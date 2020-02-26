There were 743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,918 in the last 365 days.

UPS Honors Pennsylvania Drivers for 25 Years of Safe Driving

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 52 elite drivers from Pennsylvania are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving. 

Pennsylvania boasts 413 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 10,547 years of accident-free driving. Jon Bedillion of Washington is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 43 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 4,620 total full-time UPS drivers in Pennsylvania.

“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Trayce Parker, president, UPS East Region. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923.  In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

Following is a list of Pennsylvania drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location
Addleman, Terry Boalsburg State College
Baker Jr, Terry Dallastown York
Booker, Russell Somerset New Stanton
Boyd, Mark Conestoga Lancaster
Breneman, Brian Palm Allentown
Busler, Jeffrey Mechanicsburg Carlisle
Campbell, Steven Northumberland Reading
Cantando, James Swarthmore Philadelphia
Cataldi, John Telford Willow Grove
Clinger, Jerry Dubois DuBois
Creamer Jr, Robert Duncansville New Stanton
Davis, Keith Philadelphia Willow Grove
Despot, John Brownsville New Stanton
Dibenedetto, Salvatore Pocono Lake New York, NY
Durante Jr, Dominic Gilbertsville West Chester
Freehling, Donald Butler New Stanton
Gigliotti, Serafino Reading Reading
Gluck, Steven Springfield Philadelphia
Graham, William Royersford Willow Grove
Grande, Mark West Chester West Chester
Grieser, Norman Conneaut Lake Meadville
Griffin, James Philadelphia Willow Grove
Groome, Thomas Duncannon Harrisburg
Haduck, Daniel Pittston Stroudsburg
Hart, William Secane Philadelphia
Hess, Mark New Columbia Sunbury
Hollingshead, Patrick Hanover Gettysburg
Ianarelli, Robert Indiana Indiana
Jendrus, Joseph Springfield Philadelphia
Kappauf, Marc Nazareth Palmer Township
Kinek, Thomas Blandon Reading
Kissel, William Harrisburg Harrisburg
Kohler, John Northampton Allentown
Kropa, Steven Archbald Scranton
Lauterwasser, Francis Yardley Willow Grove
Mackara, Philip Ephrata Lawnside, NJ
Mclean, Joseph Pittston Wilkes-Barre
Naugle, Michael Jeannette New Stanton
Pappas, Andrew Pittsburgh Zelienople Facility
Paredes, Patricio Mechanicsburg Carlisle
Perkins, Robert West Chester West Chester
Perna, Richard Norristown West Chester
Ragland Jr, David Harrisburg Harrisburg
Riss,  Eddie East Stroudsburg New York, NY
Seitz III, Paul Lewisberry Harrisburg
Soler, Pedro East Stroudsburg Parsippany, NJ
Susa, Vincent Latrobe New Stanton
Taras, Matthew Nesquehoning Hometown
Tart, Stephen Hanover Burtonsville, MD
Thompson, Brian Lansdale Willow Grove
Wendland, Timothy Northampton Allentown
Woodyatt, Richard Scranton Wilkes-Barre


   
