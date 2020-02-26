Genasys™ Inc. to Participate in Stephens West Coast 1-on-1 Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), a global provider of critical communications solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in meetings at the Stephens 12th Annual West Coast 1-on-1 Conference on Thursday, March 12, 2020.



Event: Stephens 12th Annual West Coast 1-on-1 Conference Date: Thursday, March 12, 2020 Location: The Palace Hotel – San Francisco, CA

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email ir@genasys.com .

For more information about the Conference, visit: Stephens West Coast 1-on-1 Conference .

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company’s unified platform of LRAD® systems, Critical Communications as a Service (CCaaS) software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Genasys critical communication systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com .

Investor Relations Contacts Jim Fanucchi and Satya Chillara Darrow Associates, Inc. ir@genasys.com



