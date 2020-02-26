University of Waterloo Students Demonstrate Financial Savviness at CFA Institute Research Challenge Local Competition

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Congratulations to the students from the University of Waterloo for their compelling research which earned them the winning title for the local level of the CFA Institute Research Challenge. The student team members, Logan Fraser, John Guttmann, Mitchell Ho, Isaac Wong, and Pamela Zeng each will receive a thousand dollar prize and will be advancing to the Americas regional competition of the CFA Institute Research Challenge in New York City on 20-21st April 2020. Winners of each regional level will advance to the global finals.

"The University of Waterloo is extremely proud of our team for winning the 2020 CFA Institute Research Challenge Local Competition. Winning this competition was a result of the team’s hard work, dedication and rigorous analysis. The team showed a high level of confidence and in-depth understanding during the presentation. It was clear that the team put in a tremendous amount of time and effort into researching the company, especially through their performance in the question and answer period. The team would not have been able to accomplish this without the invaluable guidance and support from their industry mentor, Jeannine LiChong." said Steve Balaban, CFA, Faculty Advisor.

The CFA Institute Research Challenge is an annual global competition that provides university students with hands-on mentoring and intensive training in financial analysis. Students work in teams to research and analyze a publicly-traded company, and each team writes a research report on its assigned company with a buy, sell, or hold recommendation. Teams that progress to local, regional and global finals must present and defend their analysis to a panel of industry professionals. Students learn from experienced industry experts and peers from the world’s top business schools.

"Participating in the CFA Institute Research Challenge has challenged our team to leverage what we learned in school beyond the walls of the classroom. Through our coverage of Descartes Systems Group, we not only gained a deeper understanding of the logistics software sector through extensive research including interviews with industry experts but also learned the importance of analyzing companies objectively from a three-dimensional perspective. Overall, we enjoyed working as a team and are proud to say that all our hard work, time, and efforts paid off. On behalf of our team, I would like to thank our faculty advisor, Steve Balaban, CFA and our industry mentor Jeannine LiChong, CFA for their continued support and mentorship. Thank you, CFA Society Toronto and CFA Society Ottawa, for this once-in-a-lifetime experience. We will make you proud at the Regionals!" said Mitchell Ho, University of Waterloo Team Captain.

About CFA Society Toronto

CFA Society Toronto is Canada’s largest Society of CFA® Charterholders, dedicated to supporting the professional and business development of over 10,000 members. We provide our membership with a local perspective on a global designation through our member services, which include: educational programs, sponsored events, employment postings, quarterly newsletters and networking opportunities. A not-for-profit organization, CFA Society Toronto is affiliated with CFA Institute, the global body that administers the Chartered Financial Analyst® curriculum and sets voluntary, ethics-based performance-reporting standards for the investment industry. CFA Society Toronto’s members are leaders in ethics in the financial community. For more information, please refer to www.cfatoronto.ca.

