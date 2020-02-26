Del Re visits Nouakchott: Italy supports security and development in the Sahel

The Deputy Minister Emanuela Del Re participated, in Nouakchott, in the first General Assembly of the Sahel Alliance, an organisation that supports the G5 Sahel, of which Italy is a member, in their development efforts. Ms. Del Re also attended the G5 Sahel Summit.

“Italy is on your side in tackling the challenges facing you in the fields of security and develop” – said the Deputy Minister – “Challenges which, moreover, are an opportunity for all of us”. Ms. Del Re then highlighted the vitality of the Sahel Alliance, valorizing Italy's multi-dimensional commitment in favour of the area, with prospects for further actions.

During the day, the Deputy Minister had a bilateral meeting with the President of Burkina Faso, Roch Mark Kaboré, to whom she expressed solidarity for the growing terrorist violence in the country. “Italy believes that Burkina Faso is very important for the stabilisation of the Sahel” – said the Deputy Minister, expressing great satisfaction for the recent signing of the cooperation agreement in the field of defence, which will enhance bilateral cooperation for training in border control activities and the struggle against illegal trafficking.



