UPS Honors New York Drivers for 25 Years of Safe Driving

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 58 elite drivers from New York are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.



New York boasts 352 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 8,962 years of accident-free driving. Ronald McKnight of Bronx is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 51 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 6,985 total full-time UPS drivers in New York.

“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Trayce Parker, president, UPS East Region. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

Following is a list of New York drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location Acevedo, Victor Richmond Hill Manhattan Agnew, Silas Sauquoit Utica Ambrose, Albert Bronx Manhattan Battle, Johnny Bronx Manhattan Becker, James Wayland Arkport Beecher, Carl Albion Batavia Burneo, Edward Melville Queens Caldwell, Darren Brooklyn Maspeth Centeno, Walter New York Manhattan Chery, Jacques New York Manhattan Chu, Thomas Bayside Manhattan Cobb, Scott Elmira Painted Post Colley IV, Henry Hopewell Junction Spring Valley Cristiano, James Hamburg Buffalo Delong, David Center Moriches Nassau Dipietro, Charles Staten Island Meadowlands, NJ Dossous, Quency Copiague Manhattan Epshteyn, Grigoriy Staten Island Manhattan Erickson, Richard North Massapequa Nassau Gentry, John Liverpool Syracuse Godfrey, Brian Wappingers Falls Yorktown Gonda Jr, Carl Grand Island Buffalo Gurvich, Jeff Staten Island Manhattan Hand, John Liverpool Syracuse Henry, Stibert Wheatley Heights Maspeth Jeanmarie, Reginald Brooklyn Manhattan Keller, William Ronkonkoma Suffolk Kippins, Eric Brooklyn Laurelton Laskowski, Leonard Queens Village Laurelton Layne, Shurland Brooklyn Manhattan Lee, Denny Flushing Manhattan Levin, Chris East Meadow Maspeth Loughman, Brendan Nanuet Elmsford Lynch, Paul Westbury Maspeth Mcintosh, Everton Bronx Manhattan Mio, Vito Great Neck Manhattan Monroig, Michael St James Nassau Montalvo, Daniel Oakland Gardens Manhattan Nielsen, Timothy Lagrangeville Yorktown Pasqualone, Thomas Deer Park Melville Pierre-Charles, Hans Valley Stream Manhattan Pugh, Derek Bronx Manhattan Raj, Vinaya Elmont Manhattan Rodabaugh, Jay Horseheads Elmira Rose, David Elmira Elmira Schulken Jr, William Howard Beach Laurelton Skrepek, Bernd Melville Melville Smith Jr, Robert Kew Gardens Manhattan Smith, Cedrick Saint Albans Manhattan Solomon, Charles North Massapequa Nassau Swan-Ambrose, George Brooklyn Manhattan Tanner, William Massapequa Melville Ulanowski, John Bronx Manhattan Vanpelt, Anthony Almond Arkport Villanacci, Paul Monroe New Windsor Williams, Gregory White Plains Maspeth Young, Timothy Waterloo Geneva Zinserling, Thomas Wappinger Falls Yonkers





