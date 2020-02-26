National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Awards RigNet’s  Cyphre its Highest Security Validation

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET, the “Company”), the leading provider of ultra-secure, intelligent networking solutions, announced today that the Federal Information Processing Standard 140-2 (FIPS 140-2) security validation has been awarded to the Crypto Core Cryptographic Module - the underlying platform of Cyphre, which is an important component of RigNet’s cyber security solutions. This certification arrives immediately after a key part of the portfolio, BlackTIE®, was awarded a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Cyphre’s products provide best-in-class security to eliminate man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks and unauthorized eavesdropping.



FIPS 140-2 is recognized worldwide as one of the highest standards for security validation. It requires the most rigorous lab-tested 3rd party verification that certifies that a security appliance meets the highest standards for cryptographic technology. Recipients must prove that they have a combination of the latest encryption and manufacturing controls that eliminate known vulnerabilities. FIPS 140-2 certification is recognized and comparable to other national standards making Cyphre’s solutions globally accepted. With organizations seeking to secure their IT infrastructure with the best available technology, these certifications are often a pre-requisite for the informed buyer.

“We are proud to announce our FIPS 140-2 validation from NIST and our BlackTIE patent. These are key milestones for Cyphre,” said Steven Pickett, President and Chief Executive Officer of RigNet. “This validation demonstrates our commitment to offer best-in-class military-grade cyber security services to all our customers, including regulated industries and government agencies that require hardened data protection.”

BlackTIE® embedded in RigNet’s Cyphre solutions can completely isolate the generation and storage of all cryptographic materials and operations. This provides unmatched security when compared to typical firewall implementations that are easily compromised by sophisticated and persistent attacks.

By receiving the FIPS 140-2 validation, Cyphre is perfectly positioned to provide regulated markets, such as energy, healthcare, financial and telecommunications, as well as government agencies subject to strict regulation, the critical information security required and the military-grade solution they need to keep their networks and data secure.

About RigNet, Inc.:

RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) delivers advanced software and communications infrastructure that allow our customers to realize the business benefits of digital transformation. With world-class, ultra-secure solutions spanning IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized OTT applications, IIoT big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics, RigNet supports the full evolution of digital enablement, empowering businesses to respond faster to high priority issues, mitigate the risk of operational disruption, and maximize their overall financial performance. RigNet is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operations around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.rig.net .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – that is, statements related to the future, not past, events. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. Our ability to deliver services, improve crew morale, provide data security and detect threats, and enable our customer’s efficiency and financial results are examples of forward looking statements and contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,”, “will”, “expect,” “plan” or other similar words. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks set forth in Item 1A – Risk Factors of the Company’s most recent 10-K filing, and ultimately may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. For further discussion of risks and uncertainties, individuals should refer to RigNet’s SEC filings. RigNet undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lee M. Ahlstrom

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

RigNet, Inc.

Tel: +1 (281) 674-0699



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.