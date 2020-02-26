There were 761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,917 in the last 365 days.

UPS Honors North Carolina Drivers for 25 Years of Safe Driving

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 45 elite drivers from North Carolina are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving. 

North Carolina boasts 398 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 11,083 years of accident-free driving. Mabry Young Sr. of Whitesett is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 46 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 3,467 total full-time UPS drivers in North Carolina.

“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Derrick Johnson, president, UPS South Atlantic District. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923.  In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

** NOTE: The following page lists local drivers by hometown and UPS center.  If you’re interested in interviewing a local driver, please contact UPS Public Relations at pr@ups.com. Visit pressroom.ups.com for multimedia assets.

Following is a list of North Carolina drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location
Alston, Herman Kittrell Raleigh
Askew, Joseph Greenville Greenville
Ball, David Mars Hill Asheville
Barnes, William Aaron Etowah Asheville
Baucom, Rogers Indian Trail Charlotte
Beavers II, Robert Lexington Winston Salem
Brown, Randall Ruffin Greensboro
Burns, Chris Franklin Franklin Center
Byrd, Howard Asheboro Greensboro
Ford, Lenny Germanton Winston Salem
Greene, Kelley Boone Lenoir
Harward Jr, Daniel Carthage Southern Pines
Herring, Kenneth Clayton Raleigh
Hodge, Derek Wendell Raleigh
Howell, Steve Lumberton Lumberton Center
Irish, Jonathan Charlotte Charlotte
Johnson, Kelly Horse Shoe Hendersonville
King, Gregory Burlington Greensboro
Kirby, Joel Browns Summit Greensboro
Little, Darryl Hickory Hickory Center
Mitchell, Curtis Browns  Summit Greensboro
Norton Jr, David Vass Southern Pines
Payne, Stacy Pisgah Forest Asheville
Peay, Rodney Charlotte Charlotte
Pedigo, Richard Randleman Greensboro
Pratt Jr, Leroy Winston Salem Winston Salem
Pridgen, Alex Wilmington Raleigh
Rasheed, Eric Fletcher Hendersonville
Robinson, Robert Greensboro Greensboro
Rogers, Wayne Franklin Asheville
Roundtree, Christopher Pittsboro Chapel Hill
Russell, Parks Clemmons Greensboro
Sebastian Jr, Kenneth Boomer Lenoir
Shingleton, David New Bern Havelock
Simmons Jr, Dawson Council Wilmington
Slade, Terrance Greensboro Greensboro
Smith, Brent Morganton Hickory
Stinnett, Martin Canton Asheville
Tate, Sabrina Stanley Lake Norman
Walling, Keith Fayetteville Southern Pines
Wike, Edward Sylva Sylva
Wilson, Kenneth Rocky Point Wilmington
Winkler, Lewis Hudson Lenoir
Wood, Steven Dunn Fayetteville
Yazan, Meric Asheville Asheville


