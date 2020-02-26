Seven Canyons Advisors Welcomes Andrey Kutuzov To Its Research Team

Kutuzov’s experience with international markets is a perfect match for Seven Canyons

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, February 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seven Canyons Advisors, LLC announces the addition of Andrey Kutuzov to its team of portfolio managers and growing research department.“We are thrilled to have Andrey join us at Seven Canyons,” said Spencer Stewart, partner at SevenCanyons. “Andrey’s experience in executing the research process he learned at Wasatch will fitperfectly into our investment strategies at Seven Canyons. We expect him to make an immediateimpact.”Prior to joining Seven Canyons, Andrey Kutuzov was an Associate Portfolio Manager and SeniorAnalyst at Wasatch Advisors for 11 years. He co-managed the Wasatch Emerging Markets SmallCap fund in addition to contributing to other Emerging Markets and Global strategies at Wasatch.Prior to that, Andrey worked as a CPA for Deloitte.Andrey will play a supporting role to all portfolio managers across all funds managed by SevenCanyons. His knowledge of international markets and specific companies will be a great addition tothe current team of managers.About Seven Canyons AdvisorsSeven Canyons Advisors, LLC is a 100% employee-owned investment advisor based in Salt LakeCity and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment AdvisersAct of 1940. Seven Canyons brings together highly experienced investment professionals whofirmly believe that close collaboration within a small organization provides the optimal way toidentify the best global investment opportunities and to quickly take advantage of them. Learnmore at www.sevencanyonsadvisors.com. Seven Canyons Funds Shareholder Services Telephone: (833) 722-6966 (833-7CANYON)RISKS AND DISCLOSURES:Past performance is not indicative of future results.Mutual fund investing involves risks, and loss of principal is possible. Investment objectives maynot be achieved. Investing in small-cap funds will be more volatile, and loss of principal could begreater than investing in large-cap or more diversified funds. Investing in foreign securities,especially in emerging and frontier markets, entails special risks, such as unstable currencies,highly volatile securities markets, and political and social instability, which are described in moredetail in the prospectus.An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of theFund (or of the Investment Company) carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectuscontaining this and other information, please call 1-833-722-6966. Read the prospectuscarefully before you invest.The Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund's investment objective is long-term growth of capital.The Seven Canyons Strategic Income Fund's primary investment objective is to capture currentincome; a secondary objective is long-term growth of capital.© 2020 Seven Canyons. All rights reserved. Seven Canyons Funds are distributed by ALPSDistributors, Inc. (ADI).ContactsSeven Canyons AdvisorsAndrew Harvey, 801-349-2881andrew@scadvs.com



