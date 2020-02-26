Cognoa CEO to Participate in the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- Palo Alto, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognoa, the leading digital therapeutics company focused on pediatric behavioral health, announced today that CEO, Brent Vaughan, will participate in a digital therapeutics panel discussion at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Healthcare Conference with executives from Akili Interactive Labs, Click Therapeutics and Pear Therapeutics. The panel will take place at 1:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday, March 3, at the Boston Marriott Copley Place.

Cognoa is developing what is expected to be the first prescription digital therapeutic and the first diagnostic for autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Cognoa’s diagnostic will enable pediatricians to diagnose ASD so that children can receive treatment earlier, when it has the greatest opportunity to improve lifelong outcomes. Cognoa is conducting a pivotal trial of its ASD diagnostic and intends to submit the results as the basis of its premarket submission to the FDA in 2020. The company will receive priority review by the FDA for the diagnostic and for its digital therapeutic for children with autism, both of which have received FDA Breakthrough designation. The ASD diagnostic is the winner of the 2019 Fierce Innovation Life Science Award for Technology Innovation.

Cognoa’s solutions will provide a continuum of care from identifying at-risk children to empowering early diagnosis and treatment of behavioral health conditions. By targeting the critical, early neurodevelopmental windows, Cognoa’s digital therapeutics promote the neuromodulation of specific brain networks, which improves functional connectivity for lifelong gains.

With its commercialization partner EVERSANA, Cognoa’s prescription digital therapeutics will be prescribed, dispensed and reimbursed through the same healthcare infrastructure utilized by payers and providers for traditional prescription medicines, so that these solutions can be available to every pediatrician and child.

About Cognoa, Inc.

Cognoa is advancing the standard of pediatric behavioral healthcare with digital therapeutics and medicines that enable earlier identification, diagnosis and treatment for improved lifelong outcomes. Our lead prescription products, the first digital diagnostic aid and the first prescription digital therapeutic for autism, have both received Breakthrough Device designation from the FDA. Cognoa’s product pipeline addresses other indications including ADHD and anxiety. Available today through employers, health plans and treatment providers, the Cognoa for Child Development app has been used by more than 300,000 parents to screen for risk of developmental delays, track and support their child’s developmental health. For more information, visit www.cognoa.com.

