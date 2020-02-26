ThreeD Capital Inc. Acquires Convertible Debentures of Imagination Park Technologies Inc.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (the “Acquirer”) (CSE:IDK), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on investments in promising, early stage companies and ICOs with disruptive capabilities, is pleased to announce that it has acquired ownership of convertible debentures (the “Subject Debentures”), convertible into 4,000,000 units of Imagination Park Technologies Inc. (the “Company”) on February 26, 2020 (the “Subject Units”). Each Subject Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a “Subject Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (each, a “Subject Warrant”). The Subject Debentures represented approximately 6.4% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of February 26, 2020, immediately following the transaction described above, on a partially diluted basis assuming the conversion of the Subject Debentures and the exercise of the Subject Warrants only, resulting in a corresponding increase in the percentage of shares held by the Acquirer as a result of the transaction.



Immediately before the transaction described above, the Acquirer held an aggregate of 2,626,000 common shares of the Company (the “Pre-Shares”), and convertible securities entitling the Acquirer to acquire an additional 7,150,000 common shares of the Company (the “Pre-Convertible Securities”) representing approximately 2.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 7.9% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Pre-Convertible Securities only).

Immediately following the transaction described above, the Acquirer held an aggregate of 2,626,000 common shares (the “Post-Shares”) and convertible securities, including the Subject Debentures, entitling the Acquirer to acquire an additional 15,150,000 common shares of the Company (the “Post-Convertible Securities”), representing approximately 2.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 13.5% assuming exercise of such Post-Convertible Securities only).

The Subject Debentures were acquired in a private placement and not through the facilities of any stock exchange. The holdings of securities of the Company by ThreeD are managed for investment purposes, and ThreeD could increase or decrease its investments in the Company at any time, or continue to maintain their current investment position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor. The aggregate consideration payable for the Subject Debentures was $200,000.

The trade was effected in reliance upon the exemption contained in Section 2.3 of National Instrument 45-106 on the basis that ThreeD is an “accredited investor” as defined herein.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the Junior Resources, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain sectors. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies and ICOs where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services, mentoring and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information: Gerry Feldman, CPA, CA Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Feldman@threedcap.com Phone: 416-941-8900 ext 106



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.