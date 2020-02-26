Rosetta Stone to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on March 11, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Arlington, VA, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST), a world leader in technology-based learning solutions, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results, for the period ended December 31, 2019, after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. In conjunction with that report, the Rosetta Stone management team will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on March 11 to discuss the Company's results and business outlook.

Investors may dial into the live conference call using 1-201-689-8470 (toll / international) or 1-877-407-9039 (toll-free). A live webcast will also be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.rosettastone.com . A replay will be made available soon after the live conference call is completed and will remain available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Investors may dial into the replay using 1-412-317-6671 and passcode 13699344.

About Rosetta Stone Inc.

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is dedicated to changing people’s lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company’s innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world.

Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone’s language division uses cloud-based solutions to help all types of learners read, write, and speak more than 30 languages, including several endangered languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone's literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs.

For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com . "Rosetta Stone" is a registered trademark or trademark of Rosetta Stone Ltd. in the United States and other countries.

Investors: Lasse Glassen / Jason Terry Addo Investor Relations 1-310-829-5400 IR@rosettastone.com



