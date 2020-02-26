AXIM® Biotechnologies Nutraceutical Division Announces Launch of CBD-Based Gum for Professional and Amateur Golfers

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM ® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and cannabinoid research, announced today that its nutraceutical division AXIM® Wellness has launched a brand new cannabinoid-based chewing gum product, Hole-In-One Gum.



Hole-In-One Gum is specially formulated to help golfers improve their athletic endurance. Each piece offers 30 mg of magnesium citrate to relieve fatigue and promote muscle growth, 25 mg each of ginseng and caffeine for an energy boost, 20 mg of sage extract to improve focus, 25 mg of wild green oat extract to enhance cognitive function and 25 mg of full-spectrum hemp oil containing 5 mg of cannabidiol (CBD).

“Golf is an incredibly popular sport and its massive following continues to rise throughout the U.S. As of 2018, there were 33.5 million total golfers in the U.S., 24 million of which are on-course golfers,” said John W. Huemoeller II, Chief Executive Officer of AXIM® Biotech. “We intend to offer Hole-In-One Gum in thousands of golf shops and sporting retail stores across the country as we expand our Wellness Gum product line to fit the lifestyle of active golfers.”

The Hole-In-One Gum wholesale program will allow golf shops and additional golf-oriented retailers to buy the gum in bulk and offer it to consumers. The program also offers participants the opportunity to earn commission on sales made online or in stores.

Visit the Hole-In-One Gum website at holeinonegum.com to learn more or purchase some today. For more information about the Hole-In-Once Gum wholesale program, please visit holeinonegum.com.

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

Founded in 2014, AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a world leader in the research and development of plant and laboratory-derived cannabinoid and oncological therapeutics. AXIM's proprietary research intends to find new ways to diagnose and treat cancer as well as other conditions, such as the intense side effects of chemotherapy, through innovative pharmaceutical delivery systems, cannabinoid-based active pharmaceutical ingredients, and novel therapeutics.

Currently, AXIM’s acquiree Sapphire Biotech, Inc.’s diagnostic tool is being used to study the company's enzyme biomarker to detect pancreatic cancer earlier than circulating tumor cells. Learn more here . For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.



LEGAL DISCLOSURE

AXIM® Biotechnologies does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA).

Public Relations Contact:

Andrew Hard

Chief Executive Officer

CMW Media

P. 888-829-0070

andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Corporate Contact Info:

North American Address:

45 Rockefeller Plaza, 20th Fl.

New York, NY 10111, USA

P. 844 294 6246

European Address:

Industrieweg 40, Unit B4

3401 MA IJsselstein

Netherlands

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@aximbiotech.com

888-759-0844



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.