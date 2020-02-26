Associa C-Era Property Management & Montgomery Ross Host Board Member Boot Camp and Seminar

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, AB, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa C-Era Property Management and Montgomery Ross hosted a boot camp and seminar for board members at the C-Era office theatre in Calgary, AB.



The event hosted more than 80 board members who heard presentations from respected legal experts of the McLeod Law and Scott Venturo Rudakoff law firms on how the changes to the Condominium Property Act will affect their role as a board member, board meeting basics, day-to-day business, and AGM requirements.



“Associa C-Era and Montgomery Ross are dedicated to educating our board members and providing them with the information they need to succeed,” stated Jeffery Wilson, ARM ®, Associa C-Era Property Management and Montgomery Ross president. “Laws, legalese and even governing documents are often difficult to decode but understanding them is essential to the success of a board member. By giving boards the opportunities to learn from industry experts and providing educational resources, we will help give them the tools they need to better serve the communities that they represent."



