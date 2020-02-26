Crypto Coin Trusts & Solar Coins, Disrupting & Innovating Technology of Investing in Bitcoin, Litecoin, or Ethereum

February 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Bitcoin (BTC) slowly reaching prices not seen since 2018, it is becoming increasingly more challenging for investors to find the excitement in realising a massive upside. Many have heard the stories of the Bitcoin Billionaires, those who purchased a coin decades ago for $400 or even $1,000. The dream is shared amongst nearly all investors. Today, however, this new digital asset has become accepted as mainstream, and the huge upside moved to a sustainable smart investment.

Fierce Competition

With a growing number of coins, this period has been referred to as "the coin rush". Bitcoin now has fierce competition in Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), Tether (USDT), Libra (LIBRA), Monero (XMR), and EOS (EOS), to name a few. Each coin with its own story and investor base. There is also no shortages of exchanges through which investors can invest. Hyobi, Btittrex, Bithumb, OKEx, Bitfinex, Coinbase, Bitstamp, and Kraken - to name only a few. The moral of the story? This can be extremely confusing for investors.

Enter: Crypto Coin Trust

The solution? Investing in crypto coin trusts are increasingly more irresistible to new and seasoned investors, alike. Recently Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) has adopted crypto as payments. Leading the way is (NYSE:SQ) and its growing Cash-App, a main stream way of buying and trading Bitcoin. Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTC:GBTC) is a stock that provides are more direct level of investment in Crypto, without the risks, exposure, and work involved in direct investing. Becoming among the most actively traded stocks in the OTC markets, this crypto coin trust is a pioneer in an industry that will foreseeably become more "the norm" of the future.

Crypto...meet Solar.

As the most actively traded company on the OTC markets, Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust is clearly a disruptor, showing a future trend of "things to come". A future market trend continues to gain serious momentum. As there the global impact of climate change affects nearly everyone, a new trend of "solar coin" gains attention. Combining the sustainability of solar energy (sans carbon footprint), with the increasing mainstream adoption of crypto coins, coins such as Power Ledger (POWR) and SolarCoin (SLR) gain attention. Both coins are involved in encouraging the development and use of solar energy. On the cutting edge of solar technology, we find Franchise Holdings International (OTC:FNHI). The company is very actively traded and has had a stock upswing of over 2000% on recent disruptive solar technology news, with the release of its TerraVis cover; which is said to charge soon coming EV (Electric Trucks) Rivian, backed by Ford (NASDAQ:F), General Motors (NASDAQ:GM) , and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cyber Truck - among others.

The future seems bright for both Crypto coins and Solar Technology as todays investors lean towards decentralized banking and energy without the carbon footprint.

