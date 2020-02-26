Moving Solar Technology Companies Innovate. Ford, Rivian, Tesla, & GM EV (Electric Vehicles) Disrupt

February 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although everyone is speaking of the impact of Coronavirus both for humanity as well as its impact on global corporations, this Black Swan event will pass. But there is one topic that is ongoing and that will only further grow in importance in months and years to come and that is the shift towards sustainable resources. And very soon, this dimension will become a prerequisite for any business and not just due to stricting legislation but the fact that consumers are starting to demand companies to adhere to a zero footprint policy. And this increased awareness has opened many doors. As a cherry on top, there are companies who went further and even created technologies to use sustainable resources in reshaping the world we know today.

Franchise Holdings International Inc.

Franchise Holdings International (OTC:FNHI) announced to apply for the Solar cover Trademark. It would be amazing when this solar cover can bring onboard power to the new innovative electric pickup trucks of Ford (NYSE:F), Rivian, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) or General Moters (NYSE:GM). With already so many intellectual properties, we can only wonder what jewel will Worksport bring to its parent company Franchise Holdings International. One thing is for sure, once released, its solar tonneau covers will be a shot heard across the entire auto-industry. And beyond when this company made the once inaccessible solar technology affordable for consumers it might move new boundaries to any area where this technology can be utilised- and that is pretty much any industry!

Canadian Solar

Only a few days ago, Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) sold its plant in the Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan for an enterprise value $205million. But interestingly, the Canadian company will continue to provide asset management, operation and maintenance services, along with a profit sharing agreement on the side if the powerplant outperforms.The guru's self-confidence is hard to ignore as even its stock performance reached new heights. It spoke loud and clear to investors as CSIQ saw more than 857.39K shares in trading volumes in the last trading session, with indicators are hinting that the stock could reach an outstanding figure in the market share, which is currently set at 45.35M in the public float and 1.45B US dollars in market capitalization.

AES Corporation with Google

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance, with its full year performance at 21.76%. Back in 2019, the company announced that it is entering into a 10-year strategic alliance with Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The aim of is for the two companies to join forces to develop and implement solutions to accelerate the growth and adoption of clean energy by leveraging Google Cloud technology to pioneer innovation in the sector. So a lot more is yet to come!

SolarEdge Technologies Inc

As of late, it has definitely been a great time to be an investor in SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), Inc, due to its stocks' strong price performance and favorable technical due a recent earnings estimate revision activity. The company topped estimates for its fourth quarter results and even raised its first quarter guidance quite above forecasts. All indicators are possibly suggesting that it may be on the right path.

Walking on Sunshine does feel good for everyone-and especially for the advanced energy storage market!

Sun sure seems to be shining in the world these companies are promising to build with their technologies. And as more and more companies come to them for help, their technologies and who knows what all sorts of collaboration that are bound to be countless can further improve and redefine the definition of what truly makes a green world. One thing is for sure- it is already making the lives of planet Earth better- investors included.

