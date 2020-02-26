11th Annual Sherwood Forest Faire Opens Saturday, February 29th

2020 Season Features New Entertainment and Experiences

/EIN News/ -- McDade, Texas, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men invite guests to join them for the 11th Annual Sherwood Forest Faire, every Saturday and Sunday from Feb. 29 to April. 19, 2020, as well as Friday, March 20. Guests are invited to journey back to the legendary realm of England’s Sherwood Forest in the 11th Century, where they will meet historic figures and legendary creatures in a fully immersive, natural environment

“2019 was our highest attended season on record,” says Sherwood Forest Faire founding partner George Appling. “It has been very exciting to see the Faire grow to become a favorite springtime event for our patrons who come from all parts of Texas, Louisiana, even from across the United States and around the world!”

Named one of the “Best Renaissance Fairs In The U.S.” by TravelAwaits.com, Sherwood Forest Faire takes place in a 25-acre medieval style village just a short 40-minute drive from downtown Austin. The lush, wooded grounds feature over 100 permanent buildings, including stages, pubs, merchant shoppes, wedding venues, a fully functional castle, and more. A wide array of entertainments and diversions can be enjoyed, with over 150 performances by more than 40 stage acts, including full-contact jousting, falconry, comedians, jugglers, musicians, and other shows for both children and adults. As guest, wander the lanes, they may encounter fairies, peasants, or Robin Hood, Little John, the Sheriff of Nottingham, and even King Richard the Lion-Heart.

Shoppers can choose from the works of over 170 artisans and merchants showcasing distinctive wares, including mostly handcrafted items by jewelers, potters, glassworkers, woodworkers, leatherworkers, armorers, and more. Many of these skilled craftspeople offer live demonstrations and provide hands-on activities for children visiting their shoppes.

Unique Offerings and Special Events

Patrons can enhance their Faire experience by taking part in a number of unique offerings including:

Robin’s Feast- A 5-course meal with wine, beer, and mead, special entertainment, all held inside King Richard’s Great Hall.

A 5-course meal with wine, beer, and mead, special entertainment, all held inside King Richard’s Great Hall. Beer and Wine Tastings- Sherwood Forest Faire presents beer and wine tastings featuring a wide variety of unique brews and vintages led by amusing and interactive character hosts.

Sherwood Forest Faire presents beer and wine tastings featuring a wide variety of unique brews and vintages led by amusing and interactive character hosts. The Hawk Walk -The Royal Falconer leads a small class of no more than 15 on a walk through Sherwood Forest, flying the hawks from the trees to the gloved fist of each patron.

-The Royal Falconer leads a small class of no more than 15 on a walk through Sherwood Forest, flying the hawks from the trees to the gloved fist of each patron. Forest Quest- An interactive adventure in which individuals or teams must solve a series of puzzles to help Robin Hood and His Merry Men save Sherwood Forest.

An interactive adventure in which individuals or teams must solve a series of puzzles to help Robin Hood and His Merry Men save Sherwood Forest. Weddings- Experience the romance of a truly fairy-tale wedding. Sherwood Forest offers a choice of affordable wedding packages in your choice of three lovely venues, including King Richard’s Great Hall in Nottingham Castle.

Experience the romance of a truly fairy-tale wedding. Sherwood Forest offers a choice of affordable wedding packages in your choice of three lovely venues, including King Richard’s Great Hall in Nottingham Castle. Private and Corporate Events- Celebrate a special occasion- birthday, anniversary, family reunion, or company event at this one-of-a-kind entertainment venue.

Camping and Accommodations

To take full advantage of this unique experience, Sherwood Forest Faire offers on-site camping and overnight accommodations. Primitive camping for tent campers, travel-trailers, and RV enthusiasts is conveniently located on the fairgrounds. Campground prices are $15 per person for adults and $7 per child ages 6-12 per weekend (children under 6 are admitted free of charge). Campground ticket purchases do not include admission to Sherwood Forest Faire, which must be purchased separately.

Guests may choose to spend their weekend in royal style by booking one of 5 bedroom suites in the Great Hall of King Richard’s own Nottingham Castle. Each room is beautifully apportioned with a queen-sized bed and private bathroom and shower accommodations. Reservations include admission to the Faire and must be made in advance through the Faire website.

Season Passes and Ticket Options

Sherwood Forest Faire patrons can choose from two types of season ticket options:

Friends of Faire- This program allows guests a full season of faire admission and camping as well as well as access to excusive after-hours events, discounts from many faire merchants, a souvenir Friends of Faire pin, a free one-year digital subscription to Renaissance Magazine and early campground access and permission to leave their campsite set up for the entire faire season.

This program allows guests a full season of faire admission and camping as well as well as access to excusive after-hours events, discounts from many faire merchants, a souvenir Friends of Faire pin, a free one-year digital subscription to and early campground access and permission to leave their campsite set up for the entire faire season. Season Pass- Season pass holders receive daily admission to the faire, a season pass holder ID card, and a free one-year digital subscription to Renaissance Magazine .

Season pass holders receive daily admission to the faire, a season pass holder ID card, and a free one-year digital subscription to . Daily Admission- One day admission tickets are $22 for adults (age 13 and older) and $12 for children (ages 6-12) if purchased online in advance. Children age 5 and younger are admitted free of charge. Tickets purchased at the gate are $25 for adults and $15 for children. Military and senior citizen (65+) discount tickets are available for purchase only at the Faire gates. Group discounts can be purchased online as well.

Complete information about the 2020 Sherwood Forest Faire can be found on the website, www.sherwoodforestfaire.com.

About Sherwood Forest Faire

Sherwood Forest Faire, LLC offers a wide variety of medieval and Celtic themed events year-round. Established in 2008, Sherwood Forest Faire, the company’s signature event, now attracts over 100,000 visitors each year to its 25-acre village and campground in McDade, Texas. In addition, Sherwood Forest also provides unique summer camp experiences for both children and adults. The annual Sherwood Forest Celtic Music Festival is held every September and offers the best in world and Celtic music. For more information, please visit the website- www.SherwoodForestFaire.com.

###

Travis Bryant Sherwood Forest Faire 346-280-0699 media@SherwoodForestFaire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.