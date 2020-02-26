Encore Capital Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

Encore delivers new records for collections, revenues, ERC and earnings for the year



Record GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $5.33 in 2019, up 31%

Record Economic EPS from continuing operations of $5.95 in 2019, up 19%

2019 global deployments of $1.00 billion, including a record $682 million in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG), an international specialty finance company, today reported consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

“2019 was a terrific year for Encore in which we delivered record results in nearly every important aspect of our business,” said Ashish Masih, Encore’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We set new highs for global collections, revenues, ERC and earnings. We also made significant progress on a number of our strategic priorities, which include concentrating on the valuable U.S. and U.K. markets, where we have our highest risk-adjusted returns, innovating to continually enhance our competitive advantages, and strengthening our balance sheet while delivering strong results.”

“In the U.S., we improved our operating leverage by growing collections to a record level while reducing our collection costs through our operational innovation and increased productivity. At the same time, we capitalized on the favorable purchasing environment in the U.S. through record deployments at the highest purchase multiples we have seen since 2013.”

“In Europe, our returns for portfolios purchased in 2019 were up between 150 and 200 basis points compared to 2018. We continue to reduce our debt leverage as planned, while maintaining our ERC. We also set a new record for collections in Europe.”

“In the fourth quarter we continued our year of strong performance, delivering solid GAAP earnings. In addition, adjusted earnings were up 8% compared to the same quarter a year ago.”

“We feel very optimistic as we begin 2020. We expect to generate new records for collections, revenues, ERC, and earnings in 2020 while further reducing our debt leverage,” said Masih.

Financial Highlights for the Full Year of 2019:

Estimated remaining collections (ERC) increased $569 million compared to the prior year, to $7.73 billion.

Portfolio purchases for the full year were $1.00 billion, including $682 million in the U.S. and $307 million in Europe.

Gross collections were a record $2.03 billion, compared to $1.97 billion in 2018.

Total revenues, adjusted by net allowances and allowance reversals, were a record $1.40 billion, compared to $1.36 billion in 2018.

Total operating expenses were $951 million, compared to $957 million in 2018.

Total interest expense was $227 million, compared to $240 million in 2018.

GAAP net income attributable to Encore increased 45% to a record $168 million, or $5.33 per fully diluted share, compared to $116 million, or $4.06 per fully diluted share, in 2018.

Adjusted net income attributable to Encore increased 32% to a record $187 million, or $5.95 per fully diluted share (also referred to as Economic EPS), compared to $142 million, or $4.98 per share in 2018.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2019:

Portfolio purchases were $235 million, including $155 million in the U.S. and $80 million in Europe.

Gross collections were $499 million, compared to $484 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total revenues, adjusted by net allowances and allowance reversals, were $348 million, compared to $349 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total operating expenses were $235 million, compared to $233 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total interest expense decreased to $53.5 million, compared to $57.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

GAAP net income attributable to Encore was $43.1 million, or $1.36 per fully diluted share, compared to $47.0 million, or $1.50 per fully diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. A year ago we recorded a favorable settlement related to Cabot’s acquisition of dlc that lifted our GAAP results, but not our adjusted results.

Adjusted net income attributable to Encore increased 8% to $49.2 million, or $1.56 per fully diluted share. This compares to $45.5 million, or $1.45 per fully diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

As of December 31, 2019, after taking into account borrowing base and applicable debt covenants, available capacity under Encore’s U.S. revolving credit facility was $272 million, and availability under Cabot’s revolving credit facility was £160 million (approximately $211 million). These figures do not include cash on the balance sheet.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes certain financial measures that exclude the impact of certain items and therefore have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company has included adjusted income attributable to Encore and adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to Encore per share (also referred to as economic EPS when adjusted for certain shares associated with our convertible notes that will not be issued but are reflected in the fully diluted share count for accounting purposes) because management uses this measure to assess operating performance, in order to highlight trends in the Company’s business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company has included information concerning adjusted operating expenses in order to facilitate a comparison of approximate cash costs to cash collections for the portfolio purchasing and recovery business in the periods presented. Adjusted income attributable to Encore, adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to Encore per share/economic EPS, and adjusted operating expenses have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income, net income per share, and total operating expenses as indicators of the Company’s operating performance. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company has attached to this news release a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(In Thousands, Except Par Value Amounts)

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 192,335 $ 157,418 Investment in receivable portfolios, net 3,283,984 3,137,893 Deferred court costs, net 100,172 95,918 Property and equipment, net 120,051 115,518 Other assets 329,223 257,002 Goodwill 884,185 868,126 Total assets $ 4,909,950 $ 4,631,875 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 223,911 $ 287,945 Borrowings 3,513,197 3,490,633 Other liabilities 147,436 33,609 Total liabilities 3,884,544 3,812,187 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000 and 50,000 shares authorized, 31,097 shares and 30,884 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 311 309 Additional paid-in capital 222,590 208,498 Accumulated earnings 888,058 720,189 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (88,766 ) (110,987 ) Total Encore Capital Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 1,022,193 818,009 Noncontrolling interest 3,213 1,679 Total equity 1,025,406 819,688 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,909,950 $ 4,631,875

The following table presents certain assets and liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities (“VIEs”) included in the consolidated statements of financial condition above. Most assets in the table below include those assets that can only be used to settle obligations of consolidated VIEs. The liabilities exclude amounts where creditors or beneficial interest holders have recourse to the general credit of the Company.

