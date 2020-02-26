Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results; Updates Full Year 2020 Financial Outlook

2019 Revenue Increased 32% Year-Over-Year; Fourth Quarter Revenue Increased 23% Year-Over-Year

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. ("Tactile Medical") (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the at-home treatment of chronic diseases, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.



Full Year 2019 Summary:

Total revenue increased 32% year-over-year, to $189.5 million, compared to $143.8 million in 2018; the adoption of new lease accounting standards contributed 3.7 percentage points of the year-over-year increase in total revenue.

Flexitouch revenue increased 30% year-over-year, to $171.3 million, compared to $131.9 million in 2018.

Operating income increased 251% year-over-year, to $10.5 million, compared to $3.0 million in 2018.

Net income increased 66% year-over-year, to $11.0 million, compared to $6.6 million in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 46% year-over-year, to $25.3 million, compared to $17.3 million in 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Summary:

Total revenue increased 23% year-over-year, to $57.1 million, compared to $46.4 million in fourth quarter 2018.

Flexitouch revenue increased 21% year-over-year, to $51.6 million, compared to $42.7 million in fourth quarter 2018.

Operating income increased 183% year-over-year, to $6.0 million, compared to $2.1 million in fourth quarter 2018.

Net income increased 82% year-over-year, to $4.3 million, compared to $2.4 million in fourth quarter 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 26% year-over-year, to $10.4 million, compared to $8.3 million in fourth quarter 2018.

Highlights Subsequent to Quarter End:

On January 13, 2020, the Company announced that Gerald R. Mattys has communicated his intention to retire as Chief Executive Officer of the Company in 2020. The Board of Directors has initiated a process to identify a successor for Mr. Mattys and has engaged an executive search firm to support the search. Mr. Mattys plans to continue as the Chief Executive Officer until his successor has started and will assist in ensuring a successful transition.

On February 13, 2020, the Company announced the publication of a new clinical study demonstrating the prevalence of chronic venous insufficiency-related lymphedema (“CVI-related lymphedema,” also known as “Phlebolymphedema”). Researchers concluded that chronic venous insufficiency, not cancer-related therapy, may be the most common cause of lower extremity lymphedema in the United States. The new study suggests that the prevalence of lymphedema due to CVI is approximately 16 million individuals in the United States. This, in addition to the estimated five million individuals living in the U.S. with cancer-related and primary lymphedema, increases the total prevalence estimates four-fold to over 20 million individuals.

“We are pleased to report another quarter of impressive performance, which resulted in revenue growth of 23% year-over-year,” said Gerald R. Mattys, Chief Executive Officer of Tactile Medical. “Our solid execution during the fourth quarter enabled us to bring 2019 to a strong close, with improved profitability and full year revenue growth of 32%. Our success was driven by investments in expanding our field sales team, solid market adoption of the Flexitouch Plus system, a targeting strategy focused on the most productive accounts in the lymphedema market and the broad in-network coverage we have obtained with commercial payers. As we enter 2020, we remain focused on increasing our share of the growing $5+ billion addressable U.S. market opportunity in lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency and believe we are poised to deliver 20% or more top line growth and another year of improved profitability.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $10.6 million, or 23%, to $57.1 million, compared to $46.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in revenue was attributable to an increase of $8.8 million, or 21%, in sales and rentals of the Flexitouch system and an increase of $1.8 million, or 48%, in sales and rentals of the Entre system in the quarter ended December 31, 2019. This revenue increase was largely driven by expansion of our sales force, increased physician and patient awareness of the treatment options for lymphedema, broad in-network coverage with national and regional insurance payers and growth in the number of Medicare patients served.

As previously disclosed, effective January 1, 2019, the Company adopted ASU No. 2016-02, “Leases” (Topic 842) (“ASC 842”). The impact of the Company’s adoption of ASC 842 was not material to the year-over-year increase in total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $9.1 million, or 28%, to $41.1 million, compared to $32.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Gross margin was 72.0% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 68.9% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in gross margin was primarily attributable to changes in sales and rental mix by product and payer compared to the prior year period, as well as a $0.7 million non-cash inventory write-off related to our Actitouch assets recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $5.2 million, or 17%, to $35.1 million, compared to $29.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by an increase of $4.6 million, or 26% year-over-year, in sales and marketing expenses due to our continued investment in our field sales team and marketing initiatives to increase clinician awareness. Reimbursement, general and administrative expenses increased $0.7 million, or 6%, to $11.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $10.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in personnel-related expenses, resulting from increased headcount in our reimbursement operations, payer relations, patient services and corporate functions. In addition, reimbursement, general and administrative expenses were impacted by a $1.1 million charge in the fourth quarter of 2019, related to the lease termination of our former corporate headquarters and a $1.8 million intangible asset impairment charge in the fourth quarter of 2018, related to our Actitouch assets.

