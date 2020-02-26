PHOTO RELEASE—Ingalls Shipbuilding Successfully Completes Second Builder’s Trials for Delbert D. Black (DDG 119)

/EIN News/ -- PASCAGOULA, Miss., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division has successfully completed the second builder’s sea trials of guided missile destroyer Delbert D. Black (DDG 119). The Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) destroyer spent more than three days in the Gulf of Mexico testing the ship’s main propulsion, combat and other ship systems.



“It truly takes a team to accomplish what we did during this set of trials,” said George Nungesser, Ingalls DDG 51 program manager. “Our shipbuilders, test and trials personnel, and the Supervisor of Shipbuilding team showed tremendous dedication to the program while at sea. Our team will continue to prepare DDG 119 for the next set of trials and its future as a state-of-the-art Navy destroyer.”

DDG 119 is the first ship named in honor of Navy veteran Delbert D. Black, who served as a gunner’s mate and was aboard the battleship USS Maryland (BB 46) during the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/delbert-black-ddg119-builders-trials

Ingalls has delivered 31 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to the Navy. The shipyard currently has four DDGs under construction, including Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) and Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) the first Flight III ship, which started fabrication in May 2018.

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are highly capable, multi-mission ships and can conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis management to sea control and power projection, all in support of the United States’ military strategy. The guided missile destroyers are capable of simultaneously fighting air, surface and subsurface battles. The ship contains myriad offensive and defensive weapons designed to support maritime defense needs well into the 21st century.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, nuclear and environmental services, and fleet sustainment. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

