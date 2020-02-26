Indspire Announces the Creation of the Indspire Research Knowledge Nest

/EIN News/ -- OHSWEKEN, Ontario, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indspire announces the creation of its innovative Indigenous research centre: the Indspire Research Knowledge Nest. The Research Nest is the first of its kind in Canada. Its mission is two-fold: to improve Indigenous educational attainment, labour market outcomes and community prosperity through ground-breaking Indigenous research; and to hire, train, and support the next generation of Indigenous researchers. Through the Research Nest, Indigenous post-secondary students and recent grads will receive hands-on training to leverage Indspire’s data holdings to answer pressing education and labour market questions currently facing First Nations, Inuit and Métis (FNIM) communities.



Through the Research Nest, Indspire will provide a customized twelve-month training and mentorship program to twelve post-secondary Indigenous Research Assistants over the three-year initiative. In supporting the careers and professional development of the project participants, the Research Nest is fostering Indigenous engagement and leadership in quantitative research on topics important to the wellbeing of all Canadians.

The Government of Canada’s Skills Partnership Fund (SPF) and the Suncor Energy Foundation have provided the funding critical to the establishment and development of the Research Nest, which will be guided by an Advisory Committee who will provide direction and input on the development of this important initiative. Indspire will work with partners to establish a unique training program for the Research Assistants that delivers mentorship and work experience to early-career Indigenous researchers and data scientists.

“We are thrilled to be initiating this ground-breaking new research venture, which is the very first of its kind in Canada,” said Roberta Jamieson, President and CEO of Indspire. “By gaining new, data-driven insights into the impact of education on First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities while promoting the development of new Indigenous researchers and analysts, we are laying the foundation for substantive changes in how education can effect positive change in Indigenous communities. We are proud to be at the forefront of Indigenous engagement in this field.”

“Initiatives like Indspire’s Research Knowledge Nest advance educational research and can help ensure current and future students have the best educational experience possible,” says Lori Hewson, director of community investment and the Suncor Energy Foundation. “In turn, that experience can support Indigenous students to develop the skills and mindsets needed for their future careers, as well as to participate in building a strong Canada.”

“Supporting innovative projects led by and for Indigenous people is one of the many ways we can help ensure long-term success for Indigenous people, their families and their communities. Through Indspire’s project, emerging Indigenous researchers will be able to grow professionally, develop their research skills and gain hands-on work experience, all while being mentored by leading Indigenous research experts. I look forward to the development of innovative projects, like this one, which work to address issues that really matter to Indigenous people and their communities.”

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

The work generated through the Research Nest will provide decision-makers with key insights into the educational attainment and outcomes of Indigenous peoples in Canada, fostering a new understanding of how education supports the overall wellbeing of Indigenous peoples. In partnership with the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business, the Research Nest will explore the linkages between Indigenous economic development and education, exploring new insights into opportunities across a variety of sectors. Other important Research Nest initiatives include the implementation of a National Education Survey, slated for release in 2020, as well as a follow-up to Indspire’s illuminating Truth and Reconciliation in Post-Secondary Settings: Student Experience report.

About Indspire

Indspire is an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. Its North Star vision is that every Indigenous student will graduate within a generation. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. In 2018-2019, Indspire provided more than $16.3 million through 5,553 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit and Métis students across Canada. For more information, please visit indspire.ca.

