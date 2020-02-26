Allen MacInnis, Young People’s Theatre Artistic Director, to Retire After 19 Successful Seasons

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allen MacInnis has announced that he will step down as Artistic Director of Toronto’s Young People’s Theatre (YPT) at the end of the 2020.21 season, after 19 outstanding years. He is the longest-serving Artistic Director in the theatre’s 54-year history as North America’s oldest – and Canada’s largest – professional producer and presenter of theatre for young audiences.



“YPT’s staff, board, and patrons will miss Allen’s passionate and compassionate leadership of this company. He has truly inspired and motivated everyone with his vision for theatre and education. Thankfully, a ‘long good-bye’ will allow for a smooth transition into the company’s next chapter with a new artist at the helm,” said Executive Director Nancy Webster.

Since joining YPT in 2002, Mr. MacInnis’s artistic vision has focused on the emotional, social, and intellectual development of young people – a mission that has influenced all of his artistic choices, as well as the company’s core values. “YPT has such a clear purpose and audience. And that’s a gift for someone in my position,” Mr. MacInnis said. “It has taught me that my job is all about maintaining an authentic relationship with young people and the people who care about them.”

Together with Ms. Webster, Mr. MacInnis established YPT’s innovative Education & Participation Department (E&P), connecting every element of YPT’s educational work with the company’s professional productions. This wide range of programming includes YPT’s Drama School, community workshops with newcomer agencies and SickKids Hospital, Indigenous programming, in-depth work in school classrooms, professional development programs for arts educators, as well as volunteer and internship opportunities.

During his tenure, YPT has presented more than 30 world premieres, collaborated with international theatre companies, artists, and arts educators from Great Britain to Australia to Nigeria, and received over 40 Dora Mavor Moore Awards. His outstanding direction for individual productions has also been recognized, including a directing award for one of his personal favourites, Seussical. “I am endlessly inspired by Seuss’s phrase ‘a person’s a person, no matter how small’,” said Mr. MacInnis. “I think those are words to live by.”



The importance that Mr. MacInnis has placed on the experiences of theatre’s youngest audience members, including babies, has influenced the theatre beyond measure. YPT is at the forefront of Canadian theatre’s exploration of stage work for infants, and now serves ages 3 months to 18 years.

Mr. MacInnis will program YPT’s 2020.21 season, as well as direct. The Board of Directors’ search for his successor commences Feb. 28, 2020, with the intention of securing an incoming Artistic Director by late Fall. During this transitional season, the Artistic Director Designate will program the 2021.22 season.

Says Mr. MacInnis: “I have loved every minute, but I have felt for a couple of years that it isn’t enough anymore for me to make space for emerging artists or to share power – it’s time for someone like me to get out of the way for a new generation, especially those who face barriers to accessing leadership roles.” While stepping away from YPT, he looks forward to future work as a director, performer, and educator.

