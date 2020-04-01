MAC Group Announces Distribution of CineEye Air Wireless Video Transmission System

Turn any mobile device into a wireless, HD field monitor. In seconds. Now even lighter.

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Accsoon CineEye Air is a lightweight, wireless video transmission system that allows a 1080p video signal to travel from your camera to up to two mobile devices. This means that videographers, members of their crew, or clients can use their existing mobile devices to monitor the framing and exposure of what's being shot.You Already Have the MonitorBy transmitting a wi-fi signal directly to iOS or Android devices, the CineEye Air allows the user to use the devices that they already have – their phones or tablets. By combining the high-resolution smart device screen with the strong signal of the CineEye Air, the videographer can turn two of their devices into camera monitors. The camera operator, director, client, or other members of the crew can see what the camera is capturing in real-time from up to 100 meters away.Low Latency, High Quality SignalWith an average latency of under 50ms – the CineEye Air has nearly undetectable lag while maintaining a high-quality image via its strong wireless signal. The CineEye Air is also highly resistant to outside interference, and automatically modifies and selects channels that have the least resistance. The transmitter also alters the bitrate and video quality of the outgoing signal in order to maximize connection and framerate to make sure you are always able to monitor what is happening.Long Battery LifeBy allowing the user to use their own power source, the CineEye Air can run however long you need it to. By plugging in a power source to the CineEye Air’s USB-C input, camera operators can choose the best power solution for the shoot, all while keeping the crew or client happy.Professional FeaturesWith features such as focus peaking, zebras, false color for exposure, and LUT overlay, the CineEye Air opens up possibilities that are typically only seen on higher end monitors and turns your phone or tablet into an extremely usable monitor."The Accsoon CineEye Air takes one of the most exciting camera accessories to hit the market in the past year and makes it even more portable. While decreasing size and weight – Accsoon increased the CineEye Air’s usability and flexibility with a new app and added features. The CineEye Air embraces the power of your smartphone or tablet to enhance its features, which allows for powerful overlays such as false color, or waveform typically only seen on dedicated high-end monitors” - Michael Bogue, Accsoon Brand ManagerSmall and LightweightThe CineEye Air only weighs 125g (.25lbs), so mounting the CineEye Air on your gimbal setup or portable camera rig shouldn’t affect your operation or take up much room in your bag.With its high-end features and budget price - the Accsoon CineEye Air will grow to be an essential part of any videographer’s kit.Price and AvailabilityThe Accsoon CineEye Air’s retail price is $149 USD. The transmitters will start shipping on April 1st, 2020 and will be available from authorized dealers.For more information on all the new features and capabilities the Accsoon CineEye Air boasts: LEARN MORE About AccsoonFounded in 2014, Accsoon Technology Corporation was one of the first companies to apply gyro stabilization technology to high-precision optical products. Over the past few years Accsoon has shifted their attention towards products that integrate wireless transmission technology as a core part of their function. This hard work has paid off with much recognition from the industry – including awards at the National Association of Broadcasters as well as numerous accolades and praise from the media. By listening to videographers worldwide, Accsoon has ascended to the forefront of the wireless video transmission industry and is committed to remain there.Learn more at accsoonusa.com About MAC Group32 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level.Learn more at macgroupus.com



