tandem garages. Charming covered patios are included in Plans One and Two, and available as options in Plans Three and Four. Prices from the low $400,000s.

Agave by Brookfield Residential features superbly planned single-family residences ranging from approximately 2,818 to 3,453 square feet, including the largest single-story home design in all of Spencer’s Crossing with 9-foot ceilings and a 3-bay garage. Three different floorplan options showcase bright, open living spaces with four to five bedrooms, up to three baths, comfortable Great Rooms, well-equipped kitchens with islands, a first-floor master suite per plan, dens and upper-level bonus rooms in select designs, outdoor rooms, private backyards. Every home includes Connected Home technology, a convenience that allows homeowners to control front door locks, thermostats and lights from their smart phone or tablet. Prices from the high $400,000s.

Santolina by KB Home offers seven elegant one- and two-story floorplans spanning from approximately 2,358 to 3,368 square feet. Design highlights include bright, open living areas with up to six bedrooms, up to four baths, large Great Rooms, modern kitchens, convenient first-floor bedrooms, upper-level lofts, and two- to three-car garages. Optional covered patios are available for outdoor enjoyment. Prices from the low $400,000s.

Palmetto by Richmond American Homes features thoughtfully designed one- and two-story floorplans, spanning from approximately 2,290 to 3,270 square feet. Flowing interiors include up to six bedrooms, up to four and one-half baths, open Great Rooms, modern kitchens with islands, spacious master bedrooms with walk-in closets, a private study or flex room, upper-level lofts per plan, and up to three-car garages. Numerous options range from covered patios and morning rooms to first-floor bedrooms and deluxe gourmet kitchens. Prices start from the mid $400,000s.

Spencer’s Crossing’s prime Murrieta location is more convenient than ever due to the new Clinton Keith extension, which reduces drive time and leads directly to the community. The prime setting also provides easy access to nearby shopping centers, excellent restaurants, challenging golf courses and recreation, while Temecula’s enchanting wineries and other attractions are just a short drive from home.

Homeowners with children enjoy access to a quality education at highly regarded school districts that include Murrieta Valley Unified School District, Menifee Union and Perris Union.

Spencer’s Crossing extends across 600 naturally beautiful acres, creating a new kind of community designed for every phase of life with a dynamic environment brimming with recreation. Residents will find miles of meandering trails to enjoy, and great resort-style amenities , which include multiple pools, firepits, BBQs, terraced seating and more at The Oasis and a 3,500 square-foot recreation center with a Jr. Olympic swimming pool, children’s wading pool, spa, BBQ area, shade structures and a state of the art playground at The Club. Impressive sports and leisure parks are also on-site, including the 11.5-acre Sports Park with lighted soccer and baseball fields, a basketball court, tot lots and a concession stand, as well as the 14-acre Heroes Park and 5+-acre Victory Park.

To visit Spencer’s Crossing from Temecula, take the I-15 North, exit Clinton Keith Rd and head east past I-215 Freeway. Turn left on Leon Rd., left on Baxter Rd. and follow the neighborhood signs.

From Riverside, take I-15 South, exit Clinton Keith Rd. and head east past I-215 Freeway. Turn left on Leon Rd., left on Baxter Rd. and follow the neighborhood signs.

For more information on Spencer’s Crossing’s neighborhoods, please visit www.SpencersCrossing.com .

Prices effective date of publication.

About Brookfield Residential

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders, and conduct our own homebuilding operations. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. We are the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com .

Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) a division of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Please visit BrookfieldResidential.com for more information.

Seasons by Richmond American Homes Your dream, within reach. Richmond American Homes is proud to introduce the first Seasons collection to Spencers Crossing. Our new collection of floor plans is the perfect fit for Southern California. Built only at select locations, this exciting series of homes will offer a versatile variety of features—all at an amazing price point. Seasons at Spencers is located in the Menifee school district, and is near shopping, dining and entertainment destinations and area freeways. This exceptional community offers three attractive floorplans, each with hundreds of personalization options to help you make your dream home your own.



