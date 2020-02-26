There were 743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,919 in the last 365 days.

UPS Honors Florida Drivers for 25 Years of Safe Driving

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 61 elite drivers from Florida are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving. 

Florida boasts 554 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 15,359 years of accident-free driving. Harold Edgecomb of Alva is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 41 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 6,126 total full-time UPS drivers in Florida.

“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Kim Wyant, president, UPS Florida District. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

** NOTE: The following page lists local drivers by hometown and UPS center. If you’re interested in interviewing a local driver, please contact UPS Public Relations at pr@ups.com. Visit pressroom.ups.com for multimedia assets.

Following is a list of Florida drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location
Alonso, Victor Tampa Bayside Center
Anderson, Michael Jacksonville Jacksonville
Arias, Manuel Orlando Orlando Hub
Bailey, Janis Ormond Beach Daytona Center
Barfield, Danny Orlando Orlando
Bond III, William Jacksonville Jacksonville
Buffomante, John Oviedo Longwood
Cannon, James Jacksonville Jacksonville
Christensen, John Eric Orlando Orlando
Curry, Stephen Lakeland Orlando
Curtin, Michael Clearwater Pinellas Park
Darsey, Stephen Land O’Lakes Bayside
Davis, Danny Naples Hialeah
Downs, William New Port Richey Elmsford
Dumars, John Vero Beach Vero Beach
Edwards, Jeremy Palm Harbor Palm Harbor
Edwards, Michael St. Augustine St. Augustine
Elison, David Jacksonville Jacksonville
Engroba, Cesar Miami Miami South
Figueroa, Radames Tampa Bayside Center
Gabany, Edward Jacksonville Jacksonville
Galeas, Rene Gainesville Jacksonville
Gearhart, Drew West Palm Beach Deerfield
Hallman, Thomas Panama City Panama City
Harrington, Darrell Jacksonville St. Augustine
Hinz Jr, Frederick Rockledge Cocoa
Houha, Brian Plantation Deerfield
Johnson, Anthony Lakeland Lakeland
Kendall, John Winter Haven Lakeland
Ketchum, Bert Fort Walton Beach Ft. Walton
Kirkman, Timothy Hilliard Jacksonville
Kreider, John Tamarac Ft. Lauderdale
Kyle Jr, Joe Jacksonville Jacksonville
Legge, Kenny Middleburg Jacksonville
Lemanski, Jeff Tarpon Springs Palm Harbor
Mattas, Gaylen Bradenton Bradenton
McClemmon, Deirdre Apopka Longwood
McGrath, Brenda St. Augustine Beach St. Augustine
Minor, Michael Fleming Island Jacksonville
Murphy, John Hollywood Hollywood
Peterson, Mark Ocala Ocala Center
Pickett, Bryan Jacksonville Jacksonville
Riles, John Jacksonville Jacksonville
Rodriguez, Carlos Fort Lauderdale Ft. Lauderdale
Sampson, Berry Miami Hialeah
Scott, Emory Deerfield Beach Hialeah
Seaman, David Indiatlantic Melbourne
Shambaugh, Keith St. Petersburg Pinellas Park
Smith, Christian Indialantic Orlando
Smith, Ernest Atlantic Beach St. Augustine
Sorrels Jr, Aaron Largo Pinellas Park
Stenzel, Christopher Orlando Longwood
Strickland, Pamela Bonifay Chipley
Thevenin, Michael Miami Hialeah
Thurlow, Mark Saint Johns Jacksonville
Waiters, Rickie Bradenton Sarasota
Wallington, John Gibsonton Orlando
Waskiewicz, Frederick Fort Myers Baltimore
White, Bobby Tallahassee Tallahassee
Wright, Gary Palm City Fort Pierce
Yanni, Dwaine Port Charlotte Hialeah


Contact:           
UPS Public Relations
pr@ups.com 

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.