American Trucking Association and SkyBitz Announce Strategic Partnership Geared Towards IoT Supply Chain Innovation

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyBitz, a leader in IoT telematics solutions, today announced a strategic alliance with the American Trucking Association (ATA), to educate and advance the development of IoT initiatives within the fleet management space across its vast member pool. As a long-standing ATA partner, SkyBitz is integral in the advocacy of operational practices, regulatory compliance, and financial stability for some of America's most trusted trucking companies.



"SkyBitz has been a leader in delivering best-in-breed fleet management solutions to the transportation and logistics space for over three decades," states Terri Lucas, VP of Sales. "Our partnership with ATA enables us to be at the forefront of economic and regulatory issues affecting companies large and small. The partnership provides an educational platform that helps us deliver new ideas, technological advancements, and community-based solutions this industry needs to keep up with global demand."

ATA has been the leading advocate for the trucking industry since 1933, bringing together state associations, affiliated and individual members, and strategic partners to educate policymakers and the general public about the essential role trucking plays in the economy. From highway safety to environmental sustainability, members across the nation convene through online platforms, conferences, and directly because of the many programs and outlets ATA provides its members.

"Our affiliate and individual members are the voice behind America's trucking industry, and they have a lot to say," states Chris Spear, President of ATA. "The rate at which the global shipping and logistics landscape is evolving is unprecedented, and for national carriers to remain competitive, they must be hard-wired into what's happening in government, economics, state legislation, and technology. Partnering with companies like SkyBitz allows us the opportunity to connect our members with technology leaders so they can continue to grow their logistics business here in the USA."

SkyBitz allows providers in the transportation and logistics industry to focus on the day to day operations more efficiently by leveraging robust fleet management tools that streamline business functions and increase profits. SkyBitz will continue to shed light on new technology that improves dispatch services, maintenance, and the proper utilization of data for business-wide systems optimization.

About SkyBitz

SkyBitz, a Telular AMETEK brand, delivers end-to-end asset management solutions for businesses seeking to improve margins by automating workflow and human processes using intelligent data and devices. With over 30 years of commercial telematics experience, we provide rapidly deployable solutions for customers in oil and gas, transportation and logistics, and industrial markets.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of approximately $4.8 billion.

About American Trucking Associations

American Trucking Association is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation’s freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or Facebook . Trucking Moves America Forward .

American Trucking Association and SkyBitz Partnership In this image (from left to right): Mitchell Olszewski - Kevin Ginty - Henry Popplewell - Kevin Traver - Connor Williams - Julia Groves.



