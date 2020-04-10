Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers a Veteran or Defense Department Employee with Mesothelioma in Colorado Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Better Lawyers-Better Compensation

"Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste makes house calls anywhere in Colorado to ensure a person with mesothelioma understands how the compensation process for mesothelioma works.” — Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center

DENVER, COLORADO , USA, April 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center is offering a Navy Veteran, former employee of the Department of Defense or a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Colorado direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-with one call anytime to 800-714-0303. Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste and his colleagues are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation settlement results for Veterans or people with mesothelioma in Colorado and nationwide.

The other thing that makes attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste unique is-he makes house calls anywhere in Colorado to ensure a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma understands how the compensation process for mesothelioma works and what the person's compensation settlement result might look like. The face to face meeting with an extremely skilled mesothelioma attorney is a much better option than ordering a 'free' generic booklet about mesothelioma. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303-anytime. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Rather than offering a 'free' booklet, or overnight package the Mesothelioma Victims Center offers a free vital service they call the 'list' for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Colorado and nationwide:

“We will assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma document how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://Colorado.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Coronavirus/COVID-19 update for people with confirmed mesothelioma from the Mesothelioma Victims Center: "We are extremely concerned that a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma will not begin the mesothelioma compensation process because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 or they will reach out to a local car accident attorney who has little to no experience doing mesothelioma compensation claims. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma receives the best possible compensation results nationwide. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help you or your loved one. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst managing partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed anywhere in Colorado including communities such as Denver, Colorado Springs, Golden Leadville, Brighton, Durango, or Parker. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Colorado the Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital:

*The University of Colorado Cancer Center: http://www.ucdenver.edu/academics/colleges/medicalschool/centers/ cancercenter/Pages/CancerCenter.aspx.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Colorado include US Navy Veterans, civilian workers for the Department of Defense, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, miners, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. In most instances, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma does happen in Colorado. www.karstvonoiste.com/

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including Colorado. https://Colorado.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.