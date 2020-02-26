Extended Stay America Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- - Net Income of $23.8 million in the Fourth Quarter, $165.1 million for the Full Year 2019

- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $108.8 million in the Fourth Quarter, $535.0 million for the Full Year 2019

- Comparable system-wide RevPAR of -0.8% in the Fourth Quarter, -0.9% for the Full Year 2019

- Over $300 million in capital returns to Paired Shareholders for the Full Year 2019

- Issues 2020 Guidance

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc. (together, the “Company”) (NASDAQ:STAY) today announced consolidated results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net income of $23.8 million

Total revenues of $284.2 million

Comparable system-wide Revenue Per Available Room (“RevPAR”) declined 0.8%, a RevPAR Index gain of 2.1% compared to our competitive set

Adjusted EBITDA of $108.8 million

Adjusted Funds from Operations (“Adjusted FFO”) 1 of $0.37 per diluted Paired Share

Adjusted Paired Share Income 1 of $0.14 per diluted Paired Share

$115 million in capital returns to Paired Shareholders

Extended Stay America’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Haase, commented, “We were pleased to finish the year on a strong December performance, where we gained more than 400 basis points of RevPAR index on our competitive set and 210 basis points for the full fourth quarter of 2019.”

Mr. Haase continued, “In 2020, we will focus on a return to the basics and fully exploiting the value inherent in our high margin extended stay business model. We believe there is opportunity to improve the guest experience and property performance, more aggressively curate our asset portfolio, and grow the Extended Stay America brand through an asset-light franchising strategy. We will also continue to focus on returning significant capital to our shareholders while maintaining strong financial discipline.”

Financial and Operating Results

Total revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were $284.2 million, a decrease of 1.9% over the same period in the prior year due to asset dispositions in 2018 and a decline in Comparable Company-owned RevPAR. Adjusting for asset dispositions in 2018, total revenues declined 1.1% during the fourth quarter. For the full year 2019, total revenues declined 4.5% to $1,218.2 million, driven by asset dispositions and a decrease in Comparable system-wide RevPAR. Adjusting for asset dispositions in 2018, total revenues decreased 0.3%.

Comparable system-wide RevPAR for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased 0.8% over the same period in 2018 to $46.94, driven by a 4.0% decline in Average Daily Rate (“ADR”), partially offset by a 240 basis point increase in occupancy. The decline in Comparable system-wide RevPAR was driven by industry softness in October, a -0.8% impact from renovation disruption, and a -0.8% impact from cycling the Boston gas explosion in 2018. Despite the impact from renovation disruption, the Company’s RevPAR outperformed its competitive set by 2.1% during the quarter on a Comparable system-wide basis. Comparable system-wide RevPAR was approximately flat in November and increased 1.8% in December. Company-owned RevPAR decreased 1.7% during the quarter. Comparable system-wide RevPAR for the full year 2019 declined 0.9% over 2018 driven by a 2.9% decline in ADR, partially offset by a 150 basis point increase in occupancy. Excluding renovation disruption and cycling hurricane market benefits in 2018, Comparable system-wide RevPAR for the full year 2019 would have increased 1.0%. The Company’s RevPAR outperformed its competitive set by 0.6% during the full year on a Comparable system-wide basis.

Hotel Operating Margin1 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was 48.3% compared to 51.1% in the same period in 2018. While we continued our strategy to maximize targeted marketing efforts to our longest staying customers and other cost saving initiatives, these were offset by an increase in certain operating expenses, including hotel payroll expense, property insurance expense, maintenance expense and property taxes, as well as a decline in Comparable Company-owned RevPAR. Hotel Operating Margin for the full year 2019 was 51.8% compared to 54.0% in 2018. Property-level margins remain at industry leading levels.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $23.8 million compared to $39.4 million in the same period in 2018, a decrease of 39.5%. Net income this quarter was adversely impacted by CEO and related transition costs, legal settlement expense and an increase in hotel operating expenses. Net income for the full year 2019 was $165.1 million compared to $211.8 million in the same period in 2018, a decrease of 22.0%. The decline in net income for both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was primarily due to a decline in Hotel Operating Margin driven by increased hotel operating expense, partially offset by lower income tax expense.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $108.8 million, a decline of 14.1% compared to the same period in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was impacted by CEO and related transition costs, legal settlement expense and other unanticipated net expense items arising after our November 2019 guidance totaling approximately $10.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash equity-based compensation expense of $0.8 million and $0.9 million in other expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2019 was $535.0 million, a decline of 10.8%, due primarily to asset dispositions in 2018 resulting in lost contribution of $21.4 million and an increase in Comparable Company-owned hotel operating expenses.