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 34 $ 448 Investment in receivable portfolios, net 539,596 501,489 Other assets 4,759 9,563 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ — $ 4,556 Borrowings 464,092 445,837 Other liabilities — 46





ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Revenue from receivable portfolios $ 329,418 $ 298,104 $ 1,269,288 $ 1,167,132 Servicing revenue 35,306 36,455 126,527 148,044 Other revenues 3,123 4,161 9,974 5,381 Total revenues 367,847 338,720 1,405,789 1,320,557 (Allowances) allowance reversals on receivable portfolios, net (20,053 ) 10,001 (8,108 ) 41,473 Total revenues, adjusted by net allowances 347,794 348,721 1,397,681 1,362,030 Operating expenses Salaries and employee benefits 91,666 93,211 376,365 369,064 Cost of legal collections 53,224 49,621 202,670 205,204 General and administrative expenses 23,520 35,189 148,256 158,352 Other operating expenses 16,960 31,456 108,433 134,934 Collection agency commissions 37,921 13,361 63,865 47,948 Depreciation and amortization 11,293 9,996 41,029 41,228 Goodwill impairment — — 10,718 — Total operating expenses 234,584 232,834 951,336 956,730 Income from operations 113,210 115,887 446,345 405,300 Other (expense) income Interest expense (53,515 ) (56,956 ) (226,760 ) (240,048 ) Other expense (2,577 ) (3,803 ) (18,343 ) (8,764 ) Total other expense (56,092 ) (60,759 ) (245,103 ) (248,812 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 57,118 55,128 201,242 156,488 Provision for income taxes (13,886 ) (9,095 ) (32,333 ) (46,752 ) Income from continuing operations 43,232 46,033 168,909 109,736 Net income 43,232 46,033 168,909 109,736 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (147 ) 1,003 (1,040 ) 6,150 Net income attributable to Encore Capital Group, Inc. stockholders $ 43,085 $ 47,036 $ 167,869 $ 115,886 Amounts attributable to Encore Capital Group, Inc.: Income from continuing operations $ 43,085 $ 47,036 $ 167,869 $ 115,886 Net income $ 43,085 $ 47,036 $ 167,869 $ 115,886 Earnings per share attributable to Encore Capital Group, Inc.: Basic earnings per share $ 1.38 $ 1.51 $ 5.38 $ 4.09 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.36 $ 1.50 $ 5.33 $ 4.06 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 31,233 31,107 31,210 28,313 Diluted 31,612 31,270 31,474 28,572





ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In Thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 Operating activities: Net income $ 168,909 $ 109,736 $ 78,978 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — — 199 Depreciation and amortization 41,029 41,228 39,977 Goodwill impairment 10,718 — — Interest expense related to financing 3,523 11,710 — Other non-cash interest expense, net 30,299 38,549 47,437 Stock-based compensation expense 12,557 12,980 10,399 Loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net 5,009 10,789 (3,915 ) Deferred income taxes 22,339 16,814 28,970 Provision for (reversal of) allowances on receivable portfolios, net 8,108 (41,473 ) (41,236 ) Other, net 4,785 (17,805 ) (7,846 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Deferred court costs and other assets 25,379 (35,626 ) (4,101 ) Prepaid income tax and income taxes payable (25,678 ) 24,284 (26,699 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities (62,244 ) 15,605 1,655 Net cash provided by operating activities 244,733 186,791 123,818 Investing activities: Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — — (96,390 ) Purchases of receivable portfolios, net of put-backs (1,035,130 ) (1,131,095 ) (1,045,829 ) Collections applied to investment in receivable portfolios, net 757,640 809,688 709,420 Purchases of property and equipment (39,602 ) (67,475 ) (28,126 ) Proceeds from sale of portfolios 107,937 — — Other, net 6,822 (8,634 ) 8,794 Net cash used in investing activities (202,333 ) (397,516 ) (452,131 ) Financing activities: Payment of loan and debt refinancing costs (11,586 ) (23,286 ) (28,972 ) Proceeds from credit facilities 603,634 942,186 1,434,480 Repayment of credit facilities (586,429 ) (571,144 ) (1,168,069 ) Proceeds from senior secured notes 454,573 — 325,000 Repayment of senior secured notes (470,768 ) (91,578 ) (204,241 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible and exchangeable senior notes 100,000 172,500 150,000 Repayment of convertible senior notes (84,600 ) — (125,407 ) Proceeds from other debt 18,334 27,694 33,197 Repayment of other debt (25,531 ) (42,456 ) (8,910 ) Payment for the purchase of PECs and noncontrolling interest — (234,101 ) (29,731 ) Other, net (17,397 ) (13,438 ) 870 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (19,770 ) 166,377 378,217 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 22,630 (44,348 ) 49,904 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 12,287 (10,373 ) 12,470 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 157,418 212,139 149,765 Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations, end of period $ 192,335 $ 157,418 $ 212,139 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 178,948 $ 198,797 $ 162,545 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds 43,973 5,734 42,378 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities: Stock consideration for the Cabot Transaction $ — $ 180,559 $ — Conversion of convertible senior notes — — 28,277 Property and equipment acquired through finance leases 5,299 3,283 3,577





ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Supplemental Financial Information

Reconciliation of Adjusted Income Attributable to Encore to GAAP Net Income Attributable to Encore and Adjusted Operating Expenses Related to Portfolio Purchasing and Recovery Business to GAAP Total Operating Expenses

(In Thousands, Except Per Share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 $ Per Diluted

Share—

Accounting

and

Economic $ Per Diluted

Share—

Accounting

and

Economic GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to Encore, as reported $ 43,085 $ 1.36 $ 47,036 $ 1.50 Adjustments: Convertible and exchangeable notes non-cash interest and issuance cost amortization 3,930 0.13 4,072 0.13 Acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses(1) 704 0.02 (5,179 ) (0.17 ) Amortization of certain acquired intangible assets(2) 1,659 0.05 1,886 0.06 Net gain on fair value adjustments to contingent considerations(3) — — (1,012 ) (0.03 ) Income tax effect of the adjustments(4) (1,390 ) (0.04 ) (1,316 ) (0.04 ) Change in tax accounting method(5) 1,245 0.04 — — Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to Encore $ 49,233 $ 1.56 $ 45,487 $ 1.45

________________________

(1) Amount represents acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses. We adjust for this amount because we believe these expenses are not indicative of ongoing operations; therefore, adjusting for these expenses enhances comparability to prior periods, anticipated future periods, and our competitors’ results.

(2) As we acquire debt solution service providers around the world, we also acquire intangible assets, such as trade names and customer relationships. These intangible assets are valued at the time of the acquisition and amortized over their estimated lives. We believe that amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, especially the amortization of an acquired company’s trade names and customer relationships, is the result of pre-acquisition activities. In addition, the amortization of these acquired intangibles is a non-cash static expense that is not affected by operations during any reporting period. As a result, the amortization of certain acquired intangible assets is excluded from our adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to Encore and adjusted income from continuing operations per share.

(3) Amount represents the net gain recognized as a result of fair value adjustments to contingent considerations that were established for our acquisitions of debt solution service providers in Europe. We have adjusted for this amount because we do not believe this is indicative of ongoing operations.

(4) Amount represents the total income tax effect of the adjustments, which is generally calculated based on the applicable marginal tax rate of the jurisdiction in which the portion of the adjustment occurred. Additionally, we adjust for certain discrete tax items that are not indicative of our ongoing operations.

(5) Amount represents the benefit from the tax accounting method change related to revenue reporting. We adjust for certain discrete tax items that are not indicative of our ongoing operations.





Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 $ Per Diluted

Share—

Accounting

and

Economic $ Per Diluted

Share—

Accounting

and

Economic GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to Encore, as reported $ 167,869 $ 5.33 $ 115,886 $ 4.06 Adjustments: Convertible and exchangeable notes non-cash interest and issuance cost amortization 15,501 0.50 13,896 0.50 Acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses(1) 7,049 0.22 11,506 0.40 Amortization of certain acquired intangible assets(2) 7,017 0.22 8,337 0.29 Net gain on fair value adjustments to contingent considerations(3) (2,300 ) (0.07 ) (5,664 ) (0.20 ) Expenses related to withdrawn Cabot IPO(4) — — 2,984 0.10 Loss on derivatives in connection with the Cabot Transaction(5) — — 9,315 0.33 Goodwill impairment(6) 10,718 0.34 — — Loss on Baycorp Transaction(6) 12,489 0.40 — — Income tax effect of the adjustments(7) (23,230 ) (0.74 ) (9,079 ) (0.32 ) Change in tax accounting method(8) (7,825 ) (0.25 ) — — Adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest(9) — — (5,022 ) (0.18 ) Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to Encore $ 187,288 $ 5.95 $ 142,159 $ 4.98

________________________

(1) Amount represents acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses, which for the year ended December 31, 2019 includes approximately $1.3 million of transaction costs incurred associated with the Baycorp Transaction. We adjust for this amount because we believe these expenses are not indicative of ongoing operations; therefore, adjusting for these expenses enhances comparability to prior periods, anticipated future periods, and our competitors’ results.

