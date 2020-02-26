Collegium to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- STOUGHTON, Mass., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management, confirmed today the details of the year-end earnings call, previously announced on February 13, 2020. The company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The company will discuss its financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 and provide a corporate update.



Conference Call Information:

To access the conference call, please dial (888) 698-6931 (U.S.) or (805) 905-2993 (International) and refer to Conference ID: 829-8360. An audio webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the Company’s website: www.collegiumpharma.com. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

Contact:

Alex Dasalla

adasalla@collegiumpharma.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.