Adjusted FFO for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $67.8 million compared to $77.8 million in the same period in 2018. The decline in Adjusted FFO was due to an increase in Comparable Company-owned hotel operating expenses, CEO and related transition costs, legal settlements and a decline in Comparable Company-owned RevPAR. Adjusted FFO per diluted Paired Share was $0.37 compared to $0.41 in the same period in 2018. Adjusted FFO, a non-GAAP measure, represents funds from operations, as adjusted, attributable to the consolidated enterprise, whose representative equity security is a Paired Share. A Paired Share entitles its holder to participate in 100% of the common equity and earnings of both Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc. Adjusted FFO for the full year 2019 was $337.6 million, or $1.81 per diluted Paired Share, compared to $382.8 million, or $2.02 per diluted Paired Share, in 2018.

Adjusted Paired Share Income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $24.9 million, or $0.14 per diluted Paired Share, compared to $38.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted Paired Share, in the same period in 2018. The decline in Adjusted Paired Share Income was driven by an increase in Comparable Company-owned hotel operating expenses, CEO and related transition costs, legal settlements and a decline in Comparable Company-owned RevPAR, partially offset by a decrease in effective tax rate. Adjusted Paired Share Income, a non-GAAP measure, represents net income, as adjusted, attributable to the consolidated enterprise, whose representative equity security is a Paired Share. Adjusted Paired Share Income per diluted Paired Share for the full year 2019 was $0.95 compared to $1.14 in 2018.

Capital Expenditures

The Company invested $83.3 million in capital expenditures during the fourth quarter of 2019. This includes $13.4 million in renovation capital, $8.4 million in IT capital and $35.3 million in capital for hotel development and land acquisitions. The Company invested $261.3 million in capital expenditures for the full year 2019.

Hotel and Development Pipeline

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had a pipeline of 75 hotels representing approximately 9,100 rooms after opening 4 hotels in 2019.

Company Owned Pipeline & Recently Opened Hotels as of December 31, 2019 Under Option Pre-Development Under Construction Total Pipeline Opened in 2019 # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms 1 124 6 752 9 1,128 16 2,004 2 260 Third Party Pipeline & Recently Opened Hotels as of December 31, 2019 Commitments Applications Executed Total Pipeline Opened in 2019 # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms 39 4,804 5 588 15 1,665 59 7,057 2 217 Definitions Under Option Locations with a signed purchase and sale agreement

Pre-Development Land purchased, permitting and/or site work

Under Construction Hotel is under construction

Commitments Signed commitment to build a certain number of hotels by a third party

Applications Third party filed franchise application with deposit

Executed Franchise application approved, various stages of pre-development or under construction



Distributions and Share Repurchases



On February 26, 2020, the Boards of Directors of Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc. declared cash distributions totaling $0.23 per Paired Share for the fourth quarter of 2019. The distributions are payable on March 26, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 12, 2020. The Company repurchased 5.0 million Paired Shares during the fourth quarter for an aggregate purchase of $73.1 million. For the full year 2019, the Company repurchased 9.0 million Paired Shares for an aggregate purchase of $130.5 million.

Since the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company has repurchased an additional 2.2 million Paired Shares for an aggregate purchase of $31.0 million. The Company’s total remaining repurchase authorization was $101.1 million as of close of the market today.





2020 Outlook

The Company’s 2020 Outlook is as follows:

in millions, except % and # of hotels Low

High

# of hotels owned on 12/31/20 564 Total revenues $ 1,226 $ 1,246 Comparable system-wide RevPAR % D -0.5 % +1.5 % Net income $ 133 $ 154 Adjusted Paired Share Income/Paired Share $ 0.78 $ 0.90 Adjusted FFO/Paired Share $ 1.68 $ 1.77 Adjusted EBITDA $ 505 $ 525 Depreciation and amortization $ 195 $ 200 Net interest expense $ 135 $ 135 Effective tax rate 15 % 15 % Capital expenditures $ 210 $ 240 Expected capital returns** $ 215 $ 235

Our guidance does not include any potential impact from the COVID-19 virus.