(2) As we acquire debt solution service providers around the world, we also acquire intangible assets, such as trade names and customer relationships. These intangible assets are valued at the time of the acquisition and amortized over their estimated lives. We believe that amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, especially the amortization of an acquired company’s trade names and customer relationships, is the result of pre-acquisition activities. In addition, the amortization of these acquired intangibles is a non-cash static expense that is not affected by operations during any reporting period. As a result, the amortization of certain acquired intangible assets is excluded from our adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to Encore and adjusted income from continuing operations per share.

(3) Amount represents the net gain recognized as a result of fair value adjustments to contingent considerations that were established for our acquisitions of debt solution service providers in Europe. We have adjusted for this amount because we do not believe this is indicative of ongoing operations.

(4) Amount represents expenses related to the proposed and later withdrawn initial public offering by CCM. We adjust for this amount because we believe these expenses are not indicative of ongoing operations; therefore, adjusting for these expenses enhances comparability to prior periods, anticipated future periods, and our competitors’ results.

(5) Amount represents the loss recognized on the forward contract we entered into in anticipation of the completion of the Cabot Transaction. We adjust for this amount because we believe the loss is not indicative of ongoing operations; therefore, adjusting for this loss enhances comparability to prior periods, anticipated future periods, and our competitors’ results.

(6) The Baycorp Transaction resulted in a goodwill impairment charge of $10.7 million and a loss on sale of $12.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2019. We believe the goodwill impairment charge and the loss on sale are not indicative of ongoing operations, therefore adjusting for these expenses enhances comparability to prior periods, anticipated future periods, and our competitors’ results.

(7) Amount represents the total income tax effect of the adjustments, which is generally calculated based on the applicable marginal tax rate of the jurisdiction in which the portion of the adjustment occurred. Additionally, we adjust for certain discrete tax items that are not indicative of our ongoing operations. We recognized approximately $17.5 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in tax benefit as a result of the Baycorp Transaction, which is included in this income tax adjustment during the year ended December 31, 2019.

(8) Amount represents the benefit from the tax accounting method change related to revenue reporting. We adjust for certain discrete tax items that are not indicative of our ongoing operations.

(9) Certain of the above pre-tax adjustments include expenses recognized by our partially-owned subsidiaries. This adjustment represents the portion of the non-GAAP adjustments that are attributable to noncontrolling interest.





Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP total operating expenses, as reported $ 234,584 $ 232,834 $ 951,336 $ 956,730 Adjustments: Operating expenses related to non-portfolio purchasing and recovery business(1) (42,373 ) (45,069 ) (173,190 ) (193,715 ) Stock-based compensation expense (3,145 ) (2,528 ) (12,557 ) (12,980 ) Acquisition, integration and restructuring related operating expenses(2) (704 ) 5,179 (7,049 ) (7,523 ) Expenses related to withdrawn Cabot IPO(3) — — — (2,984 ) Goodwill impairment — — (10,718 ) — Net gain on fair value adjustments to contingent considerations(4) — 1,012 2,300 5,664 Adjusted operating expenses related to portfolio purchasing and recovery business $ 188,362 $ 191,428 $ 750,122 $ 745,192

________________________

(1) Operating expenses related to non-portfolio purchasing and recovery business include operating expenses from other operating segments that primarily engage in fee-based business, as well as corporate overhead not related to our portfolio purchasing and recovery business.

(2) Amount represents acquisition, integration and restructuring related operating expenses (including approximately $1.3 million of transaction costs incurred associated with the Baycorp Transaction during the year ended December 31, 2019 and excluding amounts already included in stock-based compensation expense). We adjust for this amount because we believe these expenses are not indicative of ongoing operations; therefore, adjusting for these expenses enhances comparability to prior periods, anticipated future periods, and our competitors’ results.

(3) Amount represents expenses related to the proposed and later withdrawn initial public offering by CCM. We adjust for this amount because we believe these expenses are not indicative of ongoing operations; therefore, adjusting for these expenses enhances comparability to prior periods, anticipated future periods, and our competitors’ results.

(4) Amount represents the net gain recognized as a result of fair value adjustments to contingent considerations that were established for our acquisitions of debt solution service providers in Europe. We have adjusted for this amount because we do not believe this is indicative of ongoing operations.



