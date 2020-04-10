Alabama US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Alabama to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Receive a Better Compensation Result

"To get the best possible financial compensation results for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Alabama we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Alabama US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

MONTGOMERY , ALABAMA, USA, April 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alabama US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are on a mission to do everything possible to ensure a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Alabama receives the very best possible financial compensation results. As we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303 a mesothelioma compensation claim for a Navy Veteran can frequently exceed a million dollars. However, if the Navy Veteran, or person with mesothelioma hires an unqualified lawyer-law firm they might put their compensation at risk.

"To get the best possible financial compensation results for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Alabama we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation settlement results for Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma nationwide and Erik Karst makes house calls anywhere in Alabama. In other words---Erik goes to visit a person with mesothelioma in their home for a no obligation visit to explain mesothelioma compensation and to discuss the potential value of the claim. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is also offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Alabama or nationwide.

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://Alabama.USNavyMesothelioma.Com



Coronavirus/COVID-19 update for Navy Veterans with confirmed mesothelioma from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate: “We are extremely concerned that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma will not begin the mesothelioma compensation process because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 or they will reach out to a local car accident attorney who has little to no experience doing mesothelioma compensation claims for Navy Veterans. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the best possible compensation results nationwide. Erik Karst is one of the nation’s leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help you or your loved one. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst managing partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa or anywhere in Alabama. https://Alabama.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Alabama the Alabama US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed Veteran, or their family get to the right physicians at these hospitals.

* The University of Alabama’s Comprehensive Cancer Center in Birmingham.

https://www3.ccc.uab.edu/

* The VA-For a state by state listing of VA Medical Centers nationwide please visit their website: https://www.va.gov/directory/guide/FindLocations.cfm.

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



