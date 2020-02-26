Global SaaS-based SCM Market Is Expected to Reach $9.42 Billion by 2023

Growth in industrial-grade digital technology, surge in demand for real-time supply chain monitoring & management, and increase in inclination towards cloud deployment model fuel the growth of the global SaaS-based SCM market. The software segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2017. On the other hand, the region across Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 19.7% through 2017–2023.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global SaaS-based SCM market was estimated at $3.38 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit at $9.42 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 18.6% from 2017 to 2023. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market size & estimations, top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

Growth in industrial-grade digital technology, surge in demand for real-time supply chain monitoring & management, and increase in inclination towards cloud deployment model fuel the growth of the global SaaS-based SCM market. On the other hand, lack of IT Infrastructure in the underdeveloped nations restrain the growth to some extent. However, development in Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to create an array of lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The software segment to maintain the lion’s share

Based on solution, the software segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2017 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The service segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.2% during 2017–2023.

The hybrid segment held the largest share in 2017

Based on deployments, the hybrid segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and is anticipated to rule the roost till 2023. The same segment would also register the fastest growth of 19.9% throughout the estimated period.

Europe to lead the trail in terms of revenue

Based on geography, Europe generated the major share, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2017. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 19.7% during the study period.

Leading market players

The key market players analyzed in the global SaaS-based SCM market report include HighJump, Kinaxis, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Infor, Logility, Manhattan Associates, JDA Software Group, Inc., Accenture, and Oracle Corporation. These market players have implemented a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their status in the industry.

