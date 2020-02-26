AdvoLogix Winter 2020 Release Targets Improved Operational Effectiveness for Legal Teams

/EIN News/ -- SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdvoLogix®, a leading provider of cloud-based legal matter management solutions for law firms, corporate legal departments and government agencies, today announced new features and improvements to AdvoLogix Matter Management. The new release provides legal teams automated, highly productive capabilities that are easy to adopt, even in the most complex legal environments. The changes are largely driven by the company’s global user base and partner community.



The integration between AdvoLogix and CT Corporation Service of Process (SOP) is now generally available. This integration has been enhanced to include several capabilities for easy management and increased automation of the SOP workflow. The CT SOP Global User Interface offers easy setup, configuration and management. A new mass actions capability enables rapid download and mass matter creation, along with automated matter matching for imported SOPs. These features will help legal departments that receive high volumes of inbound issues save time and eliminate errors due to manual data input and also automate routing to legal teams with the right skill sets to address matters.

AdvoDoc, AdvoLogix’s document creation tool, now enables users to: 1) review data pulled into a newly created document, 2) input any needed corrections, and 3) automatically publish those corrections as updates to the AdvoLogix database. This enhancement helps users save time during the document creation process while maintaining data consistency in the system of record.

AdvoLogix’s Relationship Maps – which provide a powerful visual mapping between matters, sub-matters and participants – have been extended to provide Relationship Map Templates for any object in the AdvoLogix system. This allows users to visualize relationships between custom objects such as claims, medical records, settlements, related parties or any other object of interest.

AdvoLogix’s new Community Access Facility now provides users with greater control over community access to matter data. With a few clicks, users can control access at the Account, Contact and Matter Participant level to data to be viewed, edited or not accessible in client, co-counsel and employee communities. AdvoLogix communities enable easy collaboration and information sharing with all parties involved in a matter.



“This release maintains our leadership position in the legal matter management space. Built on the powerful Salesforce Lighting platform, AdvoLogix Matter Management offers legal professionals a highly secure and extremely robust matter management platform,” says Jonathan Reed, CEO of AdvoLogix. “The improvements we released today came at the request of clients and partners and demonstrate our commitment to their success.”



About AdvoLogix®

Founded in 2006, AdvoLogix is a leading law practice and legal matter management solution that helps law firms, general counsel and state and local governments to automate unique business processes and simplify legal matter management. The AdvoLogix cloud-based enterprise solution centralizes matter management, conforms to unique workflows and practice standards and provides industry-leading security and reliability. AdvoLogix offers comprehensive configuration and integration with thousands of add-on applications to extend the solution to meet specific business needs. For more information, visit www.advologix.com and follow AdvoLogix on Twitter with @AdvoLogix.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Legal Marketing

vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.