Astonish Media Group Announces Opening EU Offices in Paris and Monte Carlo

/EIN News/ -- New York, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astonish Media Group, a prestigious boutique strategic media agency based in New York City, announces its expansion with a new EU office in Paris, France and a satellite office in Monaco, Monte Carlo. The current Astonish EU headquarters is located in London, England, and will remain the headquarters of Astonish Media Group’s European presence.

The International Committee of Astonish Media Group reviewed potential EU offices in Luxembourg, Brussels, Munich, and Frankfurt before deciding that Paris would be the ideal operational office for Astonish Media Group EU.

“Due to legal and tax implications around the Brexit of the United Kingdom from the EU, Astonish Media Group needs to adapt to the business situation and climate,” said Paula Conway, President of Astonish Media Group. “The new Paris office is instrumental in Astonish maintaining a solid foothold within the EU business community.”

12-14 rond points des, Av. des Champs-Élysées, 75008 Paris, France.

As a prestigious business center, Paris has been chosen by a large number of international companies as their new European Union headquarters. Housed in a traditional Parisian building from the early 20th century, the new full-service Astonish Media Group office is located in the hub of the Paris business community and offers stunning views of the Eiffel Tower, Les Invalides and Place de la Concorde. The office is less than a five minute walk from Franklin Roosevelt tube station. Roissy CDG and Orly airports are located less than an hour away.

Monte Carlo Sun, 74 Boulevard d'Italie, 98000 Monaco.

The Monaco Monte Carlo Centre is located in the high-rise Monte Carlo Sun building in the Eastern part of the principality. This is an exceptionally secure location, as the entire surface area of the principality is covered by 24-hour surveillance. Monte Carlo has two busy ports and five major conference venues. The Monaco Monte Carlo Centre has underground parking and is easily accessible by road, rail, or air. Nice-Cote d’Azur International Airport is 22km away, just seven minutes by helicopter.

About Astonish Media Group

Astonish Media Group, LLC is a strategic media company based in New York City with U.S. satellite offices in Boston, Miami, Beverly Hills, and Washington DC. The Astonish EU headquarters is in London, England, with new EU offices located in Paris, France and Monaco, Monte Carlo. Founded in 2000, Astonish offers media services ranging from public relations and branding to content syndication, publishing, and client management. The eclectic focus of the agency is the reflection of founders Paula and John Conway, whose backgrounds include entertainment, public relations, publishing, writing, reporting, talent representation, film and television production.

