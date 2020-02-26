There were 748 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,923 in the last 365 days.

UPS Honors Illinois Drivers for 25 Years of Safe Driving

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 66 elite drivers from Illinois are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving. 

Illinois boasts 553 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 15,143 years of accident-free driving. Ralph Lendi of Tinley Park is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 48 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 5,230 total full-time UPS drivers in Illinois.

“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Scott Bremerman, president, UPS West Region. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923.  In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

** NOTE: The following page lists local drivers by hometown and UPS center.  If you’re interested in interviewing a local driver, please contact UPS Public Relations at pr@ups.com. Visit pressroom.ups.com for multimedia assets.

Following is a list of Illinois drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location
Ahlenius, Scott Hoffman Estates Palatine
Anderson, Donald Algonquin Northbrook
Barna, Richard Bridgeview Hodgkins
Bestwina, Dean Bridgeview Hodgkins
Bethune, Lawrence Bolingbrook Hodgkins
Bliss, Robert Darien Westmont
Bonvillain, Larry Freeport Rockford
Bowman,  David Galesburg Galesburg
Broadway, Newell Joliet Hodgkins
Brown Sr, Bernard Blue Island Hodgkins
Callaham, Patrick Homewood Harvey
Cameron, Patrick Chicago Chicago
Cimo Jr, James Lakemoor Palatine
Coleman, Linnetta South Holland Hodgkins
Curtis, David Wood River Alton
Cygan, Todd Columbia Belleville
Day, Mark Grayslake Franklin Park
Devereux, Lawrence Mount Prospect Franklin Park
Eichler, Karl Gurnee Oak Creek, WI
Ensley, Chuck Quincy Alton
Hester, Rodney Downers Grove Hodgkins
Hudak, Raymond Rockford Rockford
Huisman, David Saint Charles Addison
Jensen, David Naperville Hodgkins
Johnson, Louis Chicago Addison
Jones, Melvin Burnham Hodgkins
Konopasek, Mark Lyons Hodgkins
Leasher, Bill Toledo Mattoon
Lee, Elliot South Holland Hodgkins
Leggett, Michael Oak Park Hodgkins
Lockefeer, Peter Antioch Palatine
Marcelle, Thaddeus Dolton Hodgkins
Matias, Generoso Gurnee Palatine
Medgyesi, Bradley Aurora Westmont
Meyer, Eric Beardstown Jacksonville
Miller, Michael Northbrook Franklin Park
Morgan, Diane Sullivan Mattoon
Morr, Eddie Decatur Decatur
Nixon, Anton Chicago Chicago
Oconnor, Vincent Collinsville Earth City, MO
O’Neill, William Bolingbrook Addison
Partee, Bobby Hillside Northbrook
Peggs, Anthony Country Club Hills Hodgkins
Perkins, Earnest Chicago Chicago
Pierce, Joseph Berkeley Franklin Park
Pomaro, Jack Westmont Northbrook
Powell, Kevin Mapleton Peoria
Rosier, John Lemont Addison
Rounds, Jim Woodstock Palatine
Ruiz, Rafael Elmwood Park Chicago
Skuturna,  James New Lenox Bedford Park
Steele,  Rodney Utica Peru
Stephens, Michael Antioch Palatine
Stigall Jr, Terry Marion Marion
Studniarz, Dennis Lockport Hodgkins
Tadla, David Orland Park Hodgkins
Tomeczko, Scott Berwyn Bedford Park
Turner, Anthony Harvey Hodgkins
Ustaszewski, Wayne Mount Prospect Northbrook
Wehling, Kenneth Sandwich Hodgkins
Welch, Randall Bourbonnais Kankakee
White, Stanley Newman Urbana
Wilgus, Christopher Plano Addison
Williams,  Micheal Matteson Hodgkins
Woodruff, Charles Westchester Hodgkins
Wynstra, Scott Poplar Grove Palatine


