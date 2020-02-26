There were 743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,919 in the last 365 days.

UPS Honors New York Drivers for 25 Years of Safe Driving

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 58 elite drivers from New York are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving. 

New York boasts 352 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 8,962 years of accident-free driving. Ronald McKnight of Bronx is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 51 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 6,985 total full-time UPS drivers in New York.

“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Trayce Parker, president, UPS East Region. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923.  In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

** NOTE: The following page lists local drivers by hometown and UPS center.  If you’re interested in interviewing a local driver, please contact UPS Public Relations at pr@ups.com. Visit pressroom.ups.com for multimedia assets.

Following is a list of New York drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location
Acevedo, Victor Richmond Hill Manhattan
Agnew, Silas Sauquoit Utica
Ambrose, Albert Bronx Manhattan
Battle, Johnny Bronx Manhattan
Becker, James Wayland Arkport
Beecher, Carl Albion Batavia
Burneo, Edward Melville Queens
Caldwell, Darren Brooklyn Maspeth
Centeno, Walter New York Manhattan
Chery, Jacques New York Manhattan
Chu, Thomas Bayside Manhattan
Cobb, Scott Elmira Painted Post
Colley IV, Henry Hopewell Junction Spring Valley
Cristiano, James Hamburg Buffalo
Delong, David Center Moriches Nassau
Dipietro, Charles Staten Island Meadowlands, NJ
Dossous, Quency Copiague Manhattan
Epshteyn, Grigoriy Staten Island Manhattan
Erickson, Richard North Massapequa Nassau
Gentry, John Liverpool Syracuse
Godfrey, Brian Wappingers Falls Yorktown
Gonda Jr, Carl Grand Island Buffalo
Gurvich, Jeff Staten Island Manhattan
Hand, John Liverpool Syracuse
Henry, Stibert Wheatley Heights Maspeth
Jeanmarie, Reginald Brooklyn Manhattan
Keller, William Ronkonkoma Suffolk
Kippins, Eric Brooklyn Laurelton
Laskowski, Leonard Queens Village Laurelton
Layne, Shurland Brooklyn Manhattan
Lee, Denny Flushing Manhattan
Levin, Chris East Meadow Maspeth
Loughman, Brendan Nanuet Elmsford
Lynch, Paul Westbury Maspeth
Mcintosh, Everton Bronx Manhattan
Mio, Vito Great Neck Manhattan
Monroig, Michael St James Nassau
Montalvo, Daniel Oakland Gardens Manhattan
Nielsen, Timothy Lagrangeville Yorktown
Pasqualone, Thomas Deer Park Melville
Pierre-Charles, Hans Valley Stream Manhattan
Pugh, Derek Bronx Manhattan
Raj, Vinaya Elmont Manhattan
Rodabaugh, Jay Horseheads Elmira
Rose, David Elmira Elmira
Schulken Jr, William Howard Beach Laurelton
Skrepek, Bernd Melville Melville
Smith Jr, Robert Kew Gardens Manhattan
Smith, Cedrick Saint Albans Manhattan
Solomon, Charles North Massapequa Nassau
Swan-Ambrose, George Brooklyn Manhattan
Tanner, William Massapequa Melville
Ulanowski, John Bronx Manhattan
Vanpelt, Anthony Almond Arkport
Villanacci, Paul Monroe New Windsor
Williams, Gregory White Plains Maspeth
Young, Timothy Waterloo Geneva
Zinserling, Thomas Wappinger Falls Yonkers


   