**Expected capital returns assumes no asset dispositions in 2020. We are currently marketing hotel assets and if such asset dispositions occur, a portion of disposition proceeds is expected to be used for incremental Paired Share repurchases.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Hotel Operating Profit, Hotel Operating Margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, Adjusted FFO, Adjusted FFO per diluted Paired Share, Paired Share Income, Adjusted Paired Share Income and Adjusted Paired Share Income per diluted Paired Share (collectively, the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”), which are detailed in the reconciliation tables that accompany this release, are used by the Company as supplemental performance measures. The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors regarding our results of operations and allow investors to evaluate the ongoing operating performance of our hotels and facilitate comparisons between the Company and other lodging companies, hotel owners and capital-intensive companies, including those which include a REIT as part of their legal entity structure. The Non-GAAP Financial Measures are not recognized terms under U.S. GAAP. These measures as presented may not be comparable to measures calculated by other companies. These measures should not be considered as alternative measures of, or superior to, operating profit, net income, net income per share or any other measure of the Company, Extended Stay America, Inc. or ESH Hospitality, Inc. calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company’s presentation of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures does not replace the presentation of the Company’s consolidated financial statements and other disclosures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our business performance, business strategies, financial results, liquidity and capital resources, capital expenditures, capital returns, distribution policy and other non-historical statements, including the statements in the “2020 Outlook” section of this release. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, possibly materially. For a description of factors that may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ from projected results or performance implied by forward-looking statements, please review the information under the headings “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s combined annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 26, 2020 and other documents of the Company on file with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made in this release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company, its business or operations. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. We caution you that actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted by the Company’s forward-looking statements.



About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America® is the leading brand in the mid-priced extended stay segment in the U.S. with 631 hotels. ESH Hospitality, Inc. (“ESH”), a subsidiary of Extended Stay America, Inc. (“ESA”), is the largest lodging REIT in North America by unit and room count, with 557 hotels and approximately 61,900 rooms in the U.S. ESA also manages or franchises an additional 74 Extended Stay America® hotels. Visit www.esa.com for more information.

1 See “Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP measures included in this release (i.e., Hotel Operating Profit, Hotel Operating Margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Funds from Operations (“FFO”), Adjusted FFO, Adjusted FFO per diluted Paired Share, Paired Share Income, Adjusted Paired Share Income and Adjusted Paired Share Income per diluted Paired Share)

EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018 (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 % Variance 2019 2018 % Variance (Unaudited) REVENUES: (Audited) $ 272,397 $ 279,236 (2.4 )% Room revenues $ 1,171,726 $ 1,237,311 (5.3 )% 6,517 5,161 26.3 % Other hotel revenues 24,365 21,871 11.4 % 1,389 1,171 18.6 % Franchise and management fees 5,412 3,310 63.5 % 280,303 285,568 (1.8 )% 1,201,503 1,262,492 (4.8 )% 3,895 4,148 (6.1 )% Other revenues from franchised and managed properties 16,716 12,567 33.0 % 284,198 289,716 (1.9 )% Total revenues 1,218,219 1,275,059 (4.5 )% OPERATING EXPENSES: 145,210 140,004 3.7 % Hotel operating expenses 582,321 583,029 (0.1 )% 27,549 21,384 28.8 % General and administrative expenses 95,155 91,094 4.5 % 49,857 49,677 0.4 % Depreciation and amortization 197,400 209,329 (5.7 )% - - n/a Impairment of long-lived assets 2,679 43,600 (93.9 )% 222,616 211,065 5.5 % 877,555 927,052 (5.3 )% 4,528 4,456 1.6 % Other expenses from franchised and managed properties 18,870 13,217 42.8 % 227,144 215,521 5.4 % Total operating expenses 896,425 940,269 (4.7 )% - 879 (100.0 )% GAIN ON SALE OF HOTEL PROPERTIES, NET - 42,478 (100.0 )% 1 168 (99.4 )% OTHER INCOME 32 669 (95.2 )% 57,055 75,242 (24.2 )% INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 321,826 377,937 (14.8 )% (143 ) (813 ) (82.4 )% OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME (391 ) (765 ) (48.9 )% 31,859 29,798 6.9 % INTEREST EXPENSE, NET 127,764 124,870 2.3 % 25,339 46,257 (45.2 )% INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 194,453 253,832 (23.4 )% 1,493 6,858 (78.2 )% INCOME TAX EXPENSE 29,315 42,076 (30.3 )% 23,846 39,399 (39.5 )% NET INCOME 165,138 211,756 (22.0 )% (70,680 ) (78,345 ) (9.8 )% NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (95,470 ) (98,892 ) (3.5 )% $ (46,834 ) $ (38,946 ) 20.3 % NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 69,668 $ 112,864 (38.3 )% $ (0.26 ) $ (0.21 ) 24.4 % NET (LOSS) INCOME PER EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.37 $ 0.59 (37.3 )% 182,046 188,272 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED 186,822 189,821 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 and 2018 (In thousands) (Audited) December 31, 2019 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 346,812 $ 287,458 Restricted cash $ 14,858 $ 15,878 Total assets $ 4,030,596 $ 3,924,210 Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and debt discounts (1) $ 2,639,766 $ 2,402,637 Total equity $ 1,176,270 $ 1,310,639 (1) Unamortized deferred financing costs and debt discounts totaled $46.7 million and $41.1 million as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.





EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. OPERATING METRICS FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018 (Unaudited) COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE OPERATING METRICS (1) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance 624 624 - Number of hotels (as of December 31) 623 623 - 68,700 68,700 - Number of rooms (as of December 31) 68,585 68,585 - 75.3 % 72.9 % 240 bps Comparable System-Wide Occupancy(1) 76.8 % 75.3 % 150 bps $ 62.31 $ 64.94 (4.0 )% Comparable System-Wide ADR(1) $ 65.86 $ 67.84 (2.9 )% $ 46.94 $ 47.34 (0.8 )% Comparable System-Wide RevPAR(1) $ 50.60 $ 51.06 (0.9 )% COMPARABLE COMPANY-OWNED OPERATING METRICS (2) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance 553 553 - Number of hotels (as of December 31) 552 552 - 61,445 61,445 - Number of rooms (as of December 31) 61,330 61,330 - 74.8 % 73.4 % 140 bps Comparable Company-Owned Occupancy(2) 76.8 % 75.9 % 90 bps $ 64.32 $ 66.74 (3.6 )% Comparable Company-Owned ADR(2) $ 67.96 $ 69.67 (2.5 )% $ 48.13 $ 48.96 (1.7 )% Comparable Company-Owned RevPAR(2) $ 52.19 $ 52.88 (1.3 )% Renovation Displacement Data (in thousands, except percentages): 5,653 5,653 -

Total available room nights 22,385 22,385 -

34 - 34

Room nights displaced from renovation 79 - 79

0.6 % 0.0 % 60 bps % of available room nights displaced 0.4 % 0.0 % 40 bps COMPANY-OWNED OPERATING METRICS (3) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance 557 554 3

Number of hotels (as of December 31) 557 554 3

61,933 61,552 381

Number of rooms (as of December 31) 61,933 61,552 381

74.8 % 73.3 % 150 bps Company-Owned Occupancy(3) 76.7 % 75.9 % 80 bps $ 64.34 $ 66.74 (3.6 )% Company-Owned ADR(3) $ 67.97 $ 69.67 (2.4 )% $ 48.11 $ 48.93 (1.7 )% Company-Owned RevPAR(3) $ 52.16 $ 52.86 (1.3 )% (1) Includes hotels owned, franchised or managed for the full three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (2) Includes hotels owned and operated by the Company for the full three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (3) Includes results of operations of the Company's owned and operated hotels during the periods presented, which is summarized below:





Date Number of Hotels

(Sold), Acquired or

Opened Number of

Rooms Number of

Owned Hotels(1) Number of

Owned Rooms(1) December 31, 2017 - - 624 68,686 February 2018 (25 ) (2,420 ) 599 66,266 March 2018 (1 ) (101 ) 598 66,165 May 2018 1 115 599 66,280 September 2018 (32 ) (3,449 ) 567 62,831 November 2018 1 107 568 62,938 November 2018 (14 ) (1,386 ) 554 61,552 November 2019 1 121 555 61,673 December 31, 2019 2 260 557 61,933 (1) As of end of period.





EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO HOTEL OPERATING PROFIT AND HOTEL OPERATING MARGIN FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance $ 23,846 $ 39,399 (39.5)% Net income $ 165,138 $ 211,756 (22.0)% 1,493 6,858 (78.2)% Income tax expense 29,315 42,076 (30.3)% 31,859 29,798 6.9% Interest expense, net 127,764 124,870 2.3% (143) (813) (82.4)% Other non-operating income (391) (765) (48.9)% (1) (168) (99.4)% Other income (32) (669) (95.2)% - (879) (100.0)% Gain on sale of hotel properties, net - (42,478) (100.0)% - - n/a Impairment of long-lived assets 2,679 43,600 (93.9)% 49,857 49,677 0.4% Depreciation and amortization 197,400 209,329 (5.7)% 27,549 21,384 28.8% General and administrative expenses 95,155 91,094 4.5% 1,035 796 30.0% Loss on disposal of assets(1) 6,072 3,413 77.9% (1,389) (1,171) 18.6% Franchise and management fees (5,412) (3,310) 63.5% 633 308 105.5% Other expenses from franchised and managed properties, net of other revenues 2,154 650 231.4% $ 134,739 $ 145,189 (7.2)% Hotel Operating Profit $ 619,842 $ 679,566 (8.8)% $ 272,397 $ 279,236 (2.4)% Room revenues $ 1,171,726 $ 1,237,311 (5.3)% 6,517 5,161 26.3% Other hotel revenues 24,365 21,871 11.4% $ 278,914 $ 284,397 (1.9)% Total room and other hotel revenues $ 1,196,091 $ 1,259,182 (5.0)% 48.3% 51.1% (280) bps Hotel Operating Margin 51.8% 54.0% (220) bps NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO COMPARABLE HOTEL(2) OPERATING PROFIT AND COMPARABLE HOTEL OPERATING MARGIN FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance $ 23,846 $ 39,399 (39.5)% Net income $ 165,138 $ 211,756 (22.0)% 1,493 6,858 (78.2)% Income tax expense 29,315 42,076 (30.3)% 31,859 29,798 6.9% Interest expense, net 127,764 124,870 2.3% (143) (813) (82.4)% Other non-operating income (391) (765) (48.9)% (1) (168) (99.4)% Other income (32) (669) (95.2)% - (879) (100.0)% Gain on sale of hotel properties, net - (42,478) (100.0)% - - n/a Impairment of long-lived assets 2,679 43,600 (93.9)% 49,857 49,677 0.4% Depreciation and amortization 197,400 209,329 (5.7)% 27,549 21,384 28.8% General and administrative expenses 95,155 91,094 4.5% 1,035 796 30.0% Loss on disposal of assets(1) 6,072 3,413 77.9% (1,389) (1,171) 18.6% Franchise and management fees (5,412) (3,310) 63.5% 633 308 105.5% Other expenses from franchised and managed properties, net of other revenues 2,154 650 231.4% (283) (770) (63.2)% Hotel operating profit of hotels not owned for entirety of periods presented (1,641) (21,423) (92.3)% $ 134,456 $ 144,419 (6.9)% Comparable Hotel Operating Profit(2) $ 618,201 $ 658,143 (6.1)% $ 272,397 $ 279,236 (2.4)% Room revenues $ 1,171,726 $ 1,237,311 (5.3)% 6,517 5,161 26.3% Other hotel revenues 24,365 21,871 11.4% (900) (2,476) (63.7)% Total revenues of hotels not owned for entirety of periods presented (4,202) (54,753) (92.3)% $ 278,014 $ 281,921 (1.4)% Comparable total room and other hotel revenues $ 1,191,889 $ 1,204,429 (1.0)% 48.4% 51.2% (280) bps Comparable Hotel Operating Margin(2) 51.9% 54.6% (270) bps (1) Included in hotel operating expenses in the consolidated statements of operations. (2) Includes results of 553 and 552 hotels owned and operated during the full three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.





EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ 23,846 $ 39,399 Net income $ 165,138 $ 211,756 31,859 29,798 Interest expense, net 127,764 124,870 1,493 6,858 Income tax expense 29,315 42,076 49,857 49,677 Depreciation and amortization 197,400 209,329 107,055 125,732 EBITDA 519,617 588,031 782 1,725 Equity-based compensation 6,913 7,724 - - Impairment of long-lived assets 2,679 43,600 - (879 ) Gain on sale of hotel properties, net - (42,478 ) 922 (19 ) Other non-operating expense (income)(1) 5,829 2,860 $ 108,759 $ 126,559 Adjusted EBITDA $ 535,038 $ 599,737 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND COMPARABLE ADJUSTED EBITDA(2) FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ 23,846 $ 39,399 Net income $ 165,138 $ 211,756 31,859 29,798 Interest expense, net 127,764 124,870 1,493 6,858 Income tax expense 29,315 42,076 49,857 49,677 Depreciation and amortization 197,400 209,329 107,055 125,732 EBITDA 519,617 588,031 (283 ) (770 ) Adjusted Property EBITDA of hotels not owned for entirety of periods presented (1,641 ) (21,423 ) 782 1,725 Equity-based compensation 6,913 7,724 - - Impairment of long-lived assets 2,679 43,600 - (879 ) Gain on sale of hotel properties, net - (42,478 ) 922 (19 ) Other non-operating expense (income)(1) 5,829 2,860 $ 108,476 $ 125,789 Comparable Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 533,397 $ 578,314 (1) Includes loss on disposal of assets, non-operating expense (income), including foreign currency transaction costs, and certain costs associated with acquisitions and dispositions. Loss on disposal of assets totaled $1.0 million, $0.8 million, $6.1 million and $3.4 million, respectively. (2) Includes results of 553 and 552 hotels owned and operated during the full three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.





EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER DILUTED PAIRED SHARE FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018 (In thousands, except per share and per Paired Share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ (0.26 ) $ (0.21 ) Net (loss) income per Extended Stay America, Inc. common share - diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.59 $ (46,834 ) $ (38,946 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Extended Stay America, Inc. common shareholders $ 69,668 $ 112,864 70,676 78,341 Noncontrolling interests attributable to Class B common shares of ESH REIT 95,454 98,876 48,225 48,307 Real estate depreciation and amortization 191,560 204,095 - - Impairment of long-lived assets 2,679 43,600 - (879 ) Gain on sale of hotel properties, net - (42,478 ) (4,451 ) (8,015 ) Tax effect of adjustments to net (loss) income attributable to Extended Stay America, Inc. common shareholders (27,582 ) (34,517 ) 67,616 78,808 Funds from Operations 331,779 382,440 17 - Debt modification and extinguishment costs 6,733 1,621 - (1,208 ) Other non-operating income - (1,208 ) 132 204 Tax effect of adjustments to Funds from Operations (956 ) (70 ) $ 67,765 $ 77,804 Adjusted Funds from Operations $ 337,556 $ 382,783 $ 0.37 $ 0.41 Adjusted Funds from Operations per Paired Share – diluted $ 1.81 $ 2.02 182,046 188,272 Weighted average Paired Shares outstanding – diluted 186,822 189,821





EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO PAIRED SHARE INCOME, ADJUSTED PAIRED SHARE INCOME AND ADJUSTED PAIRED SHARE INCOME PER DILUTED PAIRED SHARE FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018 (In thousands, except per share and per Paired Share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ (0.26 ) $ (0.21 ) Net (loss) income per Extended Stay America, Inc. common share - diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.59 $ (46,834 ) $ (38,946 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Extended Stay America, Inc. common shareholders $ 69,668 $ 112,864 70,676 78,341 Noncontrolling interests attributable to Class B common shares of ESH REIT 95,454 98,876 23,842 39,395 Paired Share Income 165,122 211,740 17 - Debt modification and extinguishment costs 6,733 1,621 - - Impairment of long-lived assets 2,679 43,600 - (879 ) Gain on sale of hotel properties, net - (42,478 ) 922 (19 ) Other non-operating expense (income)(1) 5,829 2,860 136 152 Tax effect of adjustments to Paired Share Income (2,163 ) (937 ) $ 24,917 $ 38,649 Adjusted Paired Share Income $ 178,200 $ 216,406 $ 0.14 $ 0.21 Adjusted Paired Share Income per Paired Share – diluted $ 0.95 $ 1.14 182,046 188,272 Weighted average Paired Shares outstanding – diluted 186,822 189,821 (1) Includes loss on disposal of assets, non-operating expense (income), including foreign currency transaction costs, and certain costs associated with acquisitions and dispositions. Loss on disposal of assets totaled $1.0 million, $0.8 million, $6.1 million and $3.4 million, respectively.





EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 (ACTUAL) AND 2020 (OUTLOOK) (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended Year Ending December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Outlook) (Actual) Low High $ 1,218,219 Total revenues $ 1,226,000 $ 1,246,000 $ 165,138 Net income $ 132,600 $ 153,850 127,764 Interest expense, net 135,000 135,000 29,315 Income tax expense 23,400 27,150 197,400 Depreciation and amortization 200,000 195,000 519,617 EBITDA 491,000 511,000 6,913 Equity-based compensation 8,000 8,000 2,679 Impairment of long-lived assets - - 5,829 Other expense(1) 6,000 6,000 $ 535,038 Adjusted EBITDA $ 505,000 $ 525,000 (1) Includes loss on disposal of assets, non-operating expense (income), including foreign currency transaction costs, and certain costs associated with acquisitions and dispositions.







EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER DILUTED PAIRED SHARE FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 (ACTUAL) AND 2020 (OUTLOOK) (In thousands, except per share and per Paired Share data) (Unaudited) Year Ended Year Ending December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Outlook) (Actual) Low High $ 0.37 Net income per Extended Stay America, Inc. common share - diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.36 $ 69,668 Net income attributable to Extended Stay America, Inc. common shareholders $ 50,424 $ 63,354 95,454 Noncontrolling interests attributable to Class B common shares of ESH REIT 82,160 90,480 191,560 Real estate depreciation and amortization 194,000 189,000 2,679 Impairment of long-lived assets - - (27,582 ) Tax effect of adjustments to net income attributable to Extended Stay America, Inc. common shareholders (29,100 ) (28,350 ) 331,779 Funds from Operations 297,484 314,484 6,733 Debt modification and extinguishment costs - - (956 ) Tax effect of adjustments to Funds from Operations - - $ 337,556 Adjusted Funds from Operations $ 297,484 $ 314,484 $ 1.81 Adjusted Funds from Operations per Paired Share – diluted $ 1.68 $ 1.77 186,822 Weighted average Paired Shares outstanding – diluted 177,500 177,500





EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO PAIRED SHARE INCOME, ADJUSTED PAIRED SHARE INCOME AND ADJUSTED PAIRED SHARE INCOME PER DILUTED PAIRED SHARE FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 (ACTUAL) AND 2020 (OUTLOOK) (In thousands, except per share and per Paired Share data) (Unaudited) Year Ended Year Ending December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Outlook) (Actual) Low High $ 0.37 Net income per Extended Stay America, Inc. common share - diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.36 $ 69,668 Net income attributable to Extended Stay America, Inc. common shareholders $ 50,424 $ 63,354 95,454 Noncontrolling interests attributable to Class B common shares of ESH REIT 82,160 90,480 165,122 Paired Share Income 132,584 153,834 6,733 Debt modification and extinguishment costs - - 2,679 Impairment of long-lived assets - - 5,829 Other expense(1) 6,000 6,000 (2,163 ) Tax effect of adjustments to Paired Share Income (900 ) (900 ) $ 178,200 Adjusted Paired Share Income $ 137,684 $ 158,934 $ 0.95 Adjusted Paired Share Income per Paired Share – diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.90 186,822 Weighted average Paired Shares outstanding – diluted 177,500 177,500 (1) Includes loss on disposal of assets, non-operating expense (income), including foreign currency transaction costs, and certain costs associated with acquisitions and dispositions.



