UPS Honors New Jersey Drivers for 25 Years of Safe Driving

UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 48 elite drivers from New Jersey are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.



New Jersey boasts 331 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 8,550 years of accident-free driving. George Lodovico of Vineland is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 49 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 4,130 total full-time UPS drivers in New Jersey.

“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Trayce Parker, president, UPS East Region. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

Following is a list of New Jersey drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location Bailey, Ralph Erial Philadelphia, PA Baker, Curtis Matawan Meadowlands Bernhardt, Joseph Manchester Trenton Britt, Clarence Piscataway Parsippany Coelho, Vincent Hillside Parsippany Cooker, Darren Pine Hill Lawnside Couch, Melvin Maple Shade Lawnside Demone, Anthony Hasbrouck Heights Meadowlands Dominguez, Camilo Long Branch Edison Eoff, Aaron Scotch Plains Meadowlands Finnesey, Giorgia Washington Township Meadowlands Fizur, David Laurel Springs Philadelphia, PA Hance, Warren Pennsauken Lawnside Hanna, Christopher Little Egg Harbor Edison Jones, Scott Sicklerville Lawnside Jules, Jules Rockaway New York, NY Kearney, James Old Bridge Edison Klouda, John Belvidere Parsippany Lapeine, Emile Iselin Edison Leaman, Gary Hardwick Parsippany Leduc, Carlo Bloomingdale Parsippany Madden, Earl Passaic New York, NY Marques, Paulo Sayreville Edison Massaquoi, Francois Union Edison McDermott, Joseph Monroe Edison Meehan, Tim West Caldwell Parsippany Melchior, Gerard Hasbrouck Heights Meadowlands Merino, Sergio Voorhees Maspeth, NY Mixson, Preston North Plainfield Meadowlands Morrison, James Forked River Edison Navarro, David Old Bridge Parsippany Quigley, John Westwood Meadowlands Rickert, Brian Paramus Saddle Brook Russo, Joseph Iselin Edison Salas, Winston Keyport New York, NY Skotnicki, Philip Haddon Heights Lawnside Spalding, Paul North Brunswick New York, NY Speller, Stacey Caldwell New York, NY Squillace Jr, Vincent Randolph Saddle Brook Stearle, Timothy Hamilton Trenton Taylor, Shawn Linden Parsippany Taylor, Walter Willingboro New York, NY Thomas, Daniel Mine Hill Parsippany Tolomei, Robert Howell Edison Vazquez, Miguel Parsippany Parsippany Wagner, Robert Mullica Hill Lawnside Wall, Tod Fair Lawn Meadowlands Zeitenberg, Gordon Marlton Philadelphia, PA





