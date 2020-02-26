MAYA continues to intersect wide high grade zones near surface of the Eastern Zone at its Zgounder silver mine in Morocco

ZG-RC-11 intersects 1112 g/t Ag over 12m and ZG-RC-18 intersects 1750 g/t Ag over 16m

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maya Gold & Silver Inc. ("Maya" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MYA) is pleased to announce results of its 2019 Reverse Circulation drilling program at its Zgounder silver mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.



The Corporation reports assay results from 26 of the 28 ( RC ) drill holes, totaling 3035 meters. Other results of the on-going RC 2020 program are pending and will be disclosed once the results are received, compiled and verified.

The assay results reported herein are provided in Table 1 below and include the following highlights:

Highlights:

12 m at 1112 g/t Ag in the Hole ZG-RC-19-11 from 51 m to 63 m.

in the Hole ZG-RC-19-11 from 51 m to 63 m. 15 m at 492 g/t Ag in the Hole ZG-RC-19-17 from 10 m to 25 m.

in the Hole ZG-RC-19-17 from 10 m to 25 m. 21 m at 454 g/t Ag in the Hole ZG-RC-19-18 from 82 m to 103 m.

in the Hole ZG-RC-19-18 from 82 m to 103 m. 6 m at 645 g/t Ag in the Hole ZG-RC-19-19 from 5 m to 11 m.

The true thickness of the intervals are estimated to be 70% of true width and assays are uncapped. The 2019 RC program was designed to validate the continuity of known mineral zones and evaluate the resource potential of other zones in same setting of the easterner part of the deposit. Highlights of holes: 12, 13, 16, 20, 21, 23, & 25 were disclosed on press release of January 9th 2019.



“We are more pleased with the RC exploration drilling program as it continues to deliver positive results in our preparation for the open pit extraction as scheduled in our mine development. As previously mentioned it is providing detailed information on the extent of the mineralized structures (orientation and thickness) close to the surface and confirm the extension of the existing mineralized envelopes. It should increase the quality and extent of silver mineral resources within the existing pit-constrained resources highlighted in the PEA of February 5th 2018”. Said Noureddine Mokaddem Chairman & CEO of Maya Gold & Silver.

Table 1: The important intervals from last assay results part 1

Hole Name From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag g/t ZG-RC-19-10 0 4 4 98 ZG-RC-19-11 7 17 10 84 including 10 16 6 116 and 51 63 12 1112 including 59 62 3 4157 and 139 142 3 61 ZG-RC-19-12 6 12 6 174 including 7 9 2 440 and 51 54 3 75 ZG-RC-19-121 0 26 26 77 including 8 14 6 151 ZG-RC-19-12T 39 51 12 60 including 45 48 3 119 and 99 102 3 66 ZG-RC-19-13 15 22 7 203 including 15 19 4 300 and 34 39 5 190 including 35 36 1 824 ZG-RC-19-13-1 pending ZG-RC-19-14 0 5 5 257 including 2 4 2 509 and 14 19 5 550 including 15 17 2 1327 ZG-RC-19-15 49 52 3 112

Table 2: The important intervals from last assay results part 2



Hole Name From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag g/t ZG-RC-19-16 0 4 4 66 and 17 20 3 126 and 62 68 6 666 including 65 67 2 1905 ZG-RC-19-17 10 25 15 492 including 12 20 8 881 and 89 108 19 122 including 99 107 8 212 and 121 130 9 99 including 123 125 2 214 including 128 130 2 207 ZG-RC-19-18 51 58 7 229 including 53 57 4 352 and 82 103 21 454 including 84 87 3 1867 and 134 150 16 1750 including 143 148 5 5464 ZG-RC-19-19 5 11 6 645 including 6 10 4 952 and 44 53 9 141 and 130 134 4 306 ZG-RC-19-20 5 11 6 538 and 39 48 9 202 and 91 94 3 278 and 116 123 7 294 and 129 132 3 137 ZG-RC-19-21 5 12 7 1456 including 6 11 5 2018 and 26 46 20 1177 including 35 39 4 3068 including 43 46 3 3439 and 64 69 5 1523 and 117 124 7 404 ZG-RC-19-22 55 69 14 126 ZG-RC-19-23 67 73 6 640 ZG-RC-19-24 pending ZG-RC-19-25 61 68 7 207 ZG-RC-19-26 29 33 4 80 and 72 88 16 419 including 74 83 9 633 and 105 108 3 506 and 122 127 5 119

The assay results are for an interval of 1 meter sample. The sample lengths reported here are between 70% and 75% of true horizontal widths. The grades herein are reported as uncapped values. Minimum interval length is 3 meters over 50 g/t.

Holes ZG-RC-1,2,3,4,5,6,7,9 have intersected silver mineralization below 50 g/t in attempt to expand mineralized zones to the south with and within the rhyolite and are excluded of the interval list. Hole ZG-RC-12Bis had no sample return due to faulting and Hole 8 was not drilled. Hole ZG-RC-13-1 & ZG-RC-19-24 assay results are pending.

