Urinary Catheter Market To Reach USD 2.81 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Urinary Catheter Market was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.81 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.2%. The urinary catheter is basically a device that is used in urinary incontinence; it is like a tube connected to the bladder and leads to a bag. Catheters are generally important as they help in the discharge of the urine, especially for those who are facing a disorder in urinary inconsistency. If it is not treated further, there is a chance of affecting the Kidney and also can lead to failure.

The rise in the geriatric population is the key to the market, Whereas the alternative treatment options for urinary incontinence are the major restraint to the market. But obesity acts as a dominant market, this individual is likely to suffer from frequent urinary incontinence as fat deposits around the abdomen, which leads to health problems, like hernia, weakened bladder muscles, and nerve damage, which progress to lead urinary incontinence.

Urinary catheters providers are concerned about making patient compliance products. This is likely to boost the market further. The rise in surgical procedures across the world and also the favorable reimbursement scenario is likely to drive the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In the year 2019, B. Braun had takeover the business operations of Nephtec GmbHas, a systems provider for extracorporeal blood treatment (dialysis), that has strengthened its product portfolio in the area of the central preparation of dialysis concentrates

Urinary incontinence is a major factor for the demand for urinary catheters, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services, in the year 2015, 200 million individuals globally were reported of suffering urinary incontinence, which included 25 million patients from the US. As per reports of the Continence Foundation of Australia, there were about 4.8 million people suffering from urinary incontinence in Australia in 2010; this number is estimated to reach approximately 6.5 million by 2030. The two major risk factors for urinary incontinence include the Geriatric population and obesity.

Many of the research has shown that obesity is associated along with urinary incontinence. There is several epidemiological research done by the National Institutes of Health and suggested that (each 5-unit increase in BMI will have a chance of an increase in the risk of urinary incontinence by about 60%.) Obese individuals suffer from stress-related urinary incontinence and act as a significant risk factor for daily urinary incontinence. In case obese people, fat deposits around the abdomen cause a wide range of health problems, such as hernia, weakened bladder muscles, and nerve damage, which could further result in urinary incontinence.

Advancements in the Foley catheters as it results in improved patient comfort has enabled the growth of the Foley catheters market. There are antibacterial coatings it reduces catheter-associated urinary tract infections will further fuel demand for foley catheters. An increase in the prevalence of urinary incontinence, and rising cases of kidney stones, sedentary lifestyle, and lack of exercise in patients enhances the global Foley catheters market.

In the case of female urinary catheters, indwelling catheters are placed prior to gynecological operations to decrease the size of the bladder to prevent damage, to prevent postoperative urinary retention, and to monitor urine throughout the surgery accurately. Proper aseptic technique, choosing the smallest catheter which allows for proper drainage, and early removal is essential to aid in preventing infection

North America in the regional segment held the largest share of 37.7% in the year 2018. This dominance has prevailed by increases in the Obesity and Geriatric conditions, which results in the growth of the market

The Foley catheters have the highest CAGR of 8.8%. In the forecasted period, it is likely to reach 40% in the market share

The key players in the urinary catheters market are B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), C.R. Bard, Inc. (US), Hollister Incorporated (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Cook Medical (US), Teleflex Incorporation (US), and ConvaTec Group plc (UK) are the key players of the market ConvaTec Group plc, subsidary180 Medical it is one of America's fastest growing "Nationally Accredited" providers for sterile use catheters, urologic and disposable medical supplies. The product includes for Urinary Incontinence, Spinal Cord Injuries, Multiple Sclerosis, Transverse Myelitis, Spina Bifida, and also for many other disorders.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Urinary Catheters Market on the basis of product, type, patient, indication, end use and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Indwelling Catheters

Intermittent Catheters

External Catheters

Type Outlook Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026

Coated Catheters

Uncoated Catheters

Patient Outlook Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026

Male Urinary Catheter

Female Urinary Catheter

Indication Outlook Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Urinary Incontinence

General Surgery

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Spinal Cord Injuries

Others

End Use Outlook Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals & Physician's Offices

Long-Term Care Facilities

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



