OrthoPediatrics Corp. Continues to be Honored as One of the Best Place to Work in Indiana

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ: KIDS), a company exclusively focused on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, is pleased to announce that it was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Indiana by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group. OrthoPediatrics’ recognition and inclusion in the fifteenth annual program is the fourth time the Company has been honored with this award.



OrthoPediatrics’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Throdahl, stated, “We are honored to continue to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Indiana. It is a testament to our unique organizational culture that we are viewed by our associates as an attractive place for career enrichment and job satisfaction. Regard for our employees will continue to be a top priority because we consider company culture to be the foundation for achieving our mission to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions.”

This survey and awards program were designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Indiana, benefiting the state’s economy, workforce and businesses. Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Indiana. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The final rankings will be announced at an awards dinner on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. For more information on the Best Places to Work in Indiana program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkIN.com .

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 33 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com .

Investor Contacts

The Ruth Group

Tram Bui / Emma Poalillo

(646) 536-7035 / 7024

tbui@theruthgroup.com / epoalillo@theruthgroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.