Operating income in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $3.9 million, or 183%, to $6.0 million, compared to $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding the $1.1 million one-time lease termination charge and the $2.5 million non-cash Actitouch inventory write-off and impairment charge in the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively, non-GAAP adjusted operating income increased $2.5 million, or 54% year-over-year, to $7.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.9 million, compared to an income tax benefit of $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in tax expense was primarily due to a significant decrease in the benefit related to tax-deductible share-based compensation activity, as compared to the previous year.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $1.9 million, or 82%, to $4.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $2.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income per share were 19.7 million and 19.5 million in the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA increased $2.1 million or 26% to $10.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $8.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results:

Total revenue for the full year 2019 increased $45.7 million, or 32%, to $189.5 million, compared to $143.8 million for the full year 2018. The year-over-year increase in revenue was driven by an increase of $39.4 million, or 30%, in sales and rentals of the Flexitouch system and an increase of $6.4 million, or 54%, in sales and rentals of the Entre system.

In connection with the adoption of ASC 842, the Company recognized rental agreements commencing prior to December 31, 2018, as operating leases. Rental agreements initiated after that date are recorded as sales-type leases. Total rental revenue for the full year ended December 31, 2019, included both operating and sales-type lease revenue. The impact of the Company’s adoption of ASC 842 contributed 3.7 percentage points of the year-over-year increase in total revenue in the full year ended December 31, 2019.

Net income for the full year ended December 31, 2019, increased $4.3 million, or 66%, to $11.0 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the full year ended December 31, 2018. Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income per share were 19.6 million and 19.3 million for the full year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year ended December 31, 2019, increased approximately $8.0 million, or 46%, to $25.3 million, compared to $17.3 million for the full year ended December 31, 2018.

Cash Position

At December 31, 2019, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $45.2 million, compared to $45.9 million at December 31, 2018. The Company had no outstanding borrowings on its $10.0 million revolving credit facility at December 31, 2019.

2020 Financial Outlook

The Company expects full year 2020 total revenue in the range of $227.5 million to $230.5 million, representing growth of 20% to 22% year-over-year, compared to total revenue of $189.5 million in 2019.

Pursuant to the Company’s adoption of ASC 842, full year 2019 revenue included approximately $5.0 million of rental revenue related to operating leases, which will not contribute to the Company’s revenue results going forward. Excluding the contribution to full year 2019 revenue related to the Company’s adoption of ASC 842, the 2020 expected revenue range reflects year-over-year growth of approximately 23% to 25% on an operational basis.

About Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (DBA Tactile Medical)

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapy devices that treat chronic swelling conditions such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. Tactile Medical’s Mission is to help people suffering from chronic diseases live better and care for themselves at home. The Company’s unique offering includes advanced, clinically proven pneumatic compression devices, as well as continuity of care services provided by a national network of product specialists and trainers, reimbursement experts, patient advocates and clinicians. This combination of products and services ensures that tens of thousands of patients annually receive the at-home treatment necessary to better manage their chronic conditions. Tactile Medical takes pride in the fact that our solutions help increase clinical efficacy, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with chronic conditions.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2019 2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,770 $ 20,099 Marketable securities 22,464 25,786 Accounts receivable 33,444 24,332 Net investment in leases 8,147 — Inventories 19,059 11,189 Income taxes receivable — 1,793 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,451 1,762 Total current assets 108,335 84,961 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 7,408 4,810 Right of use operating lease assets 15,885 — Intangible assets, net 5,312 5,339 Accounts receivable, non-current 4,184 1,884 Deferred income taxes 8,970 8,820 Other non-current assets 1,658 1,257 Total non-current assets 43,417 22,110 Total assets $ 151,752 $ 107,071 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,843 $ 5,110 Accrued payroll and related taxes 10,098 7,421 Accrued expenses 4,498 2,785 Income taxes payable 632 — Operating lease liabilities 1,454 — Other current liabilities 903 760 Total current liabilities 21,428 16,076 Non-current liabilities Accrued warranty reserve, non-current 2,541 1,725 Income taxes, non-current 54 — Operating lease liabilities, non-current 15,134 — Total non-current liabilities 17,729 1,725 Total liabilities 39,157 17,801 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 19,152,715 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019; 18,631,127 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 19 19 Additional paid-in capital 91,874 79,554 Retained earnings 20,676 9,705 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 26 (8 ) Total stockholders’ equity 112,595 89,270 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 151,752 $ 107,071





Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Sales revenue $ 50,401 $ 42,045 $ 162,904 $ 128,786 Rental revenue 6,662 4,403 26,588 14,965 Total revenue 57,063 46,448 189,492 143,751 Cost of revenue Cost of sales revenue 13,803 12,976 47,034 36,969 Cost of rental revenue 2,160 1,457 8,222 4,524 Total cost of revenue 15,963 14,433 55,256 41,493 Gross profit Gross profit - sales revenue 36,598 29,069 115,870 91,817 Gross profit - rental revenue 4,502 2,946 18,366 10,441 Gross profit 41,100 32,015 134,236 102,258 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 22,374 17,730 78,920 60,371 Research and development 1,192 1,340 5,174 5,289 Reimbursement, general and administrative 11,485 10,809 39,644 33,608 Total operating expenses 35,051 29,879 123,738 99,268 Income from operations 6,049 2,136 10,498 2,990 Other income 151 135 631 486 Income before income taxes 6,200 2,271 11,129 3,476 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,917 (84 ) 158 (3,147 ) Net income $ 4,283 $ 2,355 $ 10,971 $ 6,623 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.13 $ 0.58 $ 0.36 Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.12 $ 0.56 $ 0.34 Weighted-average common shares used to compute net income per common share Basic 19,062,584 18,506,964 18,919,007 18,252,689 Diluted 19,700,882 19,531,087 19,641,143 19,347,632





Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2019 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 10,971 $ 6,623 $ 5,855 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,538 3,737 1,800 Net amortization of premiums and discounts on securities available-for-sale (307 ) (102 ) 49 Deferred income taxes (146 ) (6,182 ) 143 Stock-based compensation expense 9,824 7,974 4,235 Impairment losses — 2,534 — Loss on termination of lease 1,148 — — Other 7 4 — Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (9,112 ) (6,709 ) (2,882 ) Net investment in leases (8,147 ) — — Inventories (7,870 ) (870 ) (4,486 ) Income taxes 2,428 165 (2,730 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,166 ) (1,140 ) 146 Right of use operating lease assets 625 — — Medicare accounts receivable, non-current (2,300 ) 834 105 Accounts payable (1,389 ) 690 462 Accrued payroll and related taxes 2,677 715 14 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,729 734 1,481 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,510 9,007 4,192 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from sales of securities available-for-sale 1,493 2,000 1,000 Proceeds from maturities of securities available-for-sale 25,000 15,000 1,000 Purchases of securities available-for-sale (22,840 ) (21,680 ) (12,051 ) Purchases of property and equipment (5,446 ) (4,196 ) (3,746 ) Intangible assets costs (542 ) (5,350 ) (74 ) Other investments — (500 ) (145 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,335 ) (14,726 ) (14,016 ) Cash flows from financing activities Taxes paid for net share settlement of restricted stock units (3,391 ) (2,379 ) (387 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 2,834 1,515 834 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the employee stock purchase plan 3,053 2,714 3,137 Shares repurchased to cover taxes from restricted stock award vesting — — (493 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,496 1,850 3,091 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,671 (3,869 ) (6,733 ) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 20,099 23,968 30,701 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 22,770 $ 20,099 $ 23,968 Supplemental cash flow disclosure Cash paid for interest $ — $ 9 $ — Cash paid for taxes $ 344 $ 2,883 $ 923 Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid $ 122 $ 167 $ 15