The following table presents the RC 4.5 inch diameter drill hole technical parameters.

Hole Name Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length Hole Type ZG-RC-19-01 276502.00 420284.70 2203 12 -55 150 RC ZG-RC-19-02 276502.00 420284.70 2203 12 -70 75 RC ZG-RC-19-03 276502.00 420284.70 2203 40 -55 96 RC ZG-RC-19-04 276502.00 420284.70 2203 288 -55 65 RC ZG-RC-19-05 276558.30 420305.26 2223 5 -55 63 RC ZG-RC-19-06 276558.30 420305.26 2223 5 -70 81 RC ZG-RC-19-07 276558.30 420305.26 2223 33 -55 81 RC ZG-RC-19-09 276538.06 420430.76 2218 150 -55 167 RC ZG-RC-19-10 276538.06 420430.76 2218 150 -65 71 RC ZG-RC-19-11 276467.20 420389.70 2215 150 -55 150 RC ZG-RC-19-12 276467.20 420389.70 2215 150 -65 150 RC ZG-RC-19-121 276513.44 420412.13 2219 150 -55 99 RC ZG-RC-19-12B 276003.75 420413.53 2100 158 -55 81 RC ZG-RC-19-12T 276003.75 420413.53 2100 162 -65 110 RC ZG-RC-19-13 276513.44 420412.13 2219 106 -55 75 RC ZG-RC-19-14 276441.75 420360.36 2212 108 -60 85 RC ZG-RC-19-15 276441.75 420360.36 2212 145 -55 131 RC ZG-RC-19-16 276441.75 420360.36 2212 145 -60 85 RC ZG-RC-19-17 276424.45 420312.90 2207 337 -73 150 RC ZG-RC-19-18 276424.45 420312.90 2207 290 -55 157 RC ZG-RC-19-19 276424.45 420312.90 2207 324 -55 157 RC ZG-RC-19-20 276424.45 420312.90 2207 145 -70 131 RC ZG-RC-19-21 276424.45 420312.90 2207 306 -75 150 RC ZG-RC-19-22 276232.20 420321.80 2215 340 -55 150 RC ZG-RC-19-23 276194.53 420358.56 2197 165 -75 76 RC ZG-RC-19-24 276194.53 420358.56 2197 95 -55 74 RC ZG-RC-19-25 276194.53 420358.56 2197 135 -55 75 RC ZG-RC-19-26 276232.20 420321.80 2215 340 -70 100 RC

The RC samples were sent to the independent laboratory Afrilab based in Marrakech (Morocco) for preparation and assaying.

Quality Control / Quality Assurance (QA/QC)

The direction and inclination of the RC drillholes were oriented in a perpendicular direction to mineralization. The RC samples were split at the mine site. After drying, each sample was divided in two parts using the Jones riffle separator. One part was placed in a tightly sealed plastic bag with a laboratory identification number and grouped in sealed plastic buckets which were sent to the Afrilab laboratory. The remaining material is kept for archive in the core shack.

At Afrilab the RC samples are crushed to have d80 passing 2mm and afterward separated with a Jones riffle splitter to have 100 grams which is pulverized to have a pulp d80 of 75 microns Multi acid digestion and Atomic Absorption reading for Cu, Pb and Zn grade determination. Fire assay is used for Ag. The standards and blanks used are in line with expected results.

Qualified Persons

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed by Claude Duplessis Eng., and Merouane Rachidi, P.Geo., Ph.D., from GoldMinds Geoservices Inc, independent Qualified Persons under NI 43-101 standards, based on the information’s received from Maya Gold and Silver (ZMSM subsidiary).

ABOUT MAYA

Maya Gold & Silver Inc. is a publicly-traded Canadian company focused on the operation, exploration and development of gold and silver deposits in the Kingdom of Morocco. Maya is currently operating mining and milling facilities at its Zgounder Mine, an 85%-15% joint venture between its subsidiary, ZMSM, and the ONHYM of the Kingdom of Morocco.

Its mining portfolio also includes the Boumadine polymetallic deposit located in the Anti-Atlas Mountains of Eastern Morocco. The property is also a joint venture with ONHYM wherein Maya retains a 85% ownership.

Additionally, the Corporation’s portfolio includes the Amizmiz and Azegour properties, both being 100% owned, with gold, tungsten, molybdenum and copper deposits covering over 100 square kilometres in a historical mining district of the Kingdom of Morocco.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains statements about future events or future performance and reflects management’s current expectations and assumptions. These are “forward-looking” because we have used what we know and expect today to make a statement about the future. Forward-looking statements usually include words such as may, intend, plan, expect, anticipate, and believe or other similar words. We believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable. However, actual events and results could be substantially different because of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business or events that happen after the date of this news release. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. As a general policy, we do not update forward-looking statements except as required by securities laws and regulations. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in the Corporation’s filings with SEDAR.

On behalf of the Board:

Noureddine Mokaddem

Founder, Chairman & CEO

+1 514-866-2008

nmokaddem@mayagoldsilver.com



