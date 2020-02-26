The Benchmark Company Expands Its Biotechnology Focus With The Addition Of Dr. Aydin Huseynov And Dr. Okechukwu Linton

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Benchmark Company, LLC, an institutionally focused research, sales & trading, and investment banking firm covering multiple sectors, including biotechnology and healthcare, technology, media and telecom (TMT), business services, and industrials, is pleased to announce that Aydin Huseynov, M.D., CFA has joined the Firm as Managing Director, Senior Biotechnology Analyst and Okechukwu Linton, M.D. has joined the Firm as Vice President, Investment Banking.



Dr. Huseynov joins Benchmark from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. where he was on the Biotechnology Equity Research team. Prior to Oppenheimer, Dr. Huseynov worked as a strategy consultant at Syneos Health Consulting where he advised biopharma companies in R&D, clinical, commercial, valuation and market access projects, and as a corporate strategist at Teva Pharmaceuticals. Earlier in his career, he was a practicing physician and entrepreneur. Dr. Huseynov holds an MBA degree from The Fuqua School of Business, Duke University, an M.D. from Azerbaijan Medical University and an MS in International Economic Relations from Khazar University. He is also a CFA Charterholder.

Prior to joining Benchmark, Dr. Linton was the founder and manager of Skymedicine and was a lead author for Rosh Review, both medical education e-learning companies. Dr. Linton has trained in both radiation oncology and internal medicine. He has worked in the Indiana University Proton Therapy Center conducting retrospective studies on malignancies of the head and neck. He has also studied issues of healthcare quality, efficiency, and access. Dr. Linton earned an MBA from Harvard Business School, an M.D. from Harvard Medical School, and an AB from Harvard College.

“We are excited to continue the expansion of Benchmark’s healthcare franchise following the recent additions of Edward Rubin as Co-Head of Investment Banking who focuses primarily on the biotechnology and healthcare sectors, and Robert Wasserman as Senior Biotechnology Analyst. Our new hires, together with John Borer, Co-Head of Investment Banking, Bruce Jackson, the Firm’s Senior Healthcare Tech Analyst, and Bill Sutherland, the Firm’s Healthcare Services Analyst have created a meaningful platform from which to service both issuers and institutional investors in the healthcare arena” said Richard Messina, Founder and President of The Benchmark Company.

Mr. Rubin added: “Benchmark has had a strong start to its 2020 biotechnology investment banking activities having acted as sole book running manager for the follow-on offering of straight common stock for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. and as joint book running manager for the Series A Preferred Stock offering of Fortress Biotech, Inc. I believe the addition of Aydin and Oke to Benchmark’s existing personnel will further accelerate our activities in the space.”

Founded in 1988 and based in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Boston and Milwaukee, The Benchmark Company covers institutional and corporate clients with its research, sales & trading, and investment banking capabilities. The firm has built a reputation for delivering superior client service, market access, and in-depth market and industry expertise. At Benchmark, we are committed to our clients’ success. Our team of experienced professionals works closely with our clients to understand their unique needs and goals to offer sound, unbiased guidance by drawing on the significant resources from across the firm’s services platform. This collaborative “Benchmark Team” approach is focused solely on partnering with our clients to provide significant value and build a long-term relationship. https://www.benchmarkcompany.com/

