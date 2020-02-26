Pure Harvest Set to Expand Operations as Colorado Cannabis Market Sets New Record

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, CO, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Pure Harvest Cannabis Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG), an emerging cannabis and hemp-CBD holding company, is pleased to announce that the Company is intent on rapidly expanding operations in Colorado with near-term acquisitions and build-outs as the state is enjoying record growth in its cannabis markets. According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, Colorado marijuana dispensaries have set a new sales record for the sixth consecutive year, while commercial cannabis sales accounted for over $141 million in November, state data shows.

The tally pushes Colorado’s 2019 overall sales total past $1.6 billion, breaking 2018's record of approximately $1.55 billion. At the time of this writing, Colorado still had one more calendar month to add to the year-end aggregate total.

“We are excited to participate in the tremendous Colorado opportunity,” stated Matt Gregarek, CEO of Pure Harvest Cannabis Group. “Our state is doing it right and Pure Harvest believes it is doing so as well. It has been our firm pledge to come to market in Colorado and beyond with a real business and not just a business plan.”

“As such, I can express to you some near term opportunities which we believe will deliver significant value to the Company,” added Gregarek. “We are poised to launch our flagship brand, bolster our team, and enter into some incredible partnerships that share our vision and passion for this industry.”

“We intend to fully capitalize on the infrastructure that Colorado has provided to strong cannabis enterprises and we are on the precipice of revealing what we have been endeavoring to build for quite some time,” added Gregarek. “I encourage you to stay tuned.”

About PHCG

Pure Harvest Cannabis Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) is a publicly traded holding company involved in all cycles of cannabis and CBD development. The team is committed to providing the highest quality products, ethical growing standards, environmental awareness, and corporate integrity. Pure Harvest intends to develop into a large scale vertically integrated multi-state operator (MSO), producer, and distributor in well-established and growing markets.

Pure Harvest is focused on developing precision dosed cannabinoid health and wellness consumer products. The Company's goals include establishing Pure Harvest as an iconic consumer product brand offering a wide variety of cannabis/CBD products that can be sold in multiple international markets that have legalized cannabis and hemp-derived products.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 of the Securities and Exchange Commission, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Future events and results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

