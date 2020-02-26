Energy Department Announces Participants of 2021 Collegiate Wind Competition

The competition challenges multidisciplinary teams of undergraduate students to develop a project plan based on wind energy market and siting considerations, design and build a model wind turbine, and test their turbine in a wind tunnel against a set of rigorous performance criteria. Participating teams will combine the expertise of students from a variety of programs, such as engineering, business, communications, and social science, to develop state-of-the-art wind energy solutions. Participants will integrate academic coursework with tangible, hands-on learning, and earn valuable real-world experience as they prepare to enter the workforce.

Each team brings diverse experiences and unique perspectives to the competition, representing schools from around the country. The Collegiate Wind Competition 2021 will bring together the next generation of wind energy pioneers with today’s industry leaders.

The U.S. Department of Energy has held the Collegiate Wind Competition since 2014. The inaugural competition helped lay the groundwork for what has become the country’s most prominent undergraduate-level wind energy competition.