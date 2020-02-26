Spirit Airlines Celebrates One Year in Austin with New Flights, International Expansion

Nation’s fastest-growing airline expands to Cancun, Nashville and Newark

MIRAMAR, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austinites can afford More Go than ever before, thanks to the nation's fastest-growing airline. Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) launched its first international service from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, the airline announced Wednesday, with more destinations and more signature low fares on the way.



The brightest planes in the sky are bound for the bright skies of Cancun, Mexico. Guests on Spirit’s first flight to Cancun International Airport (CUN) departed Wednesday morning with smiles and some yellow swag from the airline’s anniversary party. Next month, Spirit will add daily service to Nashville, Tenn. (BNA) and Newark, N.J. (EWR) on top of the four-times weekly service to CUN.

Routes & Frequencies Austin (AUS) to/from: Effective: Frequency: Cancun (CUN) February 26, 2020 Mon/Wed/Fri/Sat Nashville (BNA) March 26, 2020 Daily Newark (EWR) March 26, 2020 Daily Atlanta (ATL) Now Daily Baltimore (BWI) Now Daily Chicago O’Hare (ORD) Now Daily Denver (DEN) Now Daily Detroit (DTW) Now Daily Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Now Daily Las Vegas (LAS) Now Daily Los Angeles (LAX) Now Daily New Orleans (MSY) Now Daily Orlando (MCO) Now 11x Weekly

“By adding more nonstop destinations with our famous low fares, we create more opportunity for our Guests to travel and save,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit. “We’re excited to offer even More Go in Austin. Savvy travelers can use the money Spirit helps them save to enjoy more of Cancun’s great beaches, experience another great music city like Nashville, or catch a new show in the Big Apple.”

Strong demand for low fares is catapulting Austin into Spirit’s top 20 cities in terms of nonstop destinations. Just one year after starting service, the airline will offer up to 14 daily departures to 13 cities.

“This month marks Spirit’s one-year anniversary in Austin, and what better way to celebrate their success than with the launch of an exciting new year-round service to Cancun,” said Jacqueline Yaft, Executive Director of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Spirit is turning heads by making it possible for Guests to venture further than ever while delivering the best value in the sky. Spirit recently won Low Cost Airline of the Year at the CAPA (Centre for Aviation) World Aviation Summit and unveiled a complete cabin redesign featuring ergonomically-designed seats, an improved aesthetic and a modern look and feel.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We operate more than 650 daily flights to 77 destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving the communities we serve. Come save with us at spirit.com . At Spirit Airlines, we go. We go for you.

