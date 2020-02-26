H.E. Rao Hongwei met with the Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Rwanda

On February 26th, 2020, His Excellency RAO Hongwei, Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda, met with H. E. Charity MANYERUKE, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to Rwanda.

Amb. Manyeruke expressed heartfelt condolences to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in China and spoke highly of the Chinese Government's effective fight against the epidemic. She wished that the Chinese people could win the battle against the virus and China's social and economic development could get back on track soonest.

Ambassador Rao thanked H.E. Manyeruke for her support, saying this showed the profound friendship between China and Zimbabwe and peoples of China and Africa. He stated that, under the robust leadership of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese Government, the Chinese people have full confidence to win the battle against the epidemic.



