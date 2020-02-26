Friends of Puerto Rico Commits to Invest in 1,000 Women & Girls with Clinton Global Initiative Assistance

Through Entrepreneurship Education and Mentorship Programs in Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friends of Puerto Rico, a Washington, DC based nonprofit, announced their commitment with the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) by the Clinton Foundation to invest in the future of 1,000 women and girls in Puerto Rico by expanding their SEEDS and AMIGAS programs. Through this Commitment to Action, AMIGAS and SEEDS: Entrepreneurship for Women and Girls, Friends of Puerto Rico aims to create opportunities for girls through entrepreneurship education in agriculture, and for women through mentorship in order to relieve poverty and strengthen communities in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

The Friends of Puerto Rico program, SEEDS, which launched in 2019 with 100 students will expand to support 500 girls. The SEEDS program oversees a year-long curriculum on how to run an agricultural-focused business from the ground up.

Through AMIGAS, the nonprofit will engage 500 women in intensive business courses that include finance basic and access to financial advisors and investors. The two initiatives will impact 1,000 women and girls with entrepreneurship education and will create 200 women-led businesses in Puerto Rico.

The commitment emerges from the lack of opportunities for women and youth, who are disproportionately impacted by economic disadvantage, particularly after the 2017 hurricane season and devastating 2020 earthquakes. Friends of Puerto Rico attended the CGI Action Network in San Juan, Puerto Rico on February 18 and 19 to join the discussion on accelerating the Island’s recovery.

Friends of Puerto Rico is seeking private foundations with the interest of providing support to grow the programs through advisory and financing.

###



Friends of Puerto Rico is a non-partisan, non-profit 501(c)(3) social impact organization headquartered in Washington, DC, focused on mobilizing a network of partners to create economic opportunities for the people of Puerto Rico. Friends of Puerto Rico supports the economic development of the Puerto Rican people through entrepreneurial initiatives, education, and creating opportunities for women and girls. Friends of Puerto Rico is an inclusive and caring organization of problem solvers dedicated to economic development through results-oriented initiatives that focus on sustainability and self-sufficiency for Puerto Ricans on the island, in Washington, DC and around the United States.

www.friendsofpuertorico.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.