The following table summarizes revenue by product for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, Increase December 31, Increase (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 $ % 2019 2018 $ % Flexitouch System $ 51,556 $ 42,719 $ 8,837 21 % $ 171,323 $ 131,935 $ 39,388 30 % Entre / Actitouch Systems 5,507 3,729 1,778 48 % 18,169 11,816 6,353 54 % Total Revenue $ 57,063 $ 46,448 $ 10,615 23 % $ 189,492 $ 143,751 $ 45,741 32 %





The following table contains a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Increase Year Ended Increase December 31, (Decrease) December 31, (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 $ % 2019 2018 $ % Net income $ 4,283 $ 2,355 $ 1,928 82 % $ 10,971 $ 6,623 $ 4,348 66 % Interest income, net (81 ) (74 ) (7 ) 9 % (343 ) (413 ) 70 (17 ) % Income tax expense (benefit) 1,917 (84 ) 2,001 N.M. % 158 (3,147 ) 3,305 (105 ) % Depreciation and amortization 730 1,228 (498 ) (41 ) % 3,538 3,737 (199 ) (5 ) % Stock-based compensation 2,437 2,336 101 4 % 9,824 7,974 1,850 23 % Impairment charges and inventory write-offs — 2,534 (2,534 ) (100 ) % — 2,534 (2,534 ) (100 ) % Loss on termination of lease 1,148 — 1,148 — % 1,148 — 1,148 — % Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,434 $ 8,295 $ 2,139 26 % $ 25,296 $ 17,308 $ 7,988 46 %





The following table contains a reconciliation of net margin to Adjusted EBITDA margin:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, Increase December 31, Increase (As a percentage of revenue) 2019 2018 (Decrease) 2019 2018 (Decrease) Net margin 7.5 % 5.1 % 240 bps 5.8 % 4.6 % 120 bps Interest income, net (0.1 ) % (0.2 ) % 10 bps (0.2 ) % (0.3 ) % 10 bps Income tax benefit 3.4 % (0.2 ) % 360 bps 0.1 % (2.2 ) % 230 bps Depreciation and amortization 1.3 % 2.6 % (130 ) bps 1.9 % 2.5 % (60 ) bps Stock-based compensation 4.3 % 5.0 % (70 ) bps 5.2 % 5.6 % (40 ) bps Impairment charges and inventory write-offs — % 5.6 % (560 ) bps — % 1.8 % (180 ) bps Loss on termination of lease 1.9 % — % 190 bps 0.5 % — % 50 bps Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.3 % 17.9 % 40 bps 13.3 % 12.0 % 130 bps





The following table contains a reconciliation of income from operations to non-GAAP adjusted operating income:

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Income from operations $ 6,049 $ 2,136 $ 10,498 $ 2,990 Impairment charges and inventory write-offs — 2,534 — 2,534 Loss on termination of lease 1,148 — 1,148 — Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 7,197 $ 4,670 $ 11,646 $ 5,524





The following table contains a reconciliation of income from operations margin to non-GAAP adjusted operating income margin:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (As a percentage of revenue) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Income from operations margin 10.6 % 4.6 % 5.5 % 2.1 % Impairment charges and inventory write-offs — % 5.5 % — % 1.8 % Loss on termination of lease 2.0 % — % 0.5 % — % Non-GAAP adjusted operating income margin 12.6 % 10.1 % 6.0 % 3.9 %





The following table contains a reconciliation of the projected revenue growth rate to the projected non-GAAP revenue growth rate:

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reconciliation of Projected 2020 Revenue Growth Rate to Projected 2020 Non-GAAP Revenue Growth Rate (Unaudited) Year Ended Projected Year Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 Increase Low High Low High Revenue Sales revenue $ 162,904 Rental revenue Sales-type lease revenue 19,065 Garment lease revenue 2,505 Operating lease revenue(1) 5,018 Total rental revenue 26,588 Total revenue 189,492 $ 227,500 $ 230,500 20 % 22 % Less: Operating lease revenue(1) (5,018 ) N/A N/A 3 % 3 % Total non-GAAP revenue $ 184,474 $ 227,500 $ 230,500 23 % 25 %

(1) The operating lease revenue excluded from 2019 revenue in the adjustment was related to rental agreements commencing prior to December 31, 2018, which were recognized as month-to-month operating leases in 2019 and will not contribute to the Company’s revenue results beginning in 2020. The 2020 expected revenue range reflects year-over-year growth of approximately 23% to 25% on an operational basis.







