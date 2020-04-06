Louisiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Offers a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Anywhere in Louisiana On the Spot Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Serious About Compensation

"Rather than send a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Louisiana a 'free' booklet we provide them with direct access at attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Louisiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA , USA, April 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We want a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma anywhere in Louisiana to receive an exceptional service focused on doing everything possible to ensure they receive the best possible compensation for this rare cancer caused by exposure to asbestos as we would like to explain at 800-714-0303. Rather than send a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Louisiana a 'free' booklet we provide them with direct access at attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.

"Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer and they work overtime for their clients. One thing that makes attorney Erik Karst unique is he will travel anywhere in Louisiana for a face to face meeting with a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma to discuss how the compensation process works and assess what the person's settlement claim could be worth. Before you hire a lawyer to assist with mesothelioma please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is also offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Louisiana or nationwide.

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://Louisiana.USNavyMesothelioma.Com



Coronavirus/COVID-19 update for Navy Veterans with confirmed mesothelioma from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate: “We are extremely concerned that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma will not begin the mesothelioma compensation process because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 or they will reach out to a local car accident attorney who has little to no experience doing mesothelioma compensation claims for Navy Veterans. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the best possible compensation results nationwide. Erik Karst is one of the nation’s leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help you or your loved one. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst managing partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana. https://Louisiana.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Louisiana the Louisiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Oshner Cancer Institute New Orleans:

* The MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston, Texas: https://www.mdanderson.org

Note: The MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas may be one of the most capable mesothelioma treatment centers in the world.

* The VA-For a state by state listing of VA Medical Centers nationwide please visit their website: https://www.va.gov/directory/guide/FindLocations.cfm.

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



