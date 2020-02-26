Solar Technology – Even Tesla Is Fueled By It

February 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here is a little reminder: there would be no life on Earth without the Sun. And using the Sun as a source of renewable energy is by no means new. But, it used to be inaccessible due to the complexity of the involved technology as well as its beyond high price-point. But there are many brave companies out there who went for it regardless and have made it accessible for the whole world. Solar energy has always been the most accessible and abundant energy source on Earth, but today, it is also the cheapest. And the greatest part is that anything that operates on gas and electricity can also run on solar power. So these companies really deserve some spotlight!

Solar heroes of today and tomorrow

Alternative energy stock in general is booming on Wall Street and for a very good reason- it supports the trend of reducing the carbon footprint. Starting with new start-ups with bright futures to legacy blue-chip companies, there are so many amazing companies to learn more about. Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) is ruling in 150 countries when it comes to manufacturing solar panels. Franchise Holdings International Inc. (OTC:FNHI) is a pioneer who is soon to launch Solar Tonneau covers for pickups who announced to apply for the TerraVis trademark and applied to start selling their products on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) soon. AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) has begun a joint venture with combining energy storage with solar, for which the demand is increasing. The company also formed an alliance with Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to grow their clean energy infrastructure into 2022. And there is SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) which creates power optimizers and just had another record quarter for earnings growth, defying all obstacles as it continues its rise as an emerging solar powerhouse. Moreover, the company has established a strong position in residential markets outside of the US as well, particularly in Europe, Germany, and Australia, along with its booming commercialisation business division.

Tesla's Secret Weapon

Tesla has been deemed an inevitable failure before by many critics. Some still believe Tesla will fail. However, Elon Musk is well known by now for his mentality of never giving up no matter what. He always finds a solution and he ended up delivering his promise as Tesla returned to profitability. But due to its massive disruption of the auto industry, It's easy to forget that Tesla sells batteries and solar power products.

And according to Alex Potter of Piper Sandler, "the market is big enough to 'move the needle' -- and perhaps even large enough to surpass the automotive segment. If you remember back when Tesla acquired SolarCity, many thought it is a dumb and also many thought it is smart. Just like for Tesla in general. Despite being called a failure and considered as a top threat to the company's very existence, Tesla has proven that it can do with the solar industry the same thing it has done with a dying out automotive industry: reinvent it. And although Tesla's inventions in the solar segment are just beginning to show fruits of Tesla's labour, these early signs are nothing less than optimistic.

The Secret to Success- innovation

Tesla's not so secret weapon is its ability to innovate -- innovate, innovate, innovate, and then again, innovate. Its secret weapon is applying that to a booming industry- energy. It is starting to harness the power of the sun in new ways while incorporating battery technology to bring highly competitive options to homes, businesses, and utilities. As for the auto segment, everyone seems to now acknowledge that Tesla's innovation is pushing the industry further than it had ever gone before. We will add even further than the majority thought possible. The results have been illuminating so far to say the least and we are yet to see how brightly can Sun make all these innovative companies shine.

This article is not a press release and is contributed by Ivana Popovic who is a verified independent journalist for IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure . Ivana Popovic does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com Questions about this release can be send to ivana@iamnewswire.com

The post Solar Technology – Even Tesla Is Fueled By It appeared first on .

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.