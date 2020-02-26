Office of Legacy Management Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Request

On Monday, February 10, 2020, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) rolled out its fiscal year (FY) 2021 budget request, which includes approximately $317 million for the Office of Legacy Management (LM). LM, which recently reached a long-term stewardship portfolio of 100 sites in 29 states and Puerto Rico,1 is expected to transition two additional sites by FY 2021.

The LM request is approximately $155 million above the FY 2020 enacted budget. This increase includes a $150 million Joint Reform Proposal by DOE and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to consolidate funding and budgetary planning for the Formally Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP). Under this proposal, LM would assume responsibility for FUSRAP administration from the U.S. Department of the Army and, in accordance with a proposed statutory mandate, will enter into an agreement to transfer funding to USACE to continue on-the-ground efforts, coordination, and remediation of all the remaining sites. USACE and LM agree this proposal will enable even greater efficiency in FUSRAP execution, particularly considering the increasingly complex cleanup strategies that must be employed.

The Budget Request continues LM ‘s commitment to the communities and workers, who sacrificed so much to help win World War II and the Cold War, through full funding of the pensions and benefits program and safeguarding of the growing portfolio of sites.

The FY 2021 request provides the resources necessary for LM to meet these critical mission activities:

Perform long-term surveillance and maintenance at 102 former nuclear sites.

Fund post-retirement benefits to more than 10,000 former DOE contractor employees.

Modernize and digitize records related to the former nuclear sites and those who worked

near them.

Enhance cybersecurity and protection of critical systems.

Pursue the highest beneficial reuse of former nuclear site properties.

Manage infrastructure and facilities.

Enhance science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) programs within an environmental justice framework.

Engage the public and perform problem-solving and outreach with regulators and stakeholders.

Preserve records and information systems in compliance with Federal Records Act.

Address the challenge of assessing and reclaiming abandoned Defense-Related Uranium Mines.

Leverage partnerships with USACE, academia, and private industry to maintain effective long-term remedies at former nuclear sites.

Maintain LM as a high performing organization.

The funding request is sufficient for LM to be fully mission capable in order to address its current site responsibilities, future planning, and FUSRAP activities.

1LM originally maintained 33 Sites.