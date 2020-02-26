Seven Canyons Advisors Welcomes Andrey Kutuzov To Its Research Team
Kutuzov’s experience with international markets is a perfect match for Seven Canyons
“We are thrilled to have Andrey join us at Seven Canyons,” said Spencer Stewart, partner at Seven
Canyons. “Andrey’s experience in executing the research process he learned at Wasatch will fit
perfectly into our investment strategies at Seven Canyons. We expect him to make an immediate
impact.”
Prior to joining Seven Canyons, Andrey Kutuzov was an Associate Portfolio Manager and Senior
Analyst at Wasatch Advisors for 11 years. He co-managed the Wasatch Emerging Markets Small
Cap fund in addition to contributing to other Emerging Markets and Global strategies at Wasatch.
Prior to that, Andrey worked as a CPA for Deloitte.
Andrey will play a supporting role to all portfolio managers across all funds managed by Seven
Canyons. His knowledge of international markets and specific companies will be a great addition to
the current team of managers.
About Seven Canyons Advisors
Seven Canyons Advisors, LLC is a 100% employee-owned investment advisor based in Salt Lake
City and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers
Act of 1940. Seven Canyons brings together highly experienced investment professionals who
firmly believe that close collaboration within a small organization provides the optimal way to
identify the best global investment opportunities and to quickly take advantage of them. Learn
more at www.sevencanyonsadvisors.com.
Seven Canyons Funds Shareholder Services Telephone: (833) 722-6966 (833-7CANYON)
RISKS AND DISCLOSURES:
Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Mutual fund investing involves risks, and loss of principal is possible. Investment objectives may
not be achieved. Investing in small-cap funds will be more volatile, and loss of principal could be
greater than investing in large-cap or more diversified funds. Investing in foreign securities,
especially in emerging and frontier markets, entails special risks, such as unstable currencies,
highly volatile securities markets, and political and social instability, which are described in more
detail in the prospectus.
An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the
Fund (or of the Investment Company) carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus
containing this and other information, please call 1-833-722-6966. Read the prospectus
carefully before you invest.
The Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund's investment objective is long-term growth of capital.
The Seven Canyons Strategic Income Fund's primary investment objective is to capture current
income; a secondary objective is long-term growth of capital.
© 2020 Seven Canyons. All rights reserved. Seven Canyons Funds are distributed by ALPS
Distributors, Inc. (ADI).
Contacts
Seven Canyons Advisors
Andrew Harvey, 801-349-2881
andrew@scadvs.com
Eric Moessing
Seven Canyons Advisors
+1 801-349-2721
email us here
