Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date February 14, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of February 14, 2020, short interest in 2,425 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,038,824,084 shares compared with 8,098,205,128 shares in 2,420 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of January 31, 2020. The mid-January short interest represents 3.99 days compared with 4.01 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 1,030 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 985,943,146 shares at the end of the settlement date of February 14, 2020 compared with 979,054,417 shares in 1,028 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 2.59 days average daily volume, compared with the previous reporting period’s figure of 2.04.

In summary, short interest in all 3,455 Nasdaq® securities totaled 9,024,767,230 shares at the February 14, 2020 settlement date, compared with 3,448 issues and 9,077,259,545 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 3.77 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 3.63 